Saint Petersburg, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Event provides an inside look at city projects

KW Commercial Tampa Bay’s leadership welcomed city leaders, developers and realtors to a special event to discuss the state of real estate and highlight five projects in downtown St. Petersburg. Representatives from The Residences at 400 Central, Art House, The Nolen, Orange Station and Reflection St. Pete took the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Red Apple tower progress; Marriott sells

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Construction of Red Apple Group’s 400 Central project progresses to next phase. Red Apple Group’s 46-story residential condo tower at 400 Central will now enter the next phase of construction. The Suffolk Construction Co. team spearheading the construction of the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thegabber.com

Things To Do Gulfport, South Pinellas Oct. 14-20

Go Ghoulish Is Halloween your time to shine? Enter in the City of Gulfport Annual Halloween Decorating Contest for the chance to be recognized. Deck out your home or business with creepy, spooky gear, and creative gore (whatever your jam is). Get an application at Gulfport City Hall or the Gulfport Recreation Center. You have until October 24; that night, City judges will haunt the streets to judge the decor. City of Gulfport. Deadline to apply is Oct. 24, 12 p.m. 727-893-1000.
GULFPORT, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

‘Tosca’ brings St. Pete Opera back to the Palladium

Along with its intense, dramatic score and soaring arias, Puccini’s Tosca is one of opera’s most well-known thrillers, with a multi-layered plot containing as much lust, betrayal, murder and intrigue as a classic 1940s film noir. St. Petersburg Opera’s 17th season begins with this weekend’s full production of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Entertainment
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
cohaitungchi.com

25 Exciting Things to do for Free in Saint Petersburg FL | RachelsFindings

Saint Petersburg, Florida is known for its wide selection of beaches, restaurants, nightlife, shops, and museums. For those of us who call this city home, we may not want to spend like a tourist every weekend, haha! Throughout my first year of living here I started discovering the best free activities in St. Pete, *spoiler*, there are so many options that I’m still working on visiting all the spots on this list!
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Your weekend arts forecast: Jazz icon Billy Cobham tonight

Among contemporary jazz drummers, they don’t come more legendary than Billy Cobham, who plays Largo’s Central Park Performing Arts Center with his Crosswinds Project tonight. How about this: He was a drummer on Miles Davis’ first foray into fusion with the landmark album Bitches Brew; after which he and guitarist John McLaughlin departed to form the Mahavishnu Orchestra (Chick Corea, Miles’ fusion keyboard guy, left too and started his own band, Return to Forever).
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Good ‘Burger voting closes Tuesday

October 14, 2022 - You've got until Tuesday (Oct. 18) to cast your vote for the St. Pete Catalyst and other nominees for the St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce's annual Good 'Burger awards. Winners will be announced Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Jannus Live. The 10th anniversary fun kicks off at 6 p.m. Click here to vote and here to get tickets.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Biology professor gifts USFSP $1 million

October 14, 2022 - Deby Cassill, who earned her doctorate in biology at 50 and became the first full-time biology professor on the University of South Florida St. Petersburg campus in 2001, recently donated $1 million to the university. The gift will go to Cassill Endowed Scholarship in Biology. Cassill went back to school at the age of 40 after a 20-year career in health care administration.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
#Public Art#Murals#Visual Art#Shine
floridapolitics.com

Construction begins for St. Pete’s tallest residential tower

The 46-story mixed-use tower, coined The Residences at 400 Central, will stand as the tallest residential building in St. Pete. Construction has kicked off for what is planned to be St. Petersburg’s tallest residential tower. The 46-story mixed-use tower, coined The Residences at 400 Central, will stand tall in...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete Pier’s first fall festival attracts 30,000

Families flocked to a pumpkin patch on the St. Pete Pier, posing for pictures next to scarecrows and pumpkins stacked on haybales while around the corner, endless lines formed for funnel cakes and corndogs. This weekend was the first-ever St. Pete Pier Fall Festival, giving St. Petersburg a taste of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
roadtirement.com

Sunset Beach at Tarpon Springs offers free concerts

This is a recap of a delightful experience we had at a beach near Tarpon Springs, Florida a few years back. We had been selling our wares at shows and markets and took advantage of a break for some R&R. We had left the Sponge Docks shopping and attractions area...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Local developer buys Pinellas Park mall for $85M

Belleair Development Group, which owns multiple local plazas and shopping centers, has now acquired The Shoppes at Park Plaza in an $85 million deal. The 352,670-square-foot plaza at 7200 US Highway 19 N. in Pinellas Park is anchored by Target and the Regal Park Place movie theater; the purchase doesn’t include Target or the Chili’s restaurant.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
cltampa.com

20 underrated new restaurants that opened in Tampa Bay this year

This year we've seen a ton of new eateries pop up across the Bay, so here are some of our picks for the latest restaurant openings you might have missed!. If you're hungry for a juicy burger, or ready to crack open a cold one, we've got some sweet new recommendations for you! From, breweries to pizza joints, it looks like some fun flavors are on the rise.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Miami investors zero in on St. Pete industrial sites

A Miami investment group has purchased a 70,000-square-foot industrial property in St. Petersburg and plans to continue building its local portfolio throughout the Interstate I-4 corridor. Basis Industrial, a privately held and vertically integrated real estate owner and operator, acquired two small-bay warehouse properties in Orlando and St. Petersburg as...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Citizens Advisory Committee vacancies announced

October 14, 2022 - St. Petersburg city officials are seeking residents to fill several vacancies on the Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC) for the South St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Area (CRA). The deadline to apply is Nov. 11. The CAC, created through a partnership between the city and Pinellas County, advises the St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Agency on matters pertaining to the CRA. The committee is comprised of nine members, with six appointed by the mayor and three appointed by the city council. To apply, visit stpete.org/CAC.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Weekly Challenger

New funeral home promises to serve the community

ST. PETERSBURG — Michael Murray, owner of the Posh Funeral Home, said people in the funeral business try to stick together. So, while he wasn’t surprised, he was extremely grateful for the support of other funeral homes during his recent open house. Murray, along with his business partner...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

