Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Thieves broke off gate lock at NJ church, hooked up trailer to their vehicle and drove away
Officials in Newark are requesting the public's help after thieves are broke the lock off the gate at Temple Rock Church, and then broke into a trailer on the church grounds.
NBC New York
2 Cops Struck at Holland Tunnel Roadblock Setup to Stop Stolen Mercedes Driver: Sources
Two Port Authority officers were hospitalized Friday in an attempt to stop the driver behind the wheel of a stolen Mercedes, law enforcement sources said. The officers were stationed at a roadblock at the Holland Tunnel where law enforcement hoped to stop the suspected car thief, the sources said. Both were reportedly struck when the driver pushed past through the roadblock, striking three cars and the two cops in the process.
wrnjradio.com
Morris County woman charged with prescription fraud
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County was charged after she allegedly obtained prescription medication fraudulently in Denville Township, according to police. On September 28, police received information that a suspect identified as Kristen Amabile, 42, of Denville Township was obtaining prescription medication in a fraudulent manner,...
4 Nabbed Following Investigation Into String Of Home Burglaries In Nassau County
Four men are facing charges following an investigation into a string of home burglaries on Long Island. Nassau County Police were looking into several robberies in the North New Hyde Park area on Monday, Oct. 10, when they witnessed two of the suspects knock on the door of a South Street home and then walk away before circling the block multiple times after nobody answered, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paramus Officer Injured When Stolen Vehicle Chase Ends In Crash, Bailout
An overnight stolen vehicle chase ended in a crash that injured a Paramus police officer and a bailout, with arrests, in front of Bergen Community College, multiple responders said. A Saddle River police officer began pursuing the stolen 2022 Mercedes GLS 450 and tandem vehicle on Chestnut Ridge Road in...
PURSUIT (UPDATE): Paramus Officer Injured, Two Police Cars Damaged, Newark Thieves Seized
UPDATE: An overnight stolen vehicle chase ended in a crash that sent a Paramus police officer to the hospital, three Newark thieves to jail and two department cruisers to the shop, authorities said. Police from Saddle River and Hillsdale began pursuing a stolen 2022 Mercedes GLS 450 and a tandem...
Prosecutor: Multiple shootings in Long Branch area leave 1 person injured
Three separate shootings in the Long Branch area have left at least one person hospitalized, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.
Grounds Worker From Essex County Spends All Year Planning Massive Halloween Display
James Joanow was just two years old when he and his dad began decorating his grandparents' lawn for Halloween. Back then there were only a few items. Joanow slowly grew his collection of Halloween decorations, and now — 16 years later — completely transforms the Bloomfield home with ghouls and goblins galore.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Passed Out, 11 Total Hospitalized In CO Leak At Newark Senior Living Facility
Eleven residents of a Newark senior living facility were hospitalized in a carbon monoxide leak early Saturday, Oct. 15, authorities said. Two people who had passed out brought police to the Stephen Crane Elderly Apartments on Evergreen Lane around 5:40 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. Firefighters...
FBI’s urgent plea to NJ residents: Watch out for these robbers
The FBI in New Jersey is asking for your help in tracking down a bank robber who pulled a midday stickup in Linden on Oct. 4 then fled on a bicycle. FBI Special Agent Robert DiRocco said at 12:33 p.m. on St. Georges Avenue in Linden, a male walked into Wells Fargo Bank, handed the teller a demand note and brandished a gun.
2 people hurt in separate overnight Paterson shootings
Two people were wounded in separate overnight shootings in Paterson on Wednesday night. A 27-year-old man was struck by gunfire on Carroll and Fulton streets at around 8:55 p.m. He sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. Police said the second incident happened on Rosa Parks Boulevard and Putnam Street at around...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County man who recorded ex-girlfriend in shower with spy camera sentenced to 3 years in prison
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County man who used a spy camera to record his ex-girlfriend in the shower was sentenced to 3 years in prison, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. William Zerden, 54, of Kinnelon Borough was sentenced on October 7 before the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blue Haired Woman Wanted For Questioning In Newark
A woman with bright blue hair is being sought by police in Newark, they said. Larnette F. Luckette, 42, is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting on Aug. 13, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Police responding to reports of shots fired ust before 4...
bkreader.com
Gunman Robs East Flatbush Bodega in Broad Daylight
A gunman held up a Brooklyn store worker at gunpoint in broad daylight, after first pretending to make a purchase, video released by police shows. The robbery happened 1 p.m. on Sept. 23 at the Royal Cloudz Convenience store on Church Ave. near E. 28th St. in East Flatbush, police […] Click here to view original web page at news.yahoo.com.
Franklin Lakes Driver Charged With Manslaughter In Crash That Killed Bergenfield Great Grandpa
UPDATE: A motorist from Franklin Lakes was charged with reckless manslaughter in the death of a 92-year-old great-grandfather from Bergenfield in Teaneck this past summer. Scott Lieberman, a 61-year-old businessman, was driving a brand-new Ferrari that T-boned an SUV in Teaneck on June 25, killing retired teacher Albert Schnellbacher, Teaneck police said in an accident report at the time.
longisland.com
Attorney General James, NYPD Commissioner Sewell Take Down Interstate Luxury Vehicle Theft Ring and Fraudulent Credit Card Operation
New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Keechant Sewell today announced the takedown of a luxury vehicle theft ring and fraudulent credit card operation in New York City. As outlined in the indictment, four individuals are charged with 76 counts for their roles in the auto-theft and export operation. During a three-year joint investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) and NYPD’s Grand Larceny Division, law enforcement uncovered a scheme in which these individuals used stolen credit card information and stolen identifications to steal high-end vehicles from residences and rental car lots in New York and other states. After stealing the rental vehicles, the members of this theft ring drove the stolen vehicles into the greater New York City area, leaving them for a period of time to “cool off.” Crew members then drove the vehicles to South Florida where the stolen cars were loaded into shipping containers headed to West Africa to be sold.
Stop the hop: A different method to try for killing spotted lanternflies in NJ
At this point, we're probably all sick of anything related to the spotted lanternfly. We're sick of seeing them, and we're exhausted from hearing about them. Unfortunately for us, this invasive pest is still a significant problem in New Jersey that we're being forced to deal with. As the spotted...
Man, 59, punched, robbed in Union Square, suspect sought by NYPD
The NYPD released photos of a suspect accused of punching a man then robbing him in Union Square last month, authorities said.
Landlord: South Shore restaurant stiffed me on rent during pandemic. So City Marshal seized it – in September.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A City Marshal seized Cabo restaurant, giving back the premises at 96 Page Avenue in Richmond Valley to its landlord. The legal possession notice was posted on the front door of the former Mexican eatery this week. Cabo was considered by some neighbors to be...
Duo Busted With Loaded Gun, Oxycodone During Inwood Traffic Stop, Police Say
Two Long Island residents are facing charges after they were allegedly caught with a loaded gun and drugs during a traffic stop, authorities said. Alonzo Loyola, age 24, of Valley Stream, and Pia Califano, age 19, of Levittown, were stopped at around 11:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, as they drove through Inwood.
Comments / 4