DNA links dead suspect to second Sarasota homicide victim, police say
Though he died in jail before facing trial on one murder charge, a 52-year-old city man has been connected through DNA evidence to a second woman’s death, the Sarasota Police said today. William Devonshire was charged in March in the February homicide of 48-year-old Kelliann Ripley and was a...
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
'That's not my dad!' Florida deputy rescues 2 children abducted during carjacking
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two children were rescued by a Florida deputy after a man stole the vehicle they were in. WFLA reports Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez was flagged down Monday around 6:40 p.m. near the area of East 137th Avenue and North 15th Street in Tampa by a man who said his truck had been stolen with his two children, 4 and 8, still inside.
More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools
TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
‘Hoax’ calls draw large police presence at Tampa Bay schools
Law enforcement agencies investigated multiple possible "swatting" calls at schools across Florida Tuesday morning, including in the Bay area.
Truck hauling oxygen, propane overturns on I-75 in Sarasota; southbound traffic affected
A truck hauling oxygen and propane tanks rolled over on Interstate 75 Thursday morning, closing a stretch of the roadway.
8 people injured, 1 seriously, after pileup on I-75 on-ramp
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said eight people were injured, one seriously, after a multi-vehicle crash on an I-75 southbound on-ramp Wednesday morning.
Florida man posed as licensed contractor, charged elderly person $47K to fix roof, police say
Venice police said they arrested a man who posed as a licensed contractor and charged an elderly person $47,000 to fix their roof.
Sarasota County Schools touts smooth return for Monday's reopening
Though schools in northern Sarasota County reopened on Monday after Hurricane Ian, work remains in the southern portion of the county before classes can resume. Monday, 35 schools in the district reopened and no more school buildings are being used as evacuation centers, paving the way for the remainder to open on Oct. 17. Superintendent Brennan Asplen said is was as close to business as usual as could be expected.
Sarasota County restaurant remains closed after Hurricane Ian flooding of the Myakka River
Two weeks after Hurricane Ian and the subsequent flooding from the Myakka River, the Snook Haven restaurant nestled in the backwoods of Sarasota County remains closed.
Police: 7 people injured, 1 dead after shooting at Florida bar
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Seven people were shot, and one person was killed at a Tampa bar Sunday morning after a fight broke out at closing time, according to Tampa’s police chief. Chief Mary O’Connor said the shooting happened at around 3 a.m. at the LIT Cigar &...
WATCH: Car explodes, sending sparks flying off Howard Frankland Bridge
A Florida Department of Transportation camera captured the moment a car exploded after becoming engulfed in flames on I-275.
Gator tale: Nearly 8-foot alligator surprises residents on Florida beach
It was an unusual sight, but not impossible -- a nearly 8-foot alligator surprised bathers at a west-central Florida beach on Saturday. The distressed reptile wandered onto the beach at Anna Maria Island west of Bradenton on Saturday, the Bradenton Herald reported. It measured 7 feet, 9 inches long, and...
East County weather page photo: October 13
Gordon Silver captured these two deer checking out the neighborhood on a sunny morning in Del Webb of Lakewood Ranch. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will...
Post-storm food assistance program now available in Manatee
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County residents in need of food assistance due to Hurricane Ian can apply for state help through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This program, called D-SNAP, is available to individuals and families who are not already receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental...
Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance volunteers give back to help hurricane victims
Patrick Larivaud was going at a NASCAR pit crew pace, snapping the cans of food in front of him into bags, then pushing the bags onward in assembly-line fashion. The sense of urgency was high, which was appropriate since Larivaud and other volunteers from the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance were tasked Oct. 7 with packing up food so Meals on Wheels Plus of Bradenton could deliver them to one of its hurricane relief stations. These particular bags were going to Pride Park in Bradenton.
Operation Blue Roof is available for Hurricane Ian-damaged homes
Eligible homeowners in Sarasota now have another available assistance option to repair their Hurricane Ian-damaged homes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has tasked the Army Corps of Engineers to offer its Operation Blue Roof program to assist with temporary roof repairs. The program will provide a temporary blue covering with...
VIDEO: Katie Runs Over Huge Alligator on Florida Highway
Only in Florida would this happen. On the morning drive to work, Katie Butchino hit an alligator with her car! We hope the alligator is okay! Check out this dashcam footage!
Two Florida Men Arrested After Traveling To Fort Myers Beach To Loot
Two Florida men went to Fort Myers Beach, but not to help with the cleanup efforts following the devastation in the area from Hurricane Ian. No. They went with the intention of looting. Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54 drove to Fort Myers
