Miami City Commission names itself the new Virginia Key Trust Board, ousting all members of the current Trust
It didn't matter that Thelma Anderson Gibson, a legendary figure in the civil rights effort, and who now is in her mid-90's, woke up early Thursday morning to go to City Hall and explain to the City of Miami Commission -- where she once sat -- about the importance of the Historic Virginia Key Beach Trust, and what it means to preserving that once-segregated stretch of beach.
Village Council cruises through packed agenda, including emotional farewell to Mayor Davey
Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey, presiding over his final Village Council meeting after eight years of service, nearly tossed a perfect game Tuesday night as unanimous 6-0 votes swept through the first 10 agenda items on what became an emotional farewell. One of the items that passed actually wasn't on...
Proposed Amendments give too much power to the Village Council
The Charter Amendments on the November 8 ballot simply give up too much authority to the Council. The residents should vote “No” on all of them. Giving up the desired approval authority to the Council could prove detrimental to the lifestyle we all cherish. Look at the traffic we are having in mid-October and imagine what it will be like as the tourists and second homeowners return to our small island starting very soon.
Debt cap Amendment proposal is a potential wrecipe for fiscal disaster
I respond to the explanation by the Village Commission of the proposed Amendments to the Village Charter, particularly the amendments dealing with the Village debt cap. One Charter Amendment asks us to raise the debt cap from 1% to 2% of the assessed value of property within Key Biscayne. This proposed increase is described as modest by the Commission members. Really! Modest would be the description only if you pick up after the elephants, and you were used to picking up after the dinosaurs.
New library gets the go-ahead; what does it look like?
The new library on Key Biscayne received the official go-ahead during Tuesday night's Village Council meeting when three resolutions were passed by 6-0 votes. A variance calling for 26 parking spaces, six golf cart spaces and an equal number of bicycle slots -- instead of the required 219 parking spaces -- was likely the biggest concern among those who gathered to see how that vote would proceed.
Mayoral candidates debate Charter Amendments and who has best vision for leading Key Biscayne
Life probably would be boring if everyone agreed on everything, and that's certainly not the case on Key Biscayne -- especially in an election year. Charter amendments and the "vision" of the Village stirred up some interesting conversation between mayoral candidates Fausto Gomez and Joe Rasco during Thursday evening's final debate, hosted by the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce and Islander News.
Have we officially entered a ‘buyer’s market’ in area real estate?
Real estate prices continue their cooling off trend across Miami-Dade County as this week’s list reveals. During the period of Oct. 3 to 7, a Brickell one-bedroom unit with short-term rental capabilities (Hello, AirBnB cash flow!) sold for $95,000 under the listed sales price. As you read through this...
Motorized bikes rev up problems
Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa said he's "at a crossroads" with the issue of "fat tire" electric bicycles speeding on sidewalks through the Village, endangering pedestrians and traveling in off-limit areas. Three parent classes to discuss rules and regulations have resulted in just four adults (two seniors) and two...
FIU interim president Jessell the sole candidate for position after “vigorous” vetting process
After 70 job seekers dropped out of the running, unwilling to continue their candidacy unless they were the sole recommendation of the committee, the search committee looking for the next president of Florida International University has selected its candidate for the job. Interim President Kenneth Jessell is the only remaining...
Midweek dining on Key Biscayne
$5 wine & beer? Complete burger meal for under $11? Half off appetizers? Even FREE Appetizers with meal? Yes!. Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up some of the most unique and delicious meal-deals on this Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Costa Med Bistro. Open for Indoor and Expanded Outdoor Dining,...
Thursday’s best dining on Key Biscayne
As the weekend approaches, take the time to breath and take time to enjoy a delicious email at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Thursday, October 5. Costa Med Bistro. Everything tastes better with Truffle fries, including our unique Petit Filet Mignon. Try it today!. Join us for...
Upcoming ‘Conga’ gala to benefit young cancer patients through the Sunshine Kids Foundation
Come one, come all to the “Conga the Night Away” gala to indulge in culture and support a worthy cause, the Sunshine Kids Foundation. The funds raised at the gala, which aims to emulate the famous Tropicana Cabaret and Casino of 1950’s-Havana, will go directly to the Sunshine Kids Foundation, a non-profit that promotes positivity and joy in the lives of young cancer patients.
