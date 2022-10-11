ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

Related
1063radiolafayette.com

Voices For Veterans at Moncus Park

Moncus Park has teamed with the Acadiana Veterans Alliance for a big concert to benefit Acadiana area veterans. “Voices for Veterans” will be Saturday, November 12th, at the park. The event will feature food trucks, beverage sales, and live music featuring Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, Blake Luquette (a veteran), the Beau Young Band, and Richard Revue.
LAFAYETTE, LA
1063radiolafayette.com

Shake Your Trail Feather Paddle Parade – Teche Project

It’s time to celebrate and take in the natural beauty of the Bayou Teche National Paddle Trail. The TECHE Project is getting ready for the “Shake Your Trail Feather Paddle Parade and Party in the Parc.” It is Saturday, October 22. The trail is 4.5 miles that could take 2 hours to paddle ending up at Parc des Ponts in Breaux Bridge. There is a slightly longer route that is 6.5 miles that finishes at Lil’s on the Teche.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
1063radiolafayette.com

Crow Fest: Downtown Carencro Fall Festival

The Carencro Cultural District presents Crow Fest: Downtown Carencro’s Fall Festival Saturday, October 29 from 6pm to 8pm. The public is invited to trick or treat down St. Peter Street. The road will be closed to traffic during the festival. Downtown businesses will be giving out candy and treats. There will lots of family-friendly activities.
CARENCRO, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana

You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Lafayette, LA
1063radiolafayette.com

It’s Official! Red Beans and Rice Day is October 24

It’s official! Louisiana has a new holiday to celebrate. Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to announce that October 24 is now, Red Beans and Rice Day in the Bayou state. This proclamation is going to take place on the steps of the Capitol in Baton Rouge. Red Beans...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia

New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
NEW IBERIA, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Ardoin
Person
Amédé Ardoin
KLFY.com

St. Edward’s Church Fair

ST. EDWARDS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Edward’s Church fair wants to highlight community at St. Edward’s Parish in New Iberia. St. Edward’s parish is especially founded to serve the African American community. The fair will raise money for St. Edward’s Church and school. This fair has covered insurance for the school and church in the parish for decades. There will be a parade, games, a train ride, face painting, and more. Raffle tickets are available for purchase at the parish office at 201 W. Lemelle in New Iberia. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Booths will open at 11 a.m. Mass is at 5:30 p.m.
NEW IBERIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Acadie#Festival#Localevent#Havingfun#Performance Info#Sc Ne Ma Louisiane#11 30 Forest Huval#Feufollet
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 10/3 to 10/7

During the week of October 3 – October 7, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Leroy LeBlanc, 910 Monroe St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Possession...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
1063radiolafayette.com

Career Fair at the Cajundome Convention Center

The Cajundome Convention Center will host the Lafayette, Louisiana Oil & Gas, Transportation & Skilled Trades Career Fair. It’s this Friday, October 14th, from 9am – noon. It’s an opportunity to meet face to face with hiring managers and recruiters from multiple companies, ranging from local to regional and national firms. You are encouraged to dress appropriately, and bring plenty of copies of your resume. Some employers may be hiring on the spot.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy