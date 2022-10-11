Read full article on original website
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Severe Storms Roll Across Middle Tennessee on Wednesday
Severe storms rolled across middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon. Middle Tennesseans reported hail, severe wind, downed trees, power outages and damage to buildings and homes. 1 of 8 Jingo Market in Fairview, TN/photo by Dana Wolfe Jingo Market in Fairview, TN/photo by Dana Wolfe Jingo Market in Fairview, TN/photo by Dana Wolfe Jingo Market in Fairview, […] The post PHOTOS & VIDEO: Severe Storms Roll Across Middle Tennessee on Wednesday appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Is TWRA allowed to watch you? Tennessee man’s hidden camera discovery sparks privacy debate
The TWRA, at the time, technically had legal standing to install cameras on private property because of the Open Fields Doctrine. However, the doctrine dictates federal law. Tennessee has a state constitution that changes one word.
fox17.com
RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
Cities with most expensive homes in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow.
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
WSMV
Friday morning FIRST ALERT forecast
Metro Police is searching for a thief that appeared to be following behind an Amazon delivery driver and stealing packages right after they were dropped off. The American Red Cross is assisting residents displaced by a two-alarm fire at an Antioch apartment complex. Person shot after fight in Bellevue. Updated:...
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s when it ends
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
WFMJ.com
Valley funeral homes sold to Tennessee firm
Three locally-owned Valley funeral home businesses that have been locally owned for nearly a century or more have been sold to Heritage Group LLC, a funeral service provider based in Tennessee. The three independently owned Valley funeral homes - Lane, Becker and Baumgardner - businesses will maintain their names, but...
WEATHER ALERT 10-13,2022 Red Flag Warning Issued
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 842 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-141345- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 842 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Red Flag Warning is now in effect for several counties, basically north of I-40 and west of I-65. RH values will fall into the low 20s and winds will gust 25-30 mph this afternoon. Yes, this area saw rainfall, but it was very little and likely did nothing to curb the dry conditions already in place. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. There is a Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms across northwest Middle Tennessee on Saturday afternoon and evening. An isolated storm or two could contain large hail or gusty winds. Below freezing temperatures with widespread frost are possible across most or all of Middle Tennessee on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
WSMV
Thief follows Amazon delivery driver, then steals packages
The American Red Cross is assisting residents displaced by a two-alarm fire at an Antioch apartment complex. One person showed up at the hospital after being shot after a fight in Bellevue Thursday afternoon. Thursday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Marius Payton and Lisa Spencer...
radio7media.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checks
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS TODAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
wpln.org
How Tennessee lawmakers tilted the scales toward developers to make it harder for cities to get affordable housing
Earlier this month, Nashville residents told Metro Council they want the city’s help getting community needs met. They say the rezoning of an East Nashville property that used to be home to the Riverchase apartments, should be used as leverage until they can get a community benefits agreement that’s on their terms.
WEATHER ALERT 10-12,2022 : Strong Storms, Gusty Winds, Hail
Some will see some scattered storms this morning, but this afternoon things may ramp up for some in Middle Tennessee with strong gusty winds likely and there is a possibility of hail and an isolated tornado. The good news is most will get some much needed rain before we dry out and cool down. By […] The post WEATHER ALERT 10-12,2022 : Strong Storms, Gusty Winds, Hail appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
WBIR
'When I finally decided to leave, I was scared' | East Tennessee woman finds peace after leaving abuser
At first, an East Tennessee woman fell in love. She said there were no red flags. But after a year, emotional and verbal abuse started trickling in.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Severe thunderstorms moving across Middle Tennessee
Update, 3:55 p.m.: A Tornado Warning has been issued for southwestern Davidson, southeastern Dickson, northwestern Williamson, and south central Cheatham County until 4:30 p.m. At 3:54 p.m., severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located near White Bluff, or 10 miles east of...
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going what with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, you'll find a list of four amazing burger spots in Tennessee that are highly praised and well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with only high-quality ingredients.
Program to install 5,000 free smoke alarms across TN
The program has been credited with saving 300+ lives in Tennessee since it started running a decade ago.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Local Officials Attend Ribbon Cutting in Lawrenceburg
TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE ALONG WITH LOCAL AND COUNTY OFFICIALS ATTENDED A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TODAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. THE CEREMONY WAS FOR TCAT PULASKI’S CNC MACHINING TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM AND WAS HELD AT THE TENNESSEE ENTERPRISE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MISSION OF THE CNC MACHINING PROGRAM IS TO PROVIDE STUDENTS WITH A BROAD RANGE OF EXPERIENCE OF ALL MACHINE TOOLS THAT ONE WILL COME IN CONTACT WITH AFTER GRADUATION AND THROUGHOUT THEIR CAREER. MACHINISTS, TOOL AND DIE MAKERS, INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE EMPLOYEES, AND MACHINE OPERATORS ALL REQUIRE SKILLS IN THE MACHINING OF METAL BY MACHINE TOOLS.
wmot.org
Tennessee has some of the nation's worst COVID-19 death and vaccination rates
There’s a reason First Lady Dr. Jill Biden traveled to Nashville Wednesday to promote COVID-19 vaccinations. Tennessee has the nation's sixth lowest number of residents fully vaccinated. Some 45 percent of Tennesseans have still not finished the first round of coronavirus shots. Biden's visit came as Tennessee marked yet...
