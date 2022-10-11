Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 15:54:00 Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Guayanilla; Penuelas; Sabana Grande; Yauco FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 430 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande and Yauco. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 01:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to four inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...From the Richardson Highway eastward. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Low visibility with snow and blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will taper off this afternoon. North winds of 20 to 30 mph will continue through the Alaska Range Passes through this afternoon with areas of blowing snow.
Special Weather Statement issued for Iberia, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 05:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-13 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Iberia; Lower St. Martin; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Iberia, St. Mary, southeastern Vermilion and southeastern St. Martin Parishes through 630 AM CDT At 525 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from French Settlement to 7 miles north of Freshwater City. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Morgan City, Franklin, Patterson, Jeanerette, Berwick, Bayou Vista, Cypremort Point, Stephensville, Burns Point, Belle River, Intracoastal City, Baldwin, Ellerslie, Patterson Memorial Airport, Glencoe, Lydia, Sorrel, Cote Blanche Island, Amelia and Charenton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
