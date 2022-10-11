ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Four Week 6 Games Could Shape the Remainder of the 2022 NFL Season

As we embark on Week 6, the NFL is borderline upside-down. The oft-mocked NFC East is dominating, both New York teams actually look competitive for once, both defending conference champions have losing records, and hyped teams like the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals aren't remotely living up to said hype.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Dak Prescott
Bleacher Report

NFL Free Agents Who Can Bail out Teams That Can't Strike a 2022 Deadline Trade

The November 1 NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and we've already started to see a little player movement. Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns acquired linebacker Deion Jones from the Atlanta Falcons. While Jones hasn't played this season while recovering from shoulder surgery, he was a Pro Bowler back in 2017 and made several appearances on our Trade Block Big Board before being dealt.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Commanders-Bears Game a Prime Example of Bad QB Play Throughout the NFL

We finally saw a touchdown on Thursday Night Football, but the 12-7 game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears was yet another example of how far some teams are from the world of elite quarterback play. In the NFL there are haves and have-nots at the quarterback position, and...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Nfl Network#Pcl#The Los Angeles Rams#The New York Giants
Bleacher Report

Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Free-Agent WR Wanted Michael Gallup-Type Contract From Rams

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sought "a Michael Gallup-type offer" from the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. From NFL Now: Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. wanted a Michael Gallup-type offer from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a>, which is why he's upset. But plenty of time to make it happen (if both sides are still interested). <a href="https://t.co/kBNimD35uc">pic.twitter.com/kBNimD35uc</a>
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Dennis Schröder's Regular Season Status Unknown After Suffering Finger Injury

It is reportedly unclear if Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schröder will be ready for the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season next week because of a finger injury. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Schröder will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Sacramento Kings as the Lakers work to determine the severity of his injury through testing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker Likely to Be Waived by Pistons Before Regular Season

The Detroit Pistons are expected to waive veteran guard Kemba Walker by Monday's deadline to set their roster for the 2022-23 regular season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The impending move comes as little surprise after Charania reported on Sept. 25 that Walker would not participate...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says Report About Daniel Snyder Having 'Dirt' Was 'News to Me'

Jerry Jones does not seem fazed by reports of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder saying he has "dirt" on the longtime Dallas Cowboys boss. "I don't have anything to say about it other than I don't know where people got the supposed resource from me," Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan. "Anything in that was news to me. If anybody wants to put something in my car or listen on the phone, get in line."
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

3 Players the Cowboys Should Target at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline

The Dallas Cowboys are off to a 4-1 start despite plenty of reasons to be much worse. After an offseason marked by player departures and losing Dak Prescott to injury in the first game of the season, the Cowboys have still managed to win four in a row. Cooper Rush has filled in admirably for the franchise quarterback, while the defense picked up right where it left off under Dan Quinn.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy