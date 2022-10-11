ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

NBC New York

2 Cops Struck at Holland Tunnel Roadblock Setup to Stop Stolen Mercedes Driver: Sources

Two Port Authority officers were hospitalized Friday in an attempt to stop the driver behind the wheel of a stolen Mercedes, law enforcement sources said. The officers were stationed at a roadblock at the Holland Tunnel where law enforcement hoped to stop the suspected car thief, the sources said. Both were reportedly struck when the driver pushed past through the roadblock, striking three cars and the two cops in the process.
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County woman charged with prescription fraud

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County was charged after she allegedly obtained prescription medication fraudulently in Denville Township, according to police. On September 28, police received information that a suspect identified as Kristen Amabile, 42, of Denville Township was obtaining prescription medication in a fraudulent manner,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

4 Nabbed Following Investigation Into String Of Home Burglaries In Nassau County

Four men are facing charges following an investigation into a string of home burglaries on Long Island. Nassau County Police were looking into several robberies in the North New Hyde Park area on Monday, Oct. 10, when they witnessed two of the suspects knock on the door of a South Street home and then walk away before circling the block multiple times after nobody answered, police said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Crime & Safety
Paterson Times

2 people hurt in separate overnight Paterson shootings

Two people were wounded in separate overnight shootings in Paterson on Wednesday night. A 27-year-old man was struck by gunfire on Carroll and Fulton streets at around 8:55 p.m. He sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. Police said the second incident happened on Rosa Parks Boulevard and Putnam Street at around...
PATERSON, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Blue Haired Woman Wanted For Questioning In Newark

A woman with bright blue hair is being sought by police in Newark, they said. Larnette F. Luckette, 42, is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting on Aug. 13, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Police responding to reports of shots fired ust before 4...
NEWARK, NJ
bkreader.com

Gunman Robs East Flatbush Bodega in Broad Daylight

A gunman held up a Brooklyn store worker at gunpoint in broad daylight, after first pretending to make a purchase, video released by police shows. The robbery happened 1 p.m. on Sept. 23 at the Royal Cloudz Convenience store on Church Ave. near E. 28th St. in East Flatbush, police […] Click here to view original web page at news.yahoo.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Franklin Lakes Driver Charged With Manslaughter In Crash That Killed Bergenfield Great Grandpa

UPDATE: A motorist from Franklin Lakes was charged with reckless manslaughter in the death of a 92-year-old great-grandfather from Bergenfield in Teaneck this past summer. Scott Lieberman, a 61-year-old businessman, was driving a brand-new Ferrari that T-boned an SUV in Teaneck on June 25, killing retired teacher Albert Schnellbacher, Teaneck police said in an accident report at the time.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
longisland.com

Attorney General James, NYPD Commissioner Sewell Take Down Interstate Luxury Vehicle Theft Ring and Fraudulent Credit Card Operation

New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Keechant Sewell today announced the takedown of a luxury vehicle theft ring and fraudulent credit card operation in New York City. As outlined in the indictment, four individuals are charged with 76 counts for their roles in the auto-theft and export operation. During a three-year joint investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) and NYPD’s Grand Larceny Division, law enforcement uncovered a scheme in which these individuals used stolen credit card information and stolen identifications to steal high-end vehicles from residences and rental car lots in New York and other states. After stealing the rental vehicles, the members of this theft ring drove the stolen vehicles into the greater New York City area, leaving them for a period of time to “cool off.” Crew members then drove the vehicles to South Florida where the stolen cars were loaded into shipping containers headed to West Africa to be sold.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

