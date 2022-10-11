ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Video games could trigger lethal heart attacks in kids – is your child at risk?

By Isabel Shaw
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

VIDEO games could trigger heart attacks in children with undiagnosed heart issues, new research has revealed.

Some kids are born with irregular heart rhythm, otherwise known as an arrhythmia, and don't even find out unless they get tested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wqz74_0iUkwCal00
Multiplayer war games were the most dangerous as they sparked the most heart attacks in kids.

Around two million people in the UK live with the condition, with around a quarter of those unaware they have the abnormality.

Most people with an abnormal heart rhythm can lead a normal life if it is properly diagnosed.

However, is some cases arrhythmias can cause serious and even potentially fatal symptoms.

Australian experts have said the adrenalin surge from the excitement of playing a game can prove lethal to kids with this condition.

They found that multiplayer war games were the most dangerous as they sparked the most heart attacks in kids.

Scientists found kids with family members who have heart issues were more at risk of a fatal attack while gaming.

Parents or carers who know thee are heart problems in the family or know their child has an irregular heart rhythm should think about safety precautions around gaming, the experts said.

The research from the The Heart Center for Children, looked at cases of children who passed out while playing video games.

The scientists found the results shocking and stressed the importance of the study in preventing heart attacks in children.

Co-investigator Doctor Christian Turner, of Sydney Children's Hospitals Network Sydney said: "We already know that some children have heart conditions that can put them at risk when playing competitive sports.

"But we were shocked to discover that some patients were having life-threatening blackouts during video gaming."

He added: "Video gaming was something I previously thought would be an alternative 'safe activity.'

"This is a really important discovery. We need to ensure everyone knows how important it is to get checked out when someone has had a blacking out episode in these circumstances."

"Video gaming was something I previously thought would be an alternative 'safe activity.' This is a really important discovery. We need to ensure everyone knows how important it is to get checked out," Dr Christian said.

Dr Jonathan Skinner, the study’s co-author, said he was “staggered” to see how widespread the issue is and that it has led to some children dying.

“All of the collaborators are keen to publicise this phenomenon so our colleagues across the globe can recognise it and protect these children and their families,” he added.

The findings are published in the journal Heart Rhythm.

Previously, a study found that video gaming does not harm social development in boys — but girls who play struggle to make friends.

However, all kids aged eight to ten who find it hard to make friends are more likely to game more than two years later.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks#War Games#Have Heart#Heart Rhythm#Gaming#Video Game#Australian#Sydney Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
msn.com

When Should You Go To The Hospital For High Blood Pressure?

High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but its symptoms are not always obvious. Contrary to popular belief, not everyone will experience sweating, facial flushing, nosebleeds, or headaches because of this condition, says the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, about one-third of U.S. sufferers are unaware of their problem, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). For this reason, hypertension is often referred to as a "silent killer."
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

How To Get A Flat Stomach Without Diet Or Exercise, According To An Expert

This post has been updated since its initial 01/01/2017 publish date to include more expert insight related to the topic. When it comes to healthy weight loss and obtaining a flatter stomach, the usual tips are to eat a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, maintain a steady sleep schedule and prioritize strengthening your core. However, if you feel that you don’t have time to hit the gym and no patience for a diet, what are some things you can do to achieve a flat abdomen without all the hassle? We checked in with health experts for tips, and did research on the topic to find out more.
WEIGHT LOSS
Phys.org

Researchers reveal new strategy to prevent blood clots without increasing the risk of bleeding

A nanoparticle therapy developed by investigators at University Hospitals (UH) and Case Western Reserve University targets overactive neutrophils, a specific kind of white blood cell, to prevent almost all types of blood clots while causing no increased risk for bleeding. The preclinical findings, published in Science Translational Medicine, may lead to safer ways to care for patients impacted by blood clots. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), roughly 900,000 people in the U.S. suffer from life-threatening blood clots each year.
CANCER
healio.com

More than half of hospitalized patients with heart failure have sleep apnea

More than half of hospitalized adults with HF have obstructive sleep apnea or central sleep apnea, with male sex, higher BMI, higher heart rate and more comorbidities predicting sleep-disordered breathing, researchers reported. “Considering the frequent co‐occurrence of sleep-disordered breathing in HF and its adverse prognosis, early diagnosis and treatment of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
811K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy