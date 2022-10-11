The process for changing Iowa’s bottle and can deposit law is entering the final steps after the Environmental Protection Commission gave its initial approval to the rules. DNR Land Quality Bureau chief Amie Davidson says the rules now get one more editorial review. “The rules will then be published in the administrative bulletin on November 2nd, and that will start kind of the formal public comment period. At that point, once they’re published, anybody can submit comments on them,” she says.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO