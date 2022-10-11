ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

techaiapp.com

Crypto Exchanges Still Available to Russians Despite Latest EU Sanctions, Report Unveils – Exchanges Bitcoin News

A list of crypto exchanges, including global platforms, have not introduced new restrictions on Russian users after the EU’s most recent sanctions round, Russian crypto media reported. The latest European penalties target an array of crypto-related services to increase pressure on Russia amid an escalating conflict in Ukraine. Major...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions

A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
u.today

“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Says It’s Time for BTC, SHIB Finally Listed on BitMex, This Could Reduce Ripple’s Chance to Win SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. It's time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author says, as he predicts major collapse. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has yet again predicted a massive crash of the U.S. dollar and economy in a recent tweet, saying that millions could be “wiped out.” Kiyosaki wrote that people only take into consideration microeconomic things, such as prices of food and fuel going up, but macroeconomic issues remain invisible to them. The bestselling author then urged his followers to protect themselves “from macro,” recommending to buy not only Bitcoin this time, but also silver and gold. Kiyosaki has been predicting the forthcoming collapse of the USD over the past two years and has good reasons for this. In 2020 alone, the Fed printed more than 6 trillion dollars, and the U.S. central bank has increased interest rates several times this year.
PYMNTS

Crypto Whale Pilfers $100M From Solana DeFi Platform Mango

A crypto fraudster took off with an estimated $100 million after manipulating the token price of Mango using two accounts funded with the stablecoin USD Coin on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Solana. The exploit first came to light by blockchain auditing firm OtterSec in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
boundingintocrypto.com

Coin Center Sues US Treasury Over Tornado Cash Ban — Lawsuit Says Government’s Action ‘Was Unlawful’ – Bitcoin News

The non-profit that focuses on policy issues facing cryptocurrencies, Coin Center, has filed a lawsuit against the Treasury department, the secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, and the Office of Foreign Assets Control’s (OFAC) director Andrea Gacki. Coin Center’s court filing says that the government’s sanctioning of Tornado Cash exceeds the Treasury’s statutory authority. The Coin Center lawsuit insists that Americans have a right to privacy and a right to protect their property, as Tornado Cash can be used for these benefits in a legitimate fashion.
bitpinas.com

Coinbase Secures Singapore Crypto License “In Principle”

US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and its Singapore-based arm have recently received from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) an “in-principle approval” to provide crypto services in the country. MAS’ in-principle approval allows individuals and institutions to use digital payment token services and the firms are regulated by the...
cryptoglobe.com

$TRX and $XRP Could Soon Start Outperforming $BTC, Popular Crypto Analyst Suggests

A popular cryptocurrency analyst has recently suggested that based on their charts, both TRON ($TRX) and the $XRP token could soon start outperforming the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) ahead of the release of economic data this week. In a series of tweets shared with their over 500,000 followers on the...
WGAU

Officials: Musk seeks US funds for Ukraine satellite network

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Defense Department has gotten a request from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk to take over funding for his satellite network that has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces during the war with Russia, U.S. officials said Friday. The officials, who...
bitcoinist.com

Why This U.S. Senator Urged SEC To Issue Crypto Regulation

Disclaimer: The following op-ed represents the views of the author, and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike. U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and its Chairman regarding crypto regulation....
Woonsocket Call

Coinerr Announces Listing on Bitmart Exchange, Merging the Modern Crypto Coin with Trusted Trading Platform

The new token from Coinerr, ERR is made available to a global audience on the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platform. Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - The DeFi innovator, Coinerr, is expanding their footprint, making their coin available on Bitmart, one of the most well-known and trusted cryptocurrency exchanges used today. Their coin, which boasts unique utility features, is considered a preferred token in terms of stability, transparency, and security.
blockworks.co

Regulatory Clarity Is Here. What’s Next for Crypto Exchanges?

Are most cryptocurrencies securities, or are they commodities? And what difference does it make for the custody and trading platforms that offer them?. Crypto securities regulation has been a matter of heated debate for a number of years now, but for the SEC, that debate is over. SEC Chair Gary...
ihodl.com

OCC Head Urges Not to Rush to Regulate Cryptocurrencies

According to the acting head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Michael Hsu, supervisory authorities should not rush to regulate the cryptocurrency sector, adhering to high standards in their work. During a speech at Harvard Law School, he has pointed out that agencies must "learn and...
Benzinga

MiCA is on the Horizon, but Self-Governance Still Has a Place in Crypto

The Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation, or MiCA, is a broad set of regulations proposed by the European Commission in September 2020, which aim to protect consumers and ensure that access to crypto markets is harmonised across the single market of the European Union. Designed to be an umbrella legal framework that sits above national regulation, MiCA encompasses assets not covered by existing financial services legislation. Safeguarding (via appropriate risk management) and financial stability are key priorities, as is supporting innovation and fair competition.
thebiochronicle.com

India’s Crypto Guidelines Will Be Implemented This Month; The Government Will Decide If Wallet Trading Is Legal

A Financial Stability Board (FSB) report due in October will assist the government decide whether to ban cryptocurrency transactions through wallets and would establish a legislative framework for dealing with crypto trading in India, according to a senior government official. According to the person, who spoke on the condition of...
The Associated Press

Residents urged to leave annexed region as Ukraine advances

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Moscow-installed authorities in Ukraine’s occupied southern region of Kherson urged local residents to evacuate to Russia on Friday, as Kyiv’s forces pushed their counteroffensive deeper into the region. The move, announced a day before, indicated that Ukrainian military gains along the war’s southern...
