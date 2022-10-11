ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic Wrath of the Lich King hits its lowest-ever price for Prime Day

Already smashed through all the latest WoW Classic content? Then take a look at Pandemic's World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King, just $41.99 at Amazon (was $59.99).

That's one of our the best board games out there (complete with an MMO twist) at its lowest price in a while. That's it's lowest-ever price, which we haven't seen since July, and the kind of tag that you might realistically expect to see from a used version of the game, rather than the new, official version on offer here. If you're looking for a few extra bargains to pick up, make sure to keep an eye on our Amazon Prime Day board game live blog , or be the early bird with one of the Black Friday board game deals .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1toudy_0iUkxOik00

Pandemic World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King | $59.99 $41.99 at Amazon
Save $18 - By Arthas' flowing locks, what a saving! Save an impressive 30% on this version of the classic board game that's perfect for the World of Warcraft enthusiast in your life.
If tabletop isn't your thing, check out our Amazon Prime Day gaming sales live blog for deals on PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch or the Amazon Prime Day gaming PC deals live if you're seeking a new rig in time for Dragonflight.

