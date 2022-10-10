Get discounts on UAB Football tickets, Bookstore items during Family Weekend

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for CustomersZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
uab.edu
UAB to host Fall Family Weekend Oct.14-16
The University of Alabama at Birmingham will host its Fall Family Weekend, Oct. 14-16. Fall Family Weekend celebrates parents, grandparents, siblings, and all extended Blazer family members! Students and their families can participate in various scheduled activities, enjoy the campus, and explore the city of Birmingham. This year's Fall Family...
uab.edu
Explore the benefits of Open Access publishing Oct. 24-28
Open Access to information, or the free, immediate, online access to the results of scholarly research, and the right to use and re-use those results as needed, plays a crucial role in making advances in research and scholarship equitability, says Jeff Graveline, J.D., professor and associate dean for Research and Scholarly Communication for UAB Libraries. UAB employees and students can access millions of online resources with just their BlazerID and password — but those same resources would come at a high cost to unaffiliated individual scholars, clinicians, patients, consumers, policy-makers and others who could benefit from accessing resources. When scholarship is published as Open Access — such as in well-known and highly cited journals like ones found in the PLOS and Frontiers collections — it removes that financial barrier and better enables the sharing of important information.
uab.edu
9 ways to reduce your health care costs in 2023
Nationwide, the cost of everything is rising, and UAB is working to balance the impact of these costs on its employees and the organization through measures that include keeping most vision and dental premiums flat this year and modest increases on medical plans. Here are some things you can do to reduce your out-of-pocket expenses.
uab.edu
Genetic Counseling student earns ASAHP Scholarship of Excellence
Yael Bar-Peled, a second-year student in the UAB M.S. in Genetic Counseling program is one of only 12 in the U.S. to receive the Association for Schools of Allied Health Professions (ASAHP) Scholarship of Excellence. The annual scholarship recognizes students in health professions who are achieving excellence in their academic programs and have significant potential to assume future leadership roles in healthcare.
uab.edu
Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation awards $120,000 to UAB’s Gynecologic Oncology
Each year, grant proposals are presented to a selection committee chaired by Charles Leath, III, M.D., director of the UAB Division of Gynecologic Oncology, and Warner Huh, M.D., professor and chair of the UAB Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. The Cancer Foundation reviews the submissions and selects the project they feel has the most significant impact on ovarian cancer.
uab.edu
UAB psychologist to serve on a $21 million NIH initiative to advance research about opioid crisis
Burel Goodin, Ph.D., professor in the University of Alabama at Birmingham College of Arts and Sciences’College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Psychology, is part of a group that has been awarded $21 million from the National Institute of Health HEAL Initiative – Helping to End Addiction Long-term to establish a new national center aimed at disseminating accurate information about the opioid crisis to the public.
uab.edu
Thirumalai, Rimmer awarded five-year $5M grant for federally funded center
Researchers in the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Health Professions have received a five-year, $4.625 million federal grant for a new Rehabilitation Engineering Research Center on Recreational, Sport, and Exercise Technologies for People with Disabilities. This grant is housed in the Department of Health Services Administration. The center,...
uab.edu
Can Intermittent Fasting or Calorie Restriction Slow the Aging Process? Healthy Volunteers Needed!
Help us find out by joining our study. The University of Alabama at Birmingham, Department of Nutrition Sciences, is conducting an exciting research study, in collaboration with Pennington Biomedical Research Center, to investigate whether intermittent fasting or calorie restriction (i.e., losing weight) can improve health and slow the aging process.
