YAHOO!
What to know about parole, truth in sentencing and when people can get out of prison in Wisconsin
What’s the difference between parole and probation? How do people get out early from behind bars?. Those questions are playing into the Wisconsin governor's race, as Republican Tim Michels has criticized Democratic Gov. Tony Evers over the parole of state inmates who had been convicted of violent crimes. The...
Injured Hempfield motorist OKs plea agreement for wrong-way driver
Oct. 14—A Hempfield man was ordered to spend two years on probation Thursday for being impaired during a 2019 wrong-way crash on Route 30 that seriously injured another motorist. Larry T. Miller Sr., 75, also was sentenced to 40 days on home electronic monitoring. He entered a guilty plea...
Governor visits Echols County
Oct. 14—STATENVILLE — Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife, Marty, visited Echols County Friday, shaking hands and looking for votes for the Nov. 8 gubernatorial election. His tour bus pulled into Corbett's Country Corner, an eatery near Lake Park where dozens of supporters had been waiting since before sunrise.
S.C. Republican chairman says GOP will gain supermajority status in S.C. House
Oct. 14—South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick guaranteed Thursday evening that the Republicans will have a supermajority in the South Carolina House after the Nov. 8 general elections. He issued a guarantee at an Aiken County Republican Party meeting hosted by the Precinct 64 (Cedar Creek) Republicans that...
In Arizona, Kroger-Albertsons merger would create a supermarket behemoth
Two of Arizona's supermarket giants plan to combine forces in a deal affecting more than 250 stores and in excess of 35,000 workers around the state. A merger also would mean that just one company would control nearly half of the market for grocery stores in Arizona. There's a greater store overlap here than in many other states, which could raise anticompetitive concerns for regulators.
