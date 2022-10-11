ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
105.5 The Fan

Pop Smoke Fans Angry After Photos Surface of Rapper’s Alleged Killer Eating Pizza Hut In Prison

Pop Smoke's fans are angry after photos of his alleged killer eating pizza hut in prison surfaced on social media. On Friday (Oct. 7), Akademiks posted on his Instagram page a photo of Pop Smoke's alleged killer posing in prison with a box of Pizza Hut behind him on his bed. In another picture, the young man is—shockingly—looking at his smartphone with two boxes of Pizza Hut and a brownie box on his mattress.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Adult Film Star Adriana Chechik Breaks Her Back In TwitchCon Foam Pit

There were plenty of shenanigans that went down at this weekend’s TwitchCon. TwitchCon 2022 went down in San Diego this past weekend, and it was one for the books with a twerking session from Megan Thee Stallion herself alongside Halo‘s Master Chief, as well as a broken back from a foam pit dive gone wrong for adult film star Adriana Chechik.
SAN DIEGO, CA
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead just changed Rick Grimes' fate forever

The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. Rick Grimes hasn't appeared in The Walking Dead for a few years now, but his bearded presence continues to loom over the show, even at the end in these final episodes. Part of that's down to his surprise return in flashbacks that look...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warzone#Cheaters#Raven Software#Video Game#Modern Warfare Ii
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Tweets Message To Lil Baby About His Upcoming Album

The incarcerated star is also featured on Lil Baby’s latest project. Young Thug may be behind bars, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting his messages across. After Lil Baby revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album It’s Only Me, the incarcerated YSL rapper took to Twitter with a message for the 4PF star.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Watchmen author criticises ‘infantile’ adults for loving superhero films, says it’s a ‘precursor to fascism’

Alan Moore has hit out at “infantile” adults who are fans of superhero movies, warning that it can often lead to “fascism”.The British author and creator of DC’s Watchmen comic book series has long been vocal about his disdain for superhero films, once labelling them as a “blight” to cinema. Now, in a new interview with The Guardian, Moore has gone a step further to specifically criticise older fans of the genre. “I said ’round about 2011 that I thought that it had serious and worrying implications for the future if millions of adults were queueing up to see...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
NewsBreak
Glitch
ComicBook

Mortal Kombat 12 Teased by Ed Boon

Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has teased that Mortal Kombat 12 is going to release at some point. Ever since NetherRealm Studios wrapped up its work on Mortal Kombat 11 last year, fans have been wondering what the company might look to create next. And while those questions have continued to linger well into 2022, Boon has at least made it very clear that Mortal Kombat 12 is going to be a game that the studio will release one day.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite Goo Gun: Where To Get It And How It Works

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 impressed right out of the gate with its wild map changes and interesting new mechanics, but Epic has been hard at work to make things even more engaging with each update since. One week after introducing the Cobra DMR, the team has now implemented another new weapon--the Goo Gun. This unique addition to the ever-growing Fortnite arsenal is a fun time to use, so read on to see where you can find one and how it works.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Releases New Squad Up Live-Action Trailer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release at the end of October, and Activision Blizzard has released a new trailer to celebrate. The "Squad Up" trailer doesn't actually feature any new footage from the game or any specific details about it, instead focusing on squads around the world getting ready for the release. The trailer features a number of different celebrities throughout, including Nicki Minaj, Pete Davidson, Lil Baby, Lando Norris, Kane Brown, Bukayo Saka, Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr., and Faze Clan's Nuke Squad.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

GTA 6 map leak points to a truly massive open world

Oh boy, GTA VI. Despite us still not having an actual trailer for the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series, it’s safe to say that we know significantly more about it than Rockstar would like us to, thanks to the colossal leak that surfaced online last month. The leak seemingly confirmed both the protagonists for the game, as well as the location being Vice City.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Losing Popular PS4 Horror Game Just Before Halloween

PlayStation Plus is about to lose one of its best horror games from PlayStation 4 just before Halloween arrives. When Sony revamped PS Plus earlier in 2022, it added an expansive library of titles from PS5, PS4, and other PlayStation platforms for subscribers to play. Much like Xbox Game Pass, though, these games don't stay in the PS Plus library forever, which means that titles end up departing from the service every now and then. And as of this time next week, one of the most seasonally appropriate games on PS Plus will no longer be available.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get Dead Silence in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has snuck up onto consoles and PCs in its beta form, with fans either sprinting around the map and fragging out or camping in corners and waiting for another kill to add to their killstreaks. For players who like to dabble in a bit...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

LOTR: Rings of Power Writers Shut Down Sexist Comments on Elven Warrior Galadriel Being 'Too Masculine'

Adapting big novel franchises into films and series is no laughing matter. It takes in-depth review and research of the original source material to delve in and understand the language its fans have grown to love and understand. However, in Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, fans have shared their thoughts and criticisms on Elven Warrior Galadriel being ‘too masculine.’
MOVIES
The Verge

Huge Elden Ring update will seemingly make players a lot harder to kill

Elden Ring, the game that feels like it was released several years ago but was in fact launched just this February, has announced a massive update. According to Bandai Namco on the game’s website, the patch intends to “encourage more versatility in terms of gameplay” — if “encourage” also means “make you a nigh unkillable god in single player.” A lot of weapons and spells were buffed, very few things were nerfed, and it seems like it’s going to get a lot harder to kill your friends in PVP. The patch notes are indeed massive, but I’ve picked out a few highlights.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

The First Descendant may succeed where Anthem failed

The First Descendant is a new looter-shooter from Nexon, and it could be a great time with friends if our preview is anything to go by. The last few years are littered with the corpses of loot shooters and “games as a service” titles that failed to find an audience. For every Destiny 2 or Borderlands 3, there’s an Anthem. For every Apex Legends, there are a dozen Babylon’s Falls.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy