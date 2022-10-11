Spider-Man star Jacob Batalon apologizes for spreading Hobgoblin rumors

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Jacob Batalon apologized for spreading rumors about becoming the web-slinger's next villain in an upcoming film.

"You know, I'd just like to say, I'm really sorry, everyone," Batalon said during his recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon . "I did this really stupid thing back in 2016 and mentioned it in an interview. And then I stupidly just continued with the story as if like I knew what was going to happen. And now everyone is talking about it. I'm sorry for all the misinformation."

Batalon plays Ned Leeds in the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movies. In the comic books, he eventually becomes supervillain Hobgoblin. There's a little bit of foreshadowing in No Way Home, with Ned promising Peter that he'll never become a villain and try to kill him – something that Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker says happened to him, referring to his former best friend Harry Osborne.

At the end of No Way: Home – spoiler alert – Ned and MJ are wiped clean of any and all memories of their friendship with Peter Parker. With Ned having no recollection of his former best friend, it's a near-perfect set-up for him to become Hobgoblin in the next Spidey flick.

Rumors continued to swirl earlier this year after Batalon shared a photo posing with a Hobgoblin action figure while giving a playful shrug . Though no new Spider-Man movies were announced as part of Marvel Phase 5 or 6 , there's always a chance that we could be seeing Ned's villain arc in a later film. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you should know about.