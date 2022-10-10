Read full article on original website
Stimulus Update: As Many As 10 Million People Are Owed COVID Relief – Are You One?
Government stimulus packages enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic provided financial relief to about 165 million Americans, but many still haven't received their payments -- and time is running out to...
To fill teacher jobs, community colleges offer new degrees
In her second-grade classroom outside Seattle, Fatima Nuñez Ardon often tells her students stories about everyday people realizing their dreams. One day, for example, she talked about Salvadoran American NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio and his journey to the International Space Station. Another day, she told them her own life story — how she, an El Salvadoran immigrant who arrived in the U.S. in middle school speaking very little English, came to be a teacher. Nuñez Ardon took an unusual path to the classroom: She earned her teaching degree through evening classes at a community college, while living at home and raising her four children. Community college-based teaching programs like this are rare, but growing. They can dramatically cut the cost and raise the convenience of earning a teaching degree, while making a job in education accessible to a wider diversity of people.
CNBC
These colleges promise no student debt: 'Loans are not part of the deal'
To make college more accessible, a growing number of institutions are eliminating student loans altogether. More than 20 schools now have "no-loan" policies, which means they will meet 100% of an undergraduate's need for financial aid with grants rather than education debt. Increasingly, college is an option only for those...
msn.com
I was a college academic advisor. I wish parents understood that AP classes, straight A's, and competitive sports do not equal success for students.
When I meet other parents, their first question is usually: "Where do your kids go to school?" There are more "advantaged" schools in our town where attendance supposedly equates to higher test scores, better opportunities, and — as the thinking goes — college success. Slide 1 of 4:...
Schools use COVID aid to give students paid jobs
Kelly King was able to do something this summer she’d never been able to before: pay students to help others.King, who works for the school district on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula, used federal COVID aid to hire three rising high school seniors to staff a booth at a riverside park. There, as crowds flocked to a farmers market and free concerts, the students told residents how local schools could help families experiencing...
College financial aid: A timeline for high-school students and families
For the six years that our daughters were in college, my husband dreaded filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid more than doing our income tax return. Like students in most families, though, our girls were going to need some combination of loans and scholarships to pay for college. Having your parents fill out the FAFSA was just another step on the road to a degree — like taking the PSAT and SAT, signing up for Advanced Placement courses to get ahead on coursework, filling out applications and applying for scholarships.
Does tutoring work? An education economist examines the evidence on whether it’s effective
With reading and math scores plummeting during the pandemic, educators and parents are now turning their attention to how kids can catch up. In the following Q&A, Susanna Loeb, an education economist at Brown University, shines a light on the best ways to use tutoring to help students get back on track.
CFPB: Colleges Need to Protect Students From ‘Junk Fees’
America’s colleges have more work to do when it comes to protecting students from so-called “junk fees,” the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said Thursday (Oct. 13). A new CFPB report looks at the terms and fees connected to banking products marketed to students by financial institutions...
getnews.info
Dr. Zinia Thomas Launches Scholarship for Medical Students
The Dr. Zinia Thomas scholarship for medical students is now open for application. The scholarship is available for students living in the United States with the dream to attend medical school and pursue a medical course. Furthermore, the scholarship is also available for high school students in the US who have plans to further their education to pursue a medical course.
Latino enrollment in four-year schools reaches all time high
The Pew Research Center determined that the total number of Latinos enrolled in a four-year college or university reached an all-time high in 2020. Latino enrollment in higher education has steadily gone up over the last two decades, in part to their growth as a share of the U.S. population.
modernfarmer.com
USDA Updates Two Farm Insurance Policies
The USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) has changed key elements of its main insurance policies, based on feedback from customers and insurance agents. Most important are the increased limits for farm revenue that are covered under the new policies. For the Whole-Farm Revenue Protection (WFRP) program, the covered revenue has now doubled, so up to $17 million is insurable. The policy is generally intended for larger farms, with the policy aiming to insure all the commodities of the farm are under one insurance policy.
bestcolleges.com
Are Coding Bootcamp Grads More Employable Than College Grads?
Bootcamp grads have similar employment and salary outcomes as college graduates. Coding bootcamps focus almost exclusively on developing hands-on tech skills. A majority of bootcamp graduates find employment in the industry within a year. If you want to move into a tech career, a coding bootcamp is a popular, valid...
Fertilizer Startups To Money From $500 Million Stimulus Program
America is the world's third-largest nitrogen fertilizer producer. The country is making moves to maintain its farm-supporting sector. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has $500 million in grant money available. The benefit is to help fertilizer production across the country. The stimulus bonus has five categories where agencies can claim thousands in cash. (source)
