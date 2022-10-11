ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phone Arena

Latest iPad Air with super fast M1 and 5G gets discounted for fall Prime Day

Apple's first in-house chip meant for computers and tablets, the M1, is something of a gold standard for chip makers like Qualcomm and Intel, thanks to its dramatically improved performance and incredible efficiency. You don't have to spend top dollar to experience the blazing-fast performance offered by it though, as the Prime Early Access Sale event has made the latest iPad Air with M1 power more affordable.
BGR.com

This is the iPhone you should buy your mom

Responding to a question from the audience at the Code Conference event he attended a few weeks ago, Apple CEO Tim Cook said “buy your mom an iPhone.” The executive offered the reply to a reporter asking about Apple’s plans to embrace RCS on iPhone, a richer communication text messaging system than SMS that Google uses on Android. This is part of the famous blue vs. green text bubbles dispute that Google is still entertaining in the US in its desperation to somehow convince Apple to get on board.
TheStreet

Apple's Entire iPad Family Is Discounted on Amazon

With four models and five screen sizes to pick from, Apple's iPad line is meant to have a device fit for everyone. Whether that be a device for streaming, some work and play, or a full on computer replacement. And making the popular tablets even more appealing is that they're...
imore.com

All the best Amazon Prime Day iPad deals LIVE: how to save the most money on an iPad in 2022

Prime Day iPad deals are usually super solid, and this time looks to be no different. This time, we've got some new lowest prices on some of the latest iPads, as well as some big savings on the biggest and most powerful models. If you're looking for the best time to buy an iPad of any shape and size, you might have just found it - the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
TechRadar

Prime Day Apple deals 2022: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads and more on sale

The Amazon October Prime Day sale is live, and the two-day event is an excellent opportunity to grab epic deals on some of Apple's most coveted devices. We've sorted through today's offers to bring you the best Prime Day Apple deals, which include record-low prices on the Apple Watch, AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more.
Cult of Mac

This clever new desk mat charges your iPhone and AirPods

You may not consider the humble desk mat a necessity in your computer setup. But what if you could charge your smartphone and earbuds charging case just by placing them on your desk? You can with the new Alti Wireless Charging Desk Mat. Accessories maker Journey unveiled it Thursday. “This...
ZDNet

The case for keeping your old iPhone

'Tis the season. No, not the one with all the songs and decorations. This is the season with all the new goodies…new iPhones, that is. Every fall for more than a decade, we've marked the changing of the seasons with the annual migration (physically or virtually) of the Apple faithful to Cupertino.
Phone Arena

Google confirms that the Tensor G2 is actually a 5nm chip

During its Made by Google October event, the tech giant revealed the Tensor G2. For quite some time now, the Internet assumed that under the Pixel 7's hood beats a 4nm silicon due to rumors and Google not confirming the Tensor G2's process technology. However, it appears that the Internet...
Phone Arena

Google brings full 5-band EQ to the Pixel Buds Pro

Introduced earlier this year, Google’s Pixel Buds Pro offer up to 11 hours of battery life and feature ANC (active noise cancellation), which makes them pretty appealing not just for audiophiles, but also for day-to-day users. The fact that they’re priced at $200 gives them an age over its rivals such as the Apple AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, which cost just a little bit more.
9to5Mac

Apple in October: New MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and more expected

Even though 2022 is quickly coming to an end, there are still some other announcements we expect from Apple before then. While it’s unlikely that Apple will hold another special event in October, it can still make announcements via press releases. This month, we’re expecting updates to the MacBook Pro, new iPad hardware, and more.
Phone Arena

The Moto Razr (2022) is about to launch in Europe, at a very high price tag

Over the last couple of months we saw a plethora of exciting smartphone announcements. In August, there was the. Amidst all the buzz, a couple of equally exciting (but less high-profile) devices have stayed under the radar. One such handset is the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola’s answer to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip, the most successful foldable of all time.
