Read full article on original website
Related
Radio Iowa
Experts predict 2.7% dip in state tax revenue in current fiscal year
A state panel is predicting state tax collections for this budgeting year will fall 2.7% below the last one. Iowa Department of Revenue director Kraig Paulsen said tax cuts for retirees, corporations and individuals in the top state tax bracket are what’s driving that negative number. “Definitely not pessimistic,”...
Radio Iowa
Rules process for bottle deposit law heading to final stages
The process for changing Iowa’s bottle and can deposit law is entering the final steps after the Environmental Protection Commission gave its initial approval to the rules. DNR Land Quality Bureau chief Amie Davidson says the rules now get one more editorial review. “The rules will then be published in the administrative bulletin on November 2nd, and that will start kind of the formal public comment period. At that point, once they’re published, anybody can submit comments on them,” she says.
Radio Iowa
Supreme Court hears case of crash during police chase
The Iowa Supreme Court hear oral arguments Thursday in a case where a woman sued the state for negligence after a multi-state fugitive being chased by a State Trooper ran into her car in central Iowa. The Polk County district court judge ruled Amber Martinez’s lawsuit involving the chase by...
Radio Iowa
Iowa State Fair leader announces retirement
The CEO and Manager of the Iowa State Fair is retiring. Gary Slater is a Missouri native who served as manager of the Missouri State Fair and the World Pork Expo before taking the top job at the Iowa State Fair 21 years ago. During his tenure, the Iowa State Fair topped the one million attendance mark, saw multiple upgrades and changes to the buildings on the grounds, and came through the pandemic cancelation in 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Radio Iowa
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
Radio Iowa
Entire state classified in drought or abnormally dry conditions
Dennis Todey, director of the Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, says relief isn’t likely any time soon. “We are entering a climatologically drier time of year,” he says, “so we don’t expect as much rainfall overall anyway.”. Extreme drought conditions are expanding in northwest Iowa,...
Comments / 0