And the Band Played on
The Athens High School Marching Band performs the National Anthem to kickoff the 47th annual Athens Invitational Marching Festival on Saturday at the Joe Burrow Stadium at Athens High School. Several area schools braved the cold, wet weather to perform during the event.
