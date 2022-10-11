A battle of two state-ranked teams will take place at Bob Shore Stadium on Friday night when the Class 5 No. 3 ranked Lebanon Yellowjackets square off against the No. 4 ranked Camdenton Lakers. Both teams enter the Highway 5 rivalry game with a 7-0 record. Including district playoff matchups, the Yellowjackets have won three-straight games after losing the previous four matchups against the Lakers and will need to play a complete game after a tough win against West Plains on Friday night, 45-42. “I’m not trying to make excuses,” head coach Will Christian said about the team’s close win on Friday. For more on this story see the LCR.

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO