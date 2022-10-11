Spurs vs. Jazz Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury News, More

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Utah Jazz in continuation of their 2022 preseason schedule in a Tuesday matchup.

The San Antonio Spurs (0-3) seek to avoid falling to 0-4 in NBA preseason play after their matchup against the rebuilding Utah Jazz (1-1) on Tuesday.

Both the Spurs and Jazz traded away an All-Star talent in the offseason. San Antonio moved on from Dejounte Murray while Utah has stripped the tires far more aggressively by moving on from Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and Bojan Bogdanovic. The focus for both organizations is on development.

“It’s a wonderful group of young guys,” Popovich said. “To be a championship program, you have to have a couple of superstars on your team. We have all known that for a long time. That doesn’t exist right now. And that’s not a knock on these players. It’s just a fact. And to avoid that fact seems kind of senseless to me.

“What we have is a bunch of guys who can all be part of a championship team if the other pieces arrive at some point. So, to watch them develop, to watch their spirit and their camaraderie with each other, has been really a kick.”

The Spurs have played their preseason schedule without Keldon Johnson or Josh Primo in the lineup due to injury. Both players will make their preseason debut against Utah. It will impact how the starting lineup looks.

Tonight, the Spurs look to continue the development process of their young players in a matchup against another rebuilding team.

Spurs vs. Jazz Broadcast Information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 11

Tuesday, Oct. 11 Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Location: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, UT

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, UT TV Channel: ATTSN-RMSpurs App

ATTSN-RMSpurs App Radio : WOAI/KXTN

: WOAI/KXTN Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Spurs vs. Jazz Injury Report

San Antonio Spurs

Zach Collins (concussion): OUT

Utah Jazz

Mike Conley (rest): OUT

Malik Beasley (ankle): OUT

Udoka Azubuike (ankle): OUT

Spurs vs. Jazz Projected Starters

Utah Jazz

Guard: Collin Sexton

Guard: Jordan Clarkson

Forward: Jarred Vanderbilt

Forward: Lauri Markkanen

Center: Kelly Olynyk

San Antonio Spurs