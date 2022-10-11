Read full article on original website
USDA projects tighter corn and wheat supplies
Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks at 1.172 billion bushels. This is above the trade estimate of 1.126 billion bushels and below USDA's September estimate of 1.219 billion bushels. For soybeans, the U.S. ending...
GRAINS-Chicago prices ease ahead of USDA crop forecasts
* Traders await USDA October supply/demand report * U.S. soybean harvest progress ahead of expectations * Large Russian wheat supplies temper war worries (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday as traders assessed Midwest harvest progress while awaiting widely followed U.S. government crop forecasts. Prices were easing after gains at the start of the week, partly fuelled by fears over escalation in the war between major grain exporters Russia and Ukraine. Grain markets are focusing on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report due at 1600 GMT for an update on the U.S. harvest and global supplies that have been strained by adverse weather and the war in Ukraine. Analysts are on average expecting the USDA to trim its U.S. corn yield estimate and nudge up its soybean yield outlook, although traders are also increasingly looking ahead to the next South American crops. "The Northern Hemisphere harvest will not eliminate the global feed supply deficit. Southern Hemisphere weather will be key for relieving prices," Rabobank analysts said in a note. The U.S. corn harvest was 31% complete, as of Sunday, the USDA said in a weekly report issued on Tuesday, behind the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 34%. The soybean harvest was 44% complete, above an average analyst estimate of 41%. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.05% at $13.75-1/2 a bushel by 1102 GMT. CBOT corn edged down 0.11% to 6.92-1/4 a bushel, while wheat gave up 0.8% to $8.94 a bushel. Wheat and corn had touched a three-month high on Monday, while soybeans reached a 10-day top. Worries over war disruption to Black Sea supplies were tempered by expectations among some traders that a U.N.-backed shipping corridor for Ukrainian grain would be maintained and also by Russia's comments that it could abolish an export quota for the second half of the season. Talk that Russian wheat may be used to fill a large part of a purchase by Algeria, estimated by traders at around 500,000 tonnes, also curbed wheat futures. Prices at 1102 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 894.00 -7.00 -0.78 770.75 15.99 CBOT corn 692.25 -0.75 -0.11 593.25 16.69 CBOT soy 1375.50 -0.75 -0.05 1339.25 2.71 Paris wheat 354.25 -1.75 -0.49 276.75 28.00 Paris maize 340.25 -0.50 -0.15 226.00 50.55 Paris rape 632.25 2.00 0.32 754.00 -16.15 WTI crude oil 89.52 0.17 0.19 75.21 19.03 Euro/dlr 0.97 0.00 0.12 1.1368 -14.54 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Uttaresh.V and Shailesh Kuber)
GRAINS-Soybeans rally after USDA cuts U.S. harvest outlook
USDA cuts U.S. corn, soy crop outlook, trims demand. Soy gains held back by South American crop prospects. (Rewrites throughout, adds quote, updates prices, changes byline, changes dateline, previously PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Karl Plume. CHICAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures jumped to a two-week high on Wednesday after the...
GRAINS-Wheat set for weekly gain on Black Sea export concerns
SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose for a second day on Friday, eyeing a positive weekly finish, as supply concerns from the Black Sea region surfaced after Moscow said it was prepared to reject renewing its export corridor deal unless its demands were addressed. Soybeans and corn eased,...
U.S. government cuts corn, soybean harvest view
CHICAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. corn and soybean harvests will be smaller than previously forecast, the government said on Wednesday, increasing concerns about tight supplies at a time when global grain inventories are trending near their lowest in a decade. Corn production was pegged at 13.895 billion bushels,...
GRAINS-Soybeans ease from 2-week high; U.S. harvest outlook caps decline
SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans edged lower on Thursday, as the market retreated from previous session's two-week top after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) unexpectedly reduced its harvest forecast. Corn prices were largely flat, while wheat gained ground on concerns over supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean...
GRAINS-Soybeans ease from 2-week high, wheat up 1% on supply concerns
SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid on Thursday from the previous session's two-week top, although the decline was limited by a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast of lower harvest. Wheat gained for the first time in three sessions on concerns over tightening U.S. inventories, while corn was...
GRAINS-Wheat rallies as Russia threatens to quit Black Sea grains deal
(Rewrites throughout, adds quote, updates prices, changes byline, changes dateline from SINGAPORE/PARIS) U.S. wheat futures rebounded on Thursday from two days of declines on concerns that a Black Sea export corridor deal may not be renewed next month, which could again disrupt grain shipments from war-torn Ukraine. Corn and soybeans...
CBOT wheat drops on demand worry as USDA cuts supply less than expected
CHICAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures dropped on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cut its demand forecast and lowered its end-of-season supply outlook by less than expected in a monthly report. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract settled down 18-3/4 cents at $8.82-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. December soft red winter wheat fell 20-3/4 cents to settle at $9.70 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat was down 18-1/2 cents at $9.66-3/4 a bushel. * In its monthly supply-and-demand report, the USDA cut its U.S. production estimate but also lowered its export and feed demand estimates. Ending stocks were lowered to 576 million bushels, above the average trade estimate for 554 million. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago, editing by Deepa Babington)
CBOT soybeans end mixed as grains, outside markets rally
CHICAGO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean ended narrowly mixed on Thursday as early session losses were pared by rising wheat and corn futures and rallying energy and equities markets. * Expectations for continued stiff competition for U.S. soybeans in global markets from South American suppliers limited the market's advance. * The benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract settled down 1/4 cent at $13.95-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal settled down $3.30 at $411.00 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 0.84 cent to 66.43 cents per lb. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is due to release weekly export sales data on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect net soybean sales between 600,000 and 1,400,000 tonnes. * Private exporters reported the sale of 264,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 242,000 tonnes to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
CBOT soybeans ease on harvest pressure, weaker grains and oil
CHICAGO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Friday on rising supplies from the ongoing U.S. harvest and spillover pressure from lower grain, energy and equities markets. * CBOT November soybean futures settled down 12 cents at $13.83-3/4 a bushel. The benchmark contract was up 1.2% in the week in a second straight weekly advance. * CBOT December soymeal settled 10 cents higher at $411.10 a ton and CBOT December soyoil fell 1.13 cent to 65.30 cents per lb. * Concerns about demand for U.S. soybeans amid stiff export market competition from South American shipments anchored soybean futures. * U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) "flash sales" announcements this week totaling more than 1.6 million tonnes in sales, mostly to China, failed to inspire buying in futures as the sales were considered routine, traders said. * In a weekly report on Friday, the USDA said net U.S. soybean export sales in the week ended Oct. 6 totaled 724,400 tonnes, in line with trade estimates. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler)
UPDATE 5-Argentina wheat crop forecasts cut again as drought hardens
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's two major grains exchanges cut their forecasts for the upcoming wheat harvest on Thursday as drought and low temperatures hit the crop, with little relief in sight for key farming regions and scant rains forecast in weeks ahead. A senior analyst at the...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Oct 19-25
MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Oct 19-25 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by Louise Heavens)
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle end mostly higher on improved consumption forecast
CHICAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures ended mostly firmer on Wednesday as wholesale beef prices stabilized after a recent slide and as a monthly government report helped to temper concerns about waning consumption. Gains were capped by eroding beef packer margins, although cattle demand is...
GRAINS-Wheat drops on firm dollar, hopes for Black Sea corridor talks
CHICAGO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Friday, surrendering all of the prior session's gains on a stronger dollar and hopes of progress in negotiations to maintain a Ukrainian Black Sea grain export corridor. Corn and soybeans followed wheat lower, weighed down by lacklustre demand and spillover...
India allows exports of wheat flour processed from imported grain
NEW DELHI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - India has allowed export-oriented units and the firms set up in Special Economic Zones to export flour made from imported wheat, a government order said on Friday, conceding to the demands of food processors to allow shipments of value-added products. India will allow food...
NOPA September U.S. soybean crush seen at 161.627 million bushels
CHICAGO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush in September likely reached an all-time high for the ninth month of the year as processors ramped up operations with the arrival of newly harvested beans, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Monday.
UPDATE 1-FranceAgriMer raises non-EU wheat export forecast, now up 15% on year
PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday slightly increased its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in the 2022/23 season to 10.10 million tonnes from 10.00 million seen last month, putting the rise on last season at 15%. France, the EU's biggest wheat...
USDA Supply and Demand Report | October 12, 2022
USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report today. Here's a look at the latest numbers.
CBOT Trends-Wheat, soy seen down 10 to 15 cents, corn down 5 to 10 cents
CHICAGO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 10 to 15 cents. * Futures extend losses after tumbling on Wednesday, when...
