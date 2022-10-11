Read full article on original website
Voices For Veterans at Moncus Park
Moncus Park has teamed with the Acadiana Veterans Alliance for a big concert to benefit Acadiana area veterans. “Voices for Veterans” will be Saturday, November 12th, at the park. The event will feature food trucks, beverage sales, and live music featuring Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, Blake Luquette (a veteran), the Beau Young Band, and Richard Revue.
Shake Your Trail Feather Paddle Parade – Teche Project
It’s time to celebrate and take in the natural beauty of the Bayou Teche National Paddle Trail. The TECHE Project is getting ready for the “Shake Your Trail Feather Paddle Parade and Party in the Parc.” It is Saturday, October 22. The trail is 4.5 miles that could take 2 hours to paddle ending up at Parc des Ponts in Breaux Bridge. There is a slightly longer route that is 6.5 miles that finishes at Lil’s on the Teche.
Crow Fest: Downtown Carencro Fall Festival
The Carencro Cultural District presents Crow Fest: Downtown Carencro’s Fall Festival Saturday, October 29 from 6pm to 8pm. The public is invited to trick or treat down St. Peter Street. The road will be closed to traffic during the festival. Downtown businesses will be giving out candy and treats. There will lots of family-friendly activities.
‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana
You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
According to a recent online survey of folks in Acadiana, not Baton Rouge or New Orleans, these are the best restaurants to visit for a great bowl of gumbo.
Banned by Some Louisiana Schools, How Hot is the Paqui Chip?
The Paqui "one chip challenge" is the latest social media endeavor that is sweeping the nation and apparently filling up emergency rooms and walk-in clinics too. The "challenge" requires that an individual eat a Paqui chip that boasts a season made with Carolina Reaper peppers and Scorpion Peppers. And yes, it's extremely hot.
It’s Official! Red Beans and Rice Day is October 24
It’s official! Louisiana has a new holiday to celebrate. Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to announce that October 24 is now, Red Beans and Rice Day in the Bayou state. This proclamation is going to take place on the steps of the Capitol in Baton Rouge. Red Beans...
The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia
New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
St. Edward’s Church Fair
ST. EDWARDS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Edward’s Church fair wants to highlight community at St. Edward’s Parish in New Iberia. St. Edward’s parish is especially founded to serve the African American community. The fair will raise money for St. Edward’s Church and school. This fair has covered insurance for the school and church in the parish for decades. There will be a parade, games, a train ride, face painting, and more. Raffle tickets are available for purchase at the parish office at 201 W. Lemelle in New Iberia. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Booths will open at 11 a.m. Mass is at 5:30 p.m.
New Restaurant to Open in Old Shoney's Building in Lafayette
A long-time abandoned building in Lafayette is finally getting a new tenant soon.
Descendants of 272 slaves sold by Georgetown priests to Louisiana later founded Southern University
That's the modern equivalent of the price paid for 272 slaves of African descent in 1838, all sold to Louisiana plantations by Jesuit priests who baptized them into the Catholic faith. The priests considered these people their property, to be bought and sold to fund the mounting debt of a...
Photos Show a Dried-Up Henderson Lake Under the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge
Debbie Hester posted photos from her trip across the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge this week showing the dried-up swamp, and it is a sight to see.
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 10/3 to 10/7
During the week of October 3 – October 7, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Leroy LeBlanc, 910 Monroe St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Possession...
Florida coach Billy Napier is still beloved in Lafayette, testing allegiances for LSU game
Hunter Trahan’s office is decorated in vermilion and white colors. A giant “Ragin' Cajuns” wall sticker, UL knickknacks on his desk and a football helmet encompass the decorations. The UL booster and owner of All Star Signs and Specialties in Lafayette will tell you he’s a lifelong...
Teurlings Takes Thriller From Lafayette Christian Academy to Remain Unbeaten
In a game that lived up to the hype, the Teurlings Catholic Rebels snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as they scored the go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute to go on a 4th down heave from Preston Welch to Bradford Cain in front of a sold out crowd at Knight Field.
Treasure hunter finds 100-year-old sunken ship: ‘I had no idea what I was walking over’
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - You’ll find treasure hunters like Patrick Ford along the banks of the Mississippi River. The Mississippi River is at its lowest level since 1992, with treasure hunters like Ford scouring the lower levee looking for trinkets that might have washed downriver. Ford said...
Career Fair at the Cajundome Convention Center
The Cajundome Convention Center will host the Lafayette, Louisiana Oil & Gas, Transportation & Skilled Trades Career Fair. It’s this Friday, October 14th, from 9am – noon. It’s an opportunity to meet face to face with hiring managers and recruiters from multiple companies, ranging from local to regional and national firms. You are encouraged to dress appropriately, and bring plenty of copies of your resume. Some employers may be hiring on the spot.
Games to Watch: Check out the top Week 7 Baton Rouge Friday Night Matchups
These two teams are used to the drill … they meet once again with the district title more than likely on the line. Both teams 4-2 overall and are ranked in the LWSA’s top 10 — the Cubs are fourth and the Chargers are rated sixth. A year ago, U-High won 39-27.
Ville Platte Man Shares Photo of Rat at Local Dollar General, Claims There Are More “All Over The Store”
Locals are sharing their concerns over a photo of a rat that was allegedly taken at an Acadiana-area Dollar General store. A Ville Platte man shared the image to his Facebook page, claiming that he snapped the photo of the rodent while he was in the Dollar General store at 505 Tate Cove Rd in Ville Platte, LA.
Certain crimes not included in Louisiana’s new mugshot law cause some confusion
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people were wondering why law enforcement could not release the mugshot for the young man who hit and killed someone walking across Ben Hur Road this past weekend. It’s all because of a new law legislators passed earlier this year. WAFB has done...
