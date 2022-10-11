Related
Stand Down
When a car pulls up to the white tent at the Athens County Fairgrounds, a group of volunteers come forth with tote bags full of food and other items. They call the event, Athens Area Stand Down. The event is designed to help displaced people to prepare for the winter months ahead. Attendees also received clothing, coats and even high quality boots. There was information about social services available to homeless. A lunch was also provided.
September a disappointing month for blood donations
Following a disappointing September, the local chapter of the American Red Cross is looking for an upswing in donations for the rest of this month. “September was a tough month in terms of blood collection. We had to cancel a few blood drives, which did not help. We did not make goal for Athens, but October is a new month,” said Jordan Staley, account manager for the Athens and Morgan counties chapters of the American Red Cross. ...
Hundreds flock to grand opening of new state park lodge
LOGAN — The new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge and Conference Center had its grand opening on Saturday, with Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz among the state officials on hand to help cut the ribbon. The event, favored with magnificent fall weather, drew a large crowd of visitors from the local area and around the state. They listened to officials’ remarks before streaming inside to tour the new facility, which was built on the footprint of the park’s old dining lodge that was destroyed by fire in December 2016. ...
Front of Dynasty Restaurant
Located at 498 Richland Ave., Dynasty Restaurant has been serving Athens area residents both traditional and American-Chinese food since 2012.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio University’s Homecoming Week 2022 kicks off activities
‘Tis the time of year to raise the Green and White and stand up and cheer. Ohio University is celebrating Homecoming Week 2022, which officially kicked off Monday. The week, which runs through Saturday comes with with in-person and virtual events that the university says in a release foster remembering, reconnecting and reveling in the OU experience and community. “Homecoming is all about celebrating this special place that for 218...
State Supreme Court rules in favor of Conrath being placed on November ballot
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that local attorney and businesswoman Tanya Conrath’s name should be placed on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. The decision allows Conrath to replace Ohio University student Rhyan Goodman as the Democratic nominee for the Ohio House 94 seat currently occupied by Republican Jay Edwards of Nelsonville. Edwards ran unopposed in the August Republican primary to seek his fourth term in office, while Tuesday’s...
Athens Municipal Arts Commission Seeks Applications for Commissioners
The Athens Municipal Arts Commission (AMAC) announces that it is seeking applications for commissioners to serve on the Commission. The Commission seeks candidates for current and upcoming vacancies. AMAC consists of nine members, seven who are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by city council, one member is a city council representative, and one member is the mayor or their designee. The Commission meets on the second Wednesday of each...
Koshal to sign copies of her first book at Little Professor Book Store
Author Manjulika Koshal will sign copies of her first book from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Little Professor Book Store, 65 S. Court St., Athens. The event heralds the recent release of “Values That Shape Us: Inspirational Stories and Quotes,” which took her two years to write. The book blends anecdotes and recollections from the author’s past into a collection that both examines, and celebrates, her upbringing in India. The inspiration...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Restaurant Reigns in Chinese Cuisine
Located at 498 Richland Avenue, Dynasty Restaurant serves traditional and American-style Chinese food on a takeout only basis every Tuesday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Katie Ko has worked at the restaurant for ten years. She stated, “I like that we mostly serve local customers and some college students.” Ko added, “I see a lot of the same customers coming back again and again and that’s a good feeling.” ...
Hijinks ensue in a play within a play during ABC Players’ production of “Break a Leg”
NELSONVILLE – ABC Players first production of the season, “Break a Leg,!” will prove Murphy’s law to be true: anything that can go wrong, will go wrong especially as a bunch of teenagers work to bring a play to life. The play will run at the historic Stuart’s Opera House on Oct. 7-8 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. The traditional opening night cry in the theater,...
Antique Machinery
The hay dust was flying at this year’s Athens County Antique Machinery Show at the Athens Fair Grounds. Members of the machinery club brought their antique equipment to life last weekend as they demonstrated what farm life was like 100 years ago. See additional photo on Page ?????
BBQ & Brews On Tap at Eclipse Company Store
Eclipse Company Store offers patrons a casual dining experience that’s perfect for every thing from a first date to a long-standing date night. Manager/Partner, Jim Stricklin, describes ECS as a “uniquely Athens kind of place” that specializes in serving a wide selection of hometown brews and old school-style BBQ. Located at 11309 Jackson Drive, The Plains, Eclipse Company Store, has a menu that offers starters like Mac & Cheese Egg...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Homecoming Week events planned
Ohio University is rolling out the red carpet for its alumni for Homecoming Week activities, which officially start Monday. Homecoming 2022, October 3-8, will help alumni relive all the school’s traditions, including the Bobcat Bash, the official all-alumni Homecoming tailgate. All alumni are invited to come by Tailgreat Park, across from Peden Stadium along the Hocking River, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, before the big game against Mid American Conference and East Division foe, the University of Akron. Registration is required, and includes a catered meal, two drink tickets, and plenty of Green and White. Register Now Whether you’re coming home to Athens next week or celebrating from a distance, be sure to show your Bobcat pride during Homecoming 2022! Visit ohio.edu/homecoming today to register for these events and more.
Ohio University School of Film Graduate Students Premiere seven original films at the Athena
The Ohio University’s School of film graduate students will premiere seven original shorts for their First Year Screening this Saturday, October 1, at the Athena Cinema at 7 p.m. The films examine such topics as identity, family, freedom, grief, coming-of-age and much more. This work represents a diverse group of people and influences. The filmmakers come to us from near and far including Germany, Texas, Ohio, Iran and China. The...
Ohio University’s College of Business announces $2.5 million gift to enhance student leadership success
A top Ohio University College of Business initiative is expanding, thanks to a $2.5 million gift from one of the University’s most recognizable graduates in the global leadership space. Keith and Deborah Wandell’s multi-million-dollar commitment will enhance The Keith and Deborah Wandell Leadership Development Program (formerly the Select Leaders Program). This College of Business flagship enterprise accelerates the personal growth, professional development, and leadership identity of high-potential students using the...
Union asks Ohio University to restore staffing levels to pre-pandemic numbers
While Ohio University touts a record-setting freshman class of 4,441 students, it still lags behind in hiring more staff to take care of the needs of those students. American Federal of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 1699 members sought to bring attention to that disparity during a rally Friday in front of OU’s alumni gate. A group of about 40 people, which consisted of Local 1699 members, as...
AAA: Gas Prices Climb in Ohio; National Average Increases
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 16 cents higher this week at $3.678 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.678 Average price during the week of September 26, 2022 $3.517 Average price during the week of October 4, 2021...
O’Bleness Hospital Recognized for Quality and Safety
Two national groups that measure hospital quality and safety have given top honors to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital. O’Bleness has been named a top performer in the 2022 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Annual Ranking by Vizient, Inc. O’Bleness was nationally ranked 13 out of 268 Vizient members in the “Community Hospitals” cohort to be recognized for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Ranking, which has been conducted annually since 2005. ...
WOUB announces schedule for acclaimed Nelsonville Music Festival video series
NELSONVILLE – Sycamore Sessions (formerly the Gladden House Sessions) returns this week for a seventh season. Season seven features 13 stripped down performances from regional and national musical artists filmed during the 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival. Performances will be exclusively published on WOUB’s culture page every Tuesday and Friday starting Sept. 27 through Nov. 8. Presented by the Nelsonville Music Festival in collaboration with WOUB Public Media and the Ohio University Scripps College of Communication’s School of Media Arts and Studies, the performances were recorded...
Important election dates approaching
Two important dates are coming up for voters. Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the last day to register to vote for the general election on Nov. 8. Wednesday, Oct. 12 is the start of early in-person voting. October 11 Deadline for Registration If you are not registered to vote or need to reregister because you have...
The Athens NEWS
Athens, OH
302
Followers
263
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT
The Athens NEWS is a weekly newspaper serving Athens and Athens County, Ohio. Established in 1977, The Athens NEWS is owned by APG Media of Ohio.https://www.athensnews.com/
Comments / 0