Pop Smoke Fans Angry After Photos Surface of Rapper’s Alleged Killer Eating Pizza Hut In Prison
Pop Smoke's fans are angry after photos of his alleged killer eating pizza hut in prison surfaced on social media. On Friday (Oct. 7), Akademiks posted on his Instagram page a photo of Pop Smoke's alleged killer posing in prison with a box of Pizza Hut behind him on his bed. In another picture, the young man is—shockingly—looking at his smartphone with two boxes of Pizza Hut and a brownie box on his mattress.
GTA 6 fans concerned map may be too big following latest leak
There are concerns that, after years and years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto VI's map might actually be "too big" according to the footage leaked in the Rockstar Games security breach. The hack was devastating for the developer, showing off the modern-day Vice City, two player characters named Jason and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Adult Film Star Adriana Chechik Breaks Her Back In TwitchCon Foam Pit
There were plenty of shenanigans that went down at this weekend’s TwitchCon. TwitchCon 2022 went down in San Diego this past weekend, and it was one for the books with a twerking session from Megan Thee Stallion herself alongside Halo‘s Master Chief, as well as a broken back from a foam pit dive gone wrong for adult film star Adriana Chechik.
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead just changed Rick Grimes' fate forever
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. Rick Grimes hasn't appeared in The Walking Dead for a few years now, but his bearded presence continues to loom over the show, even at the end in these final episodes. Part of that's down to his surprise return in flashbacks that look...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Tweets Message To Lil Baby About His Upcoming Album
The incarcerated star is also featured on Lil Baby’s latest project. Young Thug may be behind bars, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting his messages across. After Lil Baby revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album It’s Only Me, the incarcerated YSL rapper took to Twitter with a message for the 4PF star.
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 blasted over unfair account restrictions
Like Overwatch 2, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II is also asking its players to verify their accounts with a phone number. Pretty pedestrian stuff, in this day and age, but the requirement doesn't accept phone numbers on a prepaid or VOIP contract. This feature was rinsed into oblivion by...
The Walking Dead showrunner says they purposefully "built" [SPOILER] to die
Angela Kang explains how they wrote the character to be as unlikeable as possible – so that their death would be all the more satisfying
Watchmen author criticises ‘infantile’ adults for loving superhero films, says it’s a ‘precursor to fascism’
Alan Moore has hit out at “infantile” adults who are fans of superhero movies, warning that it can often lead to “fascism”.The British author and creator of DC’s Watchmen comic book series has long been vocal about his disdain for superhero films, once labelling them as a “blight” to cinema. Now, in a new interview with The Guardian, Moore has gone a step further to specifically criticise older fans of the genre. “I said ’round about 2011 that I thought that it had serious and worrying implications for the future if millions of adults were queueing up to see...
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 12 Teased by Ed Boon
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has teased that Mortal Kombat 12 is going to release at some point. Ever since NetherRealm Studios wrapped up its work on Mortal Kombat 11 last year, fans have been wondering what the company might look to create next. And while those questions have continued to linger well into 2022, Boon has at least made it very clear that Mortal Kombat 12 is going to be a game that the studio will release one day.
Starfield will be single player with no online multiplayer modes
Will Starfield be single player or multiplayer?
Gamespot
Fortnite Goo Gun: Where To Get It And How It Works
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 impressed right out of the gate with its wild map changes and interesting new mechanics, but Epic has been hard at work to make things even more engaging with each update since. One week after introducing the Cobra DMR, the team has now implemented another new weapon--the Goo Gun. This unique addition to the ever-growing Fortnite arsenal is a fun time to use, so read on to see where you can find one and how it works.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Releases New Squad Up Live-Action Trailer
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release at the end of October, and Activision Blizzard has released a new trailer to celebrate. The "Squad Up" trailer doesn't actually feature any new footage from the game or any specific details about it, instead focusing on squads around the world getting ready for the release. The trailer features a number of different celebrities throughout, including Nicki Minaj, Pete Davidson, Lil Baby, Lando Norris, Kane Brown, Bukayo Saka, Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr., and Faze Clan's Nuke Squad.
GTA 6 map leak points to a truly massive open world
Oh boy, GTA VI. Despite us still not having an actual trailer for the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series, it’s safe to say that we know significantly more about it than Rockstar would like us to, thanks to the colossal leak that surfaced online last month. The leak seemingly confirmed both the protagonists for the game, as well as the location being Vice City.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Losing Popular PS4 Horror Game Just Before Halloween
PlayStation Plus is about to lose one of its best horror games from PlayStation 4 just before Halloween arrives. When Sony revamped PS Plus earlier in 2022, it added an expansive library of titles from PS5, PS4, and other PlayStation platforms for subscribers to play. Much like Xbox Game Pass, though, these games don't stay in the PS Plus library forever, which means that titles end up departing from the service every now and then. And as of this time next week, one of the most seasonally appropriate games on PS Plus will no longer be available.
dotesports.com
How to get Dead Silence in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has snuck up onto consoles and PCs in its beta form, with fans either sprinting around the map and fragging out or camping in corners and waiting for another kill to add to their killstreaks. For players who like to dabble in a bit...
epicstream.com
LOTR: Rings of Power Writers Shut Down Sexist Comments on Elven Warrior Galadriel Being 'Too Masculine'
Adapting big novel franchises into films and series is no laughing matter. It takes in-depth review and research of the original source material to delve in and understand the language its fans have grown to love and understand. However, in Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, fans have shared their thoughts and criticisms on Elven Warrior Galadriel being ‘too masculine.’
The Verge
Huge Elden Ring update will seemingly make players a lot harder to kill
Elden Ring, the game that feels like it was released several years ago but was in fact launched just this February, has announced a massive update. According to Bandai Namco on the game’s website, the patch intends to “encourage more versatility in terms of gameplay” — if “encourage” also means “make you a nigh unkillable god in single player.” A lot of weapons and spells were buffed, very few things were nerfed, and it seems like it’s going to get a lot harder to kill your friends in PVP. The patch notes are indeed massive, but I’ve picked out a few highlights.
dexerto.com
The First Descendant may succeed where Anthem failed
The First Descendant is a new looter-shooter from Nexon, and it could be a great time with friends if our preview is anything to go by. The last few years are littered with the corpses of loot shooters and “games as a service” titles that failed to find an audience. For every Destiny 2 or Borderlands 3, there’s an Anthem. For every Apex Legends, there are a dozen Babylon’s Falls.
Unintentionally hilarious new horror movie being called worst film of the year
Grimcutty, a new horror movie about an Internet meme that comes to life and starts attacking children, is now being hailed as one of the worst movies of the year. I'm sure you're oh so surprised. The creature Grimcutty is similar to Jeff the Killer, Momo or Slenderman in that...
