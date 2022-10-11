Read full article on original website
Highland Park ISD Superintendent Calls it Quits Becoming the Latest North Texas School Leader to QuitLarry LeaseHighland Park, TX
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark TankLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
Dallas Couple Decorated their Yard with Graveyard based on 2022 EventsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles PreviewLaw Nation SportsPhiladelphia, PA
Browns' Deshaun Watson Facing New Lawsuit, Allegedly Pressured Massage Therapist
Another woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, accusing him of pressuring her into performing a sexual act while she was giving him a massage, according to Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek and Jordan Unger of Fox8.com. The lawsuit is not connected to the other 24...
Cowboys' Stephen Jones Feels 'Pretty Strongly' Dak Prescott Will Return by Week 8
Dak Prescott was listed as questionable for the Dallas Cowboys' Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, but it appears a more likely timeline for the veteran signal-caller to return is Week 8. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Friday during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas...
Troy Aikman Says His Comments After Chris Jones' Roughing Penalty Were 'Dumb'
NFL broadcaster and former quarterback Troy Aikman was criticized for a misogynistic comment he made about a roughing the passer penalty, and he walked his remarks back Thursday. "My comments were dumb, just shouldn't have made them," Aikman said during an interview with 96.7 The Fan (h/t Jenna Lemoncelli of...
Four Week 6 Games Could Shape the Remainder of the 2022 NFL Season
As we embark on Week 6, the NFL is borderline upside-down. The oft-mocked NFC East is dominating, both New York teams actually look competitive for once, both defending conference champions have losing records, and hyped teams like the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals aren't remotely living up to said hype.
NFL Fans on Twitter Mock Bears Ending TNF TD Drought in 12-7 Loss to Commanders
If you were looking for good football, Thursday's matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders didn't have it. Competent quarterback play? Nope. Literally anything fun or exciting or in any way interesting? Not a one. It did, however, have one thing last week's ghastly fiasco did not: a...
Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 6
The No. 1 overall draft pick in most fantasy football leagues appears to be ready to go for Week 6. Jonathan Taylor practiced the last two days for the Indianapolis Colts after missing Week 5 with an ankle injury. The Athletic's Zak Keefer reported on Friday that Taylor was once...
Colts Rumors: Sam Ehlinger Supplants Nick Foles as No. 2 QB Behind Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts have moved second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger to second on the team's signal-caller depth chart ahead of ex-backup Nick Foles and behind starter Matt Ryan. That news is per Mike Chappell of FOX59, who noted that Foles will also be inactive for the team's game Sunday against the...
Commanders' Rivera on Snyder Report: 'I'm the F--king Guy' That Wanted Carson Wentz
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera once again said that he was the person who advocated for Carson Wentz in a fiery exchange with reporters on Thursday night, after ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson reported earlier in the day that it was owner Daniel Snyder who pushed to trade for Wentz this offseason.
Tom Brady Fined over $11K for Kicking at Grady Jarrett on Roughing the Passer Penalty
The NFL is reportedly fining Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for trying to kick Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett during the teams' Week 5 game. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brady has been docked $11,139 for kicking at Jarrett on the play the Falcons defender was flagged for roughing the passer.
NFL Free Agents Who Can Bail out Teams That Can't Strike a 2022 Deadline Trade
The November 1 NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and we've already started to see a little player movement. Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns acquired linebacker Deion Jones from the Atlanta Falcons. While Jones hasn't played this season while recovering from shoulder surgery, he was a Pro Bowler back in 2017 and made several appearances on our Trade Block Big Board before being dealt.
Commanders-Bears Game a Prime Example of Bad QB Play Throughout the NFL
We finally saw a touchdown on Thursday Night Football, but the 12-7 game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears was yet another example of how far some teams are from the world of elite quarterback play. In the NFL there are haves and have-nots at the quarterback position, and...
ESPN: Some Scouts See Will Levis as QB1 in 2023 NFL Draft over Bryce Young, CJ Stroud
Heading into the 2022 college football season, it looked like Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud would spend the year battling to be the top quarterback taken in the 2023 NFL draft. Apparently, though, there's a third contender making noise in NFL front offices. Matt Miller of ESPN reported some teams...
Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Free-Agent WR Wanted Michael Gallup-Type Contract From Rams
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sought "a Michael Gallup-type offer" from the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. From NFL Now: Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. wanted a Michael Gallup-type offer from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a>, which is why he's upset. But plenty of time to make it happen (if both sides are still interested). <a href="https://t.co/kBNimD35uc">pic.twitter.com/kBNimD35uc</a>
3 Reasons the Raiders Should Be Sellers at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline
The Las Vegas Raiders plunged deeper into the bottom of the AFC West standings with a brutal loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Now they face a crossroads as the league calendar draws closer to the November 1 trade deadline. On one hand, the Raiders haven't...
Lakers' Dennis Schröder's Regular Season Status Unknown After Suffering Finger Injury
It is reportedly unclear if Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schröder will be ready for the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season next week because of a finger injury. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Schröder will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Sacramento Kings as the Lakers work to determine the severity of his injury through testing.
NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker Likely to Be Waived by Pistons Before Regular Season
The Detroit Pistons are expected to waive veteran guard Kemba Walker by Monday's deadline to set their roster for the 2022-23 regular season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The impending move comes as little surprise after Charania reported on Sept. 25 that Walker would not participate...
Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says Report About Daniel Snyder Having 'Dirt' Was 'News to Me'
Jerry Jones does not seem fazed by reports of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder saying he has "dirt" on the longtime Dallas Cowboys boss. "I don't have anything to say about it other than I don't know where people got the supposed resource from me," Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan. "Anything in that was news to me. If anybody wants to put something in my car or listen on the phone, get in line."
Zion Williamson Won't Return to Pelicans vs. Heat Preseason Game Due to Ankle Injury
The New Orleans Pelicans announced that star Zion Williamson left the team's preseason game at the Miami Heat on Wednesday with left ankle soreness. Williamson posted 11 points, four assists and two rebounds in 11 minutes during the first half. He was not on the floor to start the second half.
Patrick Mahomes Listed as Home Underdog for 1st Time Ahead of Bills-Chiefs Matchup
For the first time in his illustrious NFL career, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to be a home underdog this weekend. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the 4-1 Chiefs as a 2.5-point underdog against the 4-1 Buffalo Bills despite the fact that Sunday's game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
3 Players the Cowboys Should Target at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline
The Dallas Cowboys are off to a 4-1 start despite plenty of reasons to be much worse. After an offseason marked by player departures and losing Dak Prescott to injury in the first game of the season, the Cowboys have still managed to win four in a row. Cooper Rush has filled in admirably for the franchise quarterback, while the defense picked up right where it left off under Dan Quinn.
