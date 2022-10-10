Get discounts on UAB Football tickets, Bookstore items during Family Weekend

Open Access to information, or the free, immediate, online access to the results of scholarly research, and the right to use and re-use those results as needed, plays a crucial role in making advances in research and scholarship equitability, says Jeff Graveline, J.D., professor and associate dean for Research and Scholarly Communication for UAB Libraries. UAB employees and students can access millions of online resources with just their BlazerID and password — but those same resources would come at a high cost to unaffiliated individual scholars, clinicians, patients, consumers, policy-makers and others who could benefit from accessing resources. When scholarship is published as Open Access — such as in well-known and highly cited journals like ones found in the PLOS and Frontiers collections — it removes that financial barrier and better enables the sharing of important information.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO