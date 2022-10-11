Read full article on original website
Meet the best fiber router for home
This new AVM router is designed for FTTH operator customers who want to replace the router with the operator’s integrated ONT, and who also have the OLT authentication data to connect correctly and without problems. This router has an SFP port where we can connect a GPON or XGS-PON SFP transceiver, to connect the optical fiber from home directly to the router and have an “all in one”, without the need to buy an external ONT or use the router of the bridge mode operator.
3 steps to remove the wired connection and connect via Wi-Fi
There are several options that you can take into account to go from Ethernet to Wi-Fi in Windows. It is something that you will be able to do with the latest versions of the Microsoft system. We are going to show some alternatives so that you know at all times how you can make this change in a simple way.
Samsung SmartThings is updated, now offers you support for this
But what exactly is this Matter thing? He is a protocol used to connect devices that are compatible with each other. It is one more option to communicate systems, such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. In this way you can control devices from your mobile, through applications, and better manage your home automation.
4 reasons not to use Google Chrome
Google has put Chrome in the eye of the hurricane with its intentions to implement Manifest V3 to the detriment of the second version of the specification. Although the company sells it as a great improvement, the reality is that everything indicates that it could mean the end of ad blockers and therefore a reduction in the power that users have over the content that is displayed on the web.
save more than 200 euros on this complete laptop
Buy a new computer It is an important decision in most cases, one of the main reasons is that it is not a small expense. Moreover, most of the time we are interested in making a slightly larger investment in a more powerful equipment that will surely last us longer. An excellent alternative is this offer that we will talk about next.
Google Chrome will introduce a feature to save RAM
One of the most criticized aspects of Chromium in general and of Google Chrome in particular is the use of RAM. For a very long time and partly due to the use of multithreading, Chromium-based web browsers have tended to consume more resources than their competitors, although Firefox has not lagged behind mainly since the implementation of Quantum, which allowed it to greatly improve its performance at the cost of going through the same toll.
Microsoft wants to compete with MacBooks with its new Surface Laptop 5
Microsoft has just announced its new line of Surface laptops. Specifically the new Surface Laptop 5. A new version of Microsoft laptops. Externally it is the same as the Surface Laptop 4, but with new processors. A new laptop that will try to compete in design and performance with the...
Invite your friends to the HP Instant Ink service and both of you will get three months of subscription
A part of our readers already enjoy all the advantages offered by the HP Instant Ink service, and it is clear that they don’t want to go back to the past. It’s completely understandable, since their HP Instant Ink subscription allows them to enjoy a number of unique advantages that have allowed them to forget forever about the classic problems of ink-based printing.
Nvidia finally cancels the launch of the RTX 4080 12 GB
Nvidia has announced that it is canceling the launch of its 12GB RTX 4080 graphics card after criticism over the difference between it and the more powerful model with 16GB of memory. A few weeks ago, Nvidia lifted the veil on its monstrous RTX 4090, but also on two RTX...
What is the performance of the Intel ARC A770 and A750 in games?
In the country of Uncle Sam, the first analyzes of the ARC A770 and A750, the most powerful of the first generation of Intel gaming graphics cards. That is why we have decided to take this information and treat it objectively to answer a key question. Are they up to what is expected of them or, instead, is it the disappointment that many prophets of ill omen affirm from their tribunes?
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-order: where to buy them at the best price?
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple are the two new installments in the Pokemon saga. For the first time, these versions will be set in an open world where you can go on a quest for all new Pokemon. This game, developed by Game Freak, will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch from November 18. But for the most impatient, they are already available for pre-order. In this article we tell you where to buy both games at the best price.
So you can improve WiFi reception by using another antenna
To have a better Internet speed when we connect wirelessly, the receiver we use is key. We must use one of guarantees, which works well and can provide us with good quality. Now, sometimes we can improve the one we already have and we won’t need to buy a new one. It will not always be possible, but there are cases in which it is. In this article we are going to talk about why change the antenna to a Wi-Fi receiver can be very useful.
Do you want to give your computer an RGB touch? Do not miss these 3 offers
The LED lighting He has been with us for decades. In the early 2000s it was part of the famous “modding” that was carried out on computers, an expensive decoration out of the reach of many. However, today RGB LED lighting is not only available to everyone, but even within the gaming sector, we can find all kinds of peripherals that include it as standard. Therefore, if your computer still works in the dark, you can give it a touch of light very easily, and without spending a kidney, thanks to these offers.
Automotive Cloud, the Salesforce cloud for the automotive sector
Salesforce has announced the release of Automotive Cloudthe cloud that it has built specifically for automakers, dealers, car financing groups, and customers. In short, Salesforce Automotive Cloud is a cloud for the automotive sector, which uses Driver 360 in every interaction and leveraging automation, AI, and industry-specific analytics to drive productivity and save costs.
You’ve been in danger since Windows 7 and they can hack you: today you can solve it
Keeping our computer updated is one of the essential maintenance tasks that we all must do. And not only to make sure that everything works correctly and without errors, but, more importantly, to make sure that our operating system, or the programs we use, do not have serious security flaws. Like every month, today it was the turn of Windows. And, seeing how many bugs the new October updates fix, we can’t put off installing these new patches.
HP launches new Chromebooks in different formats, we see their keys
The HP firm has renewed its Chromebooks catalog with two new computers, the Chromebook 15 and the Chromebook x360. Both teams bet on an economical but capable configuration, and they adopt the classic design line that we have seen in previous models. The hp chromebook 15 It is a model...
Microsoft “accidentally” shows the initial strokes of Windows 12
Everything indicates that Microsoft will once again change the development cycle of its operating systems to launch new versions every three years and this is where a Windows 12 planned for 2024 comes in. An outline of it has been revealed at the Ignite conference. Accidentally?. Microsoft has been busy...
GALAX shows the box of its GeForce RTX 4050
Of the future RTX 40 family GPUs, there seems to be a consensus that one of the most expected is the GeForce RTX 4050, that is, the one that would mark the entry point to this new generation. NVIDIA has not said anything about it, but more and more voices suggest that its announcement and arrival on the market will take place sometime in the middle of next year. Of course, as long as the cancellation (we understand that it is temporary and pending a name change) of the RTX 4080 12GB that we learned just a few hours ago does not affect the calendar of future releases, something that remains to be seen.
Project Frontier, Dell’s software platform for edge operations
Dell Technologies has announced, at its Dell Technologies Summit 2022 event, Project Frontiera edge trading software platform, which integrates with the rest of the products and services in the Dell portfolio for the Edge. Its mission is to make it easy for its customers to manage and orchestrate infrastructure applications at the edge for large-scale deployments in a secure manner.
this is how the new app works
The heads of this platform to buy and download pc games they are fully aware of the enormous market penetration of their proposal. Hence, they work to improve the experience of their millions of users when it comes to enjoying their favorite titles in their leisure time. In addition, not only features related to the functionality of the online service are taken into consideration here.
