FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Incompetent Authorities Who Released a Madman to Kill His VictimsSam H ArnoldClearwater, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
Did Her Killer Get Away With Murder? The Story of Taylor Anne McAllisterTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Petersburg, FL
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
Event provides an inside look at city projects
KW Commercial Tampa Bay’s leadership welcomed city leaders, developers and realtors to a special event to discuss the state of real estate and highlight five projects in downtown St. Petersburg. Representatives from The Residences at 400 Central, Art House, The Nolen, Orange Station and Reflection St. Pete took the...
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Red Apple tower progress; Marriott sells
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Construction of Red Apple Group’s 400 Central project progresses to next phase. Red Apple Group’s 46-story residential condo tower at 400 Central will now enter the next phase of construction. The Suffolk Construction Co. team spearheading the construction of the...
thegabber.com
Things To Do Gulfport, South Pinellas Oct. 14-20
Go Ghoulish Is Halloween your time to shine? Enter in the City of Gulfport Annual Halloween Decorating Contest for the chance to be recognized. Deck out your home or business with creepy, spooky gear, and creative gore (whatever your jam is). Get an application at Gulfport City Hall or the Gulfport Recreation Center. You have until October 24; that night, City judges will haunt the streets to judge the decor. City of Gulfport. Deadline to apply is Oct. 24, 12 p.m. 727-893-1000.
stpetecatalyst.com
‘Tosca’ brings St. Pete Opera back to the Palladium
Along with its intense, dramatic score and soaring arias, Puccini’s Tosca is one of opera’s most well-known thrillers, with a multi-layered plot containing as much lust, betrayal, murder and intrigue as a classic 1940s film noir. St. Petersburg Opera’s 17th season begins with this weekend’s full production of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cohaitungchi.com
25 Exciting Things to do for Free in Saint Petersburg FL | RachelsFindings
Saint Petersburg, Florida is known for its wide selection of beaches, restaurants, nightlife, shops, and museums. For those of us who call this city home, we may not want to spend like a tourist every weekend, haha! Throughout my first year of living here I started discovering the best free activities in St. Pete, *spoiler*, there are so many options that I’m still working on visiting all the spots on this list!
stpetecatalyst.com
Your weekend arts forecast: Jazz icon Billy Cobham tonight
Among contemporary jazz drummers, they don’t come more legendary than Billy Cobham, who plays Largo’s Central Park Performing Arts Center with his Crosswinds Project tonight. How about this: He was a drummer on Miles Davis’ first foray into fusion with the landmark album Bitches Brew; after which he and guitarist John McLaughlin departed to form the Mahavishnu Orchestra (Chick Corea, Miles’ fusion keyboard guy, left too and started his own band, Return to Forever).
stpetecatalyst.com
Good ‘Burger voting closes Tuesday
October 14, 2022 - You've got until Tuesday (Oct. 18) to cast your vote for the St. Pete Catalyst and other nominees for the St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce's annual Good 'Burger awards. Winners will be announced Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Jannus Live. The 10th anniversary fun kicks off at 6 p.m. Click here to vote and here to get tickets.
stpetecatalyst.com
Biology professor gifts USFSP $1 million
October 14, 2022 - Deby Cassill, who earned her doctorate in biology at 50 and became the first full-time biology professor on the University of South Florida St. Petersburg campus in 2001, recently donated $1 million to the university. The gift will go to Cassill Endowed Scholarship in Biology. Cassill went back to school at the age of 40 after a 20-year career in health care administration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Construction begins for St. Pete’s tallest residential tower
The 46-story mixed-use tower, coined The Residences at 400 Central, will stand as the tallest residential building in St. Pete. Construction has kicked off for what is planned to be St. Petersburg’s tallest residential tower. The 46-story mixed-use tower, coined The Residences at 400 Central, will stand tall in...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete Pier’s first fall festival attracts 30,000
Families flocked to a pumpkin patch on the St. Pete Pier, posing for pictures next to scarecrows and pumpkins stacked on haybales while around the corner, endless lines formed for funnel cakes and corndogs. This weekend was the first-ever St. Pete Pier Fall Festival, giving St. Petersburg a taste of...
Over 30 live music events and concerts happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Just Friday alone is stacked.
Thanksgiving Grazing Boards and Goods from Tampa Bay Markets
Grazing boards – a cold snack but very hot right now. What’s not to love about a delightful and themed combo of meats, cheeses, fruits, veggies and other delicious treats. Whether you’re looking to DIY or have one made for you, Tampa Bay is full of great options for your Thanksgiving grazing board.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
roadtirement.com
Sunset Beach at Tarpon Springs offers free concerts
This is a recap of a delightful experience we had at a beach near Tarpon Springs, Florida a few years back. We had been selling our wares at shows and markets and took advantage of a break for some R&R. We had left the Sponge Docks shopping and attractions area...
Harbour Island residents are once again fighting a proposed hotel, after Tampa developer threatened to sue city
A Tampa city attorney asked residents to not voice grievances to city council, due to pending litigation from the developer.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local developer buys Pinellas Park mall for $85M
Belleair Development Group, which owns multiple local plazas and shopping centers, has now acquired The Shoppes at Park Plaza in an $85 million deal. The 352,670-square-foot plaza at 7200 US Highway 19 N. in Pinellas Park is anchored by Target and the Regal Park Place movie theater; the purchase doesn’t include Target or the Chili’s restaurant.
cltampa.com
20 underrated new restaurants that opened in Tampa Bay this year
This year we've seen a ton of new eateries pop up across the Bay, so here are some of our picks for the latest restaurant openings you might have missed!. If you're hungry for a juicy burger, or ready to crack open a cold one, we've got some sweet new recommendations for you! From, breweries to pizza joints, it looks like some fun flavors are on the rise.
stpetecatalyst.com
Miami investors zero in on St. Pete industrial sites
A Miami investment group has purchased a 70,000-square-foot industrial property in St. Petersburg and plans to continue building its local portfolio throughout the Interstate I-4 corridor. Basis Industrial, a privately held and vertically integrated real estate owner and operator, acquired two small-bay warehouse properties in Orlando and St. Petersburg as...
stpetecatalyst.com
Citizens Advisory Committee vacancies announced
October 14, 2022 - St. Petersburg city officials are seeking residents to fill several vacancies on the Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC) for the South St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Area (CRA). The deadline to apply is Nov. 11. The CAC, created through a partnership between the city and Pinellas County, advises the St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Agency on matters pertaining to the CRA. The committee is comprised of nine members, with six appointed by the mayor and three appointed by the city council. To apply, visit stpete.org/CAC.
The Weekly Challenger
New funeral home promises to serve the community
ST. PETERSBURG — Michael Murray, owner of the Posh Funeral Home, said people in the funeral business try to stick together. So, while he wasn’t surprised, he was extremely grateful for the support of other funeral homes during his recent open house. Murray, along with his business partner...
Tampa's first Filipino 'sari-sari' counter, Lucky Tigre, soft opens this weekend
Bring your titas and titos.
