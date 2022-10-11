Read full article on original website
Speakers announced for TEDx event at Missouri S&T Oct. 27
Seven speakers will present their perspectives on ways innovation connects with others to evolve, develop and grow in ever-continuing chain reactions at a TEDx event on Oct. 27 at Leach Theatre. The theme of this year’s event is “Chain Reaction.”. The speakers will discuss how they connect their...
Significant fire danger Thursday in southern Missouri, including Texas County
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. There is a significant fire danger Thursday in the Ozarks and an area that includes south-central Missouri and Texas County. The National Weather Service said a “Red Flag Warning” is in effect from noon until...
Iconic Missouri Route 66 motel going up for sale
Owner and proprietor of the Wagon Wheel Motel in Cuba, Missouri, Connie Echols, has announced that she will be selling the historic motel and plans to retire, according to the Route 66 Association of Missouri.
Crews tear down dangerous property in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ.) A home in Jefferson City has been torn down after it was considered unsafe to the community. Jefferson City demolition workers are in the process of demolishing 407 East Capitol Ave. The building has been there for more than a century, but Housing Property Inspector Dave...
KRMS Radio
MODOT/Highway Patrol Urge Safety Following Fatal Crash In Camden County
With last week’s head-on collision in Camden County that killed two people, the State Highway Patrol’s Troop-F has recorded 61 road fatalities since the year began. And a MO-DOT safety engineer says it points to how important the department’s strategic safety plan is. The plan is called...
Morgan County woman seriously hurt in Camden County crash
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ A Stover, Missouri, woman suffered serious injuries after her 2003 Ford F-150 was totaled on Tuesday afternoon. Shawnna Hutchens, 49, allegedly traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then hit some trees after traveling off the left side of the road and overturning. She was flown to University The post Morgan County woman seriously hurt in Camden County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Laclede Record
State ranked show-down at Camdenton
A battle of two state-ranked teams will take place at Bob Shore Stadium on Friday night when the Class 5 No. 3 ranked Lebanon Yellowjackets square off against the No. 4 ranked Camdenton Lakers. Both teams enter the Highway 5 rivalry game with a 7-0 record. Including district playoff matchups, the Yellowjackets have won three-straight games after losing the previous four matchups against the Lakers and will need to play a complete game after a tough win against West Plains on Friday night, 45-42. “I’m not trying to make excuses,” head coach Will Christian said about the team’s close win on Friday. For more on this story see the LCR.
Stover woman hurt Wednesday afternoon in rollover crash
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Stover woman was hurt Wednesday afternoon following a rollover crash in Camden County. The crash happened on southbound Route J near Nonesuch Road around 3:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by 49-year-old Shawnna M. Hutchens rolled over and hit some trees The post Stover woman hurt Wednesday afternoon in rollover crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two people hurt Thursday afternoon in Pulaski County crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 17 near Waynesville around noon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by Scott A. Franks, 64 of Waynesville, hit another SUV after he failed to yield The post Two people hurt Thursday afternoon in Pulaski County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man evades police after stealing truck in Willow Springs
Last week, a Cabool man evaded a 24-hour, multi-agency manhunt after allegedly stealing a truck in Willow Springs. Surveillance video of the parking lot at MUNCH food pantry and thrift store shows a woman, later identified to be Stephanie Johnson of Cabool, arriving in a green Ford Explorer with a male passenger, later identified as Beau Burton, 32, of Cabool. According to police records, Burton can be seen exiting the vehicle and traveling on foot to the Willow Villa Apartments on East Main St.
Camden County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to locate people on Most Wanted List
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A routine patrol ended with a woman in custody on Camden County’s Most Wanted list. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is asking you for tips on other most wanted people. “We’ve had lots of thefts from vehicles that had catalytic converters go missing. That’s...
UPDATE: Jefferson City man sought for Sunday stabbing
UPDATE: Mitchell Brown is in police custody. Jefferson City Police continue their search for a man accused of a weekend stabbing. Mitchell Brown, 24, of Jefferson City, was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault resulting in serious injury and armed criminal action. The stabbing occurred late Sunday morning on Ashley Street....
Jefferson City man on the loose after shooting
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is at large and charged with Burglary, Assault, and Armed Criminal Action after firing several shots at a victim early Sunday morning, striking him once. According to court documents, 36-year-old Kevon Mason entered a room where his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend were...
One of Camden County's most wanted criminals arrested in Osage Beach
One of Camden County’s most wanted criminals is arrested after deputies serve a search warrant in Osage Beach. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies patrolling the parking lot of a motel on Osage Beach Parkway Monday morning found what they believed to be a stolen vehicle. Deputies say several people were involved with the vehicle and they developed probable cause to search for narcotics.
Salem woman gets life for contributing to adoptive daughter's death
A Dent County woman is sentenced to life for contributing to the death of her adoptive daughter. Susan Abney, of Salem, pleaded guilty in February to one count of abuse or neglect resulting in death. She was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison. Abney’s husband, Randall, was previously found guilty...
Houston man faces felony charges after driving incident in May
A Houston is charged with a pair of felonies following a Missouri State Highway Patrol response to an incident on May 19. Bryan W. Stogsdill, 43, of 211 S. Grand Ave., Apt. 109, in Houston, faces class E felony charges of driving while intoxicated – persistent offender, and driving while revoked. He was charged Oct. 12. Bond is $400,000.
