Ohio University is rolling out the red carpet for its alumni for Homecoming Week activities, which officially start Monday. Homecoming 2022, October 3-8, will help alumni relive all the school’s traditions, including the Bobcat Bash, the official all-alumni Homecoming tailgate. All alumni are invited to come by Tailgreat Park, across from Peden Stadium along the Hocking River, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, before the big game against Mid American Conference and East Division foe, the University of Akron. Registration is required, and includes a catered meal, two drink tickets, and plenty of Green and White. Register Now Whether you’re coming home to Athens next week or celebrating from a distance, be sure to show your Bobcat pride during Homecoming 2022! Visit ohio.edu/homecoming today to register for these events and more.

ATHENS, OH ・ 17 DAYS AGO