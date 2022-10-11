Read full article on original website
Fall Block Party a blockbuster success
Ocean City’s Fall Block Party was held Oct. 8, 2022. More than 400 crafters, food vendors and entertainers lined a mile of downtown Asbury Avenue between Fifth Street and 14th Street. The Block Party drew tens of thousands of people to Ocean City for Columbus Day Weekend. Donald B....
Discover Cape May’s Revolution Rail
Last week, editor-in-chief Cindy Fertsch and I drove 45 minutes south to enjoy one of the most anticipated fall attractions in South Jersey: Revolution Rail of Cape May. It was one of the coolest experiences we’ve had in the tri-state area. Revolution Rail began in 2016 after the founder...
Monarch migration is under way
South Jersey sits along one of the most captivating flyways for migratory species. Fall provides a perfect time to witness what nature has to offer. Whether that means visiting a state park or nature observatory, you are almost certain to witness something special. Our region has seen an increase in...
OCBP Hall of Fame
“Guards Named To Hall of Fame” was the headline in the September 1, 1975, The Press of Atlantic City. The article included a statement from Mark Soifer, Ocean City’s public relations director: “This year’s lifeguards decided to honor past members of the beach patrol. Over the years the beach patrol here has been the leader in Cape May County for winning lifeguard competitions. The guards wanted to honor the men who had previously served and who had given the Ocean City Beach Patrol a glorious history.”
