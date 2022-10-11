ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
doniphanherald.com

Beck's shows off plans for Seward County operation

Beck's Hybrids hosted a ceremonial "flag-raising" ceremony Thursday near Seward where it plans to expand an agricultural operation that it bought last year from Syngenta. Beck's, which bills itself as the largest family-owned retail seed company and the third-largest seed brand in the United States, bought the 150-acre site right off of Interstate 80 at the Goehner exit in December.
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska awarded $35 million grant for broadband

A federal grant will bring broadband access to hundreds of households on the Winnebago Reservation. The Winnebago Tribe will receive just over $35.2 million to install fiber directly connecting 602 unserved tribal households, 40 unserved tribal businesses and 16 unserved tribal community anchor institutions, according to an announcement Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Offutt recon jet lands at Lincoln after engine emergency

An RC-135V Rivet Joint reconnaissance jet from Offutt Air Force Base landed safely at Lincoln Airport on Tuesday afternoon after declaring an emergency during a training flight. The plane, flying with the call sign SHADW01, left Offutt at 11:55 a.m. The crew spent several hours flying a “racetrack” route over...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Westside sues OPS over millions in missed payments since 2016

The Westside school district is suing the Omaha Public Schools in an attempt to recover money it didn’t receive from the Douglas County treasurer over the past six years. The suit follows an investigation by the Nebraska State Auditor’s Office, which concluded in May that the Douglas County Treasurer’s Office miscalculated distributions of millions of dollars in revenue in 2021.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Key gubernatorial adviser leaving Nebraska government post

Lauren Kintner, a key figure in the Ricketts administration who played a major role in legislative relations, will leave state government later this month after 24 years as a member of the governor's cabinet in Nebraska. Kintner served as lead policy adviser and legal counsel to Gov. Pete Ricketts and...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Staffing shortages leave behavioral health services in Nebraska prisons 'at tipping point'

It’s acknowledged that a high percentage of the offenders who come into Nebraska’s prison system are dogged by mental health and behavioral health problems. Yet of 18 staff psychologist positions within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, only six are currently filled. And all three clinical psychiatrist positions are also open.
NEBRASKA STATE

