Sarasota County, FL

Longboat Observer

DNA links dead suspect to second Sarasota homicide victim, police say

Though he died in jail before facing trial on one murder charge, a 52-year-old city man has been connected through DNA evidence to a second woman’s death, the Sarasota Police said today. William Devonshire was charged in March in the February homicide of 48-year-old Kelliann Ripley and was a...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
WESH

'That's not my dad!' Florida deputy rescues 2 children abducted during carjacking

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two children were rescued by a Florida deputy after a man stole the vehicle they were in. WFLA reports Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez was flagged down Monday around 6:40 p.m. near the area of East 137th Avenue and North 15th Street in Tampa by a man who said his truck had been stolen with his two children, 4 and 8, still inside.
TAMPA, FL
fox35orlando.com

More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools

TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota County Schools touts smooth return for Monday's reopening

Though schools in northern Sarasota County reopened on Monday after Hurricane Ian, work remains in the southern portion of the county before classes can resume. Monday, 35 schools in the district reopened and no more school buildings are being used as evacuation centers, paving the way for the remainder to open on Oct. 17. Superintendent Brennan Asplen said is was as close to business as usual as could be expected.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: 7 people injured, 1 dead after shooting at Florida bar

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Seven people were shot, and one person was killed at a Tampa bar Sunday morning after a fight broke out at closing time, according to Tampa’s police chief. Chief Mary O’Connor said the shooting happened at around 3 a.m. at the LIT Cigar &...
TAMPA, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Longboat Observer

East County weather page photo: October 13

Gordon Silver captured these two deer checking out the neighborhood on a sunny morning in Del Webb of Lakewood Ranch. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Post-storm food assistance program now available in Manatee

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County residents in need of food assistance due to Hurricane Ian can apply for state help through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This program, called D-SNAP, is available to individuals and families who are not already receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance volunteers give back to help hurricane victims

Patrick Larivaud was going at a NASCAR pit crew pace, snapping the cans of food in front of him into bags, then pushing the bags onward in assembly-line fashion. The sense of urgency was high, which was appropriate since Larivaud and other volunteers from the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance were tasked Oct. 7 with packing up food so Meals on Wheels Plus of Bradenton could deliver them to one of its hurricane relief stations. These particular bags were going to Pride Park in Bradenton.
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Operation Blue Roof is available for Hurricane Ian-damaged homes

Eligible homeowners in Sarasota now have another available assistance option to repair their Hurricane Ian-damaged homes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has tasked the Army Corps of Engineers to offer its Operation Blue Roof program to assist with temporary roof repairs. The program will provide a temporary blue covering with...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

