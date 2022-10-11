PlayStation Plus is about to lose one of its best horror games from PlayStation 4 just before Halloween arrives. When Sony revamped PS Plus earlier in 2022, it added an expansive library of titles from PS5, PS4, and other PlayStation platforms for subscribers to play. Much like Xbox Game Pass, though, these games don't stay in the PS Plus library forever, which means that titles end up departing from the service every now and then. And as of this time next week, one of the most seasonally appropriate games on PS Plus will no longer be available.

