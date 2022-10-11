Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists three stocks to explore after inflation data
The core inflation has advanced to its highest level in four decades. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) revenue rose over 14 per cent YoY in Q2 FY22. Kinetik Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ: KNTK) dividend yield was 8.75 per cent. The latest data by the Labor Department showed that the US inflation...
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Laser Photonics (LASE) stock gaining traction today?
The LASE stock jumped over 51 per cent on Thursday morning. Its trading volume was over 15 million during writing. The beverage firm, Coca-Cola Company has implemented the company's solution. The stocks of Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) were among the top percentage gainers in the morning trading on Thursday,...
kalkinemedia.com
What are Woodside Energy (ASX:WDS) shares trading higher today?
Woodside Energy's shares were trading AU$34.03 apiece, up 4.23% at 1.26 PM AEDT. This outperforms ASX 200 Energy index which was up 3.93% at 11,148.40 points. Shares of Woodside Energy Limited (ASX:WDS) were trading in the green on Friday despite the company not releasing any price-sensitive news. At 1.26 PM AEDT, the ASX-listed energy company's shares were trading at AU$34.03 apiece, up 4.23% on ASX. This outperforms ASX 200 Energy index, which was up 3.93% at 11,148.40 points at 1.27 PM AEDT.
kalkinemedia.com
Invest Nest Webinar- The Lithium Talk with Lithium Australia & Alchemy Resources
Welcome to another series of our popular webinar “INVEST NEST” titled The Lithium Talk with Lithium Australia & Alchemy Resources. Today is two ASX players and Kalkine Media’s valued clients - Chief Financial Officer of Lithium Australia Mr. Stuart Tarrant and Chief Executive Officer of Alchemy Resources Mr. James Wilson. To know more watch this video.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: ASX 200 gains on Friday | Virgin Money UK (ASX:VUK) Surges 10%
Today the Australian share market is trading on a positive note. As of October 14, 10:24 AM AEDT, the S&P/ASX200 was up sharply, gaining 117.90 points or 1.77%. Over the last five days, the index was virtually unchanged but was down 9.19% from the previous year. Meanwhile, ASX All Ordinaries is also up sharply today, gaining 116.30 points or 1.70%. Over the last five days, the index has lost 0.36% and 8.78% over the last 52 weeks. Today, sectors were mixed. 10 of 11 sectors were lower over the last week, along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Although little has changed, Consumer Staples was today's best performing sector, but it has been down 1.64% for the past five days. Watch out this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com
Is the NFT market witnessing a slowdown?
NFTs are digital collectables that include art, games, music, etc. The global crypto market has witnessed a slowdown in 2022 due to several macroeconomic factors. Sales of NFTs noted a sharp decline in the third quarter. The history of volatility in the crypto market proves it is not a once-in-a-blue-moon...
kalkinemedia.com
NWG, EZJ, HAS: Why are these stocks in news today?
The UK market witnessed red on Thursday after the US inflation data was released. Here's a look at some stocks that are in the news today. The UK market tumbled on Thursday as investors digested the US inflation data for September. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for US inflation in September came out higher than expected at 8.2%, which raised concerns that the US Federal Reserve may now opt for another 0.75% hike in interest rates during its next meeting.
kalkinemedia.com
Five US e-commerce stocks to watch ahead of holiday season
Com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) noted a seven per cent jump in its Q2 FY22 sales. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) experienced a nine per cent drop in its second-quarter revenue. Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) will report its latest quarterly earnings results on October 27. The e-commerce sector is a major part...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Which US and UK stocks to watch in a falling market?
Are you looking out for US and UK stocks that are going against the tide? Let us explore such stocks in this video by Kalkine Media. First on the list is an American multinational retail corporation Walmart. Walmart has recently announced the launch of the Walmart Healthcare Research Institute to increase community access to healthcare research. Next on the list is Twitter which is an American communications company. On September 13, the company announced that its stockholders have approved the merger agreement for Twitter to be acquired by affiliates of Elon Musk for $54.20 per share in cash. Know which other US & UK stocks are making a buzz in the current market scenario in this video.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 gains at open; Virgin Money up over 9%
Australian shares opened higher on Friday. The ASX 200 rose in opening trade, gaining 26.00 points or 0.39% to 6,668.60. Over the last five days, the index has lost 1.39%. Australian shares opened higher on Friday after Wall Street rose sharply despite US inflation rising to a 40-year high in September. The US inflation gained 8.2% annually as rents surged by the most since 1990 and food prices rose. The latest inflation data has increased the probability of the US Federal Reserve sharply hiking interest rates.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: 3 ASX BNPL penny stocks having a stellar run on Friday
The S&P/ASX200 opened up on a higher note today and was sharply up, gaining 117.20 points or 1.76%. Over the last five days, the index has been virtually unchanged but is down 9.20% from the previous year-to-date. The small ordinaries index was on the same path as the market, with an impressive rise of 1.45%. Today we're going to focus on some penny stocks from the Australian Buy-Now-Pay-Later space. The BNPL sector has been hit hard by rising inflation and soaring interest rates. The stocks in focus- Splitit Payments (ASX:SPT), Openpay Group (ASX:OPY), IOUpay (ASX:IOU).
kalkinemedia.com
What is a fractional NFT? Can an NFT have multiple owners?
NFTs are generally considered ‘not divisible’, but conversion of an ERC 721 token into multiple ERC 20 tokens is said to be possible. A single NFT covers ownership rights over an asset, which can be both a physical asset or an intangible one like a tweet or artwork.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why does Cardano co-creator predict cryptocurrencies will act independently?
Co-creator of popular blockchain, Cardano, Charles Hoskinson has predicted cryptocurrencies will act independently from traditional markets within the next two or three years. Hoskinson told Fox Business News, that while the crypto market has recently experienced a price correlation with other risk assets, he still believes people will use crypto as a safe haven for investment.
kalkinemedia.com
Genesis Energy (NZX: GNE) upgrades EBITDA guidance for FY23, shares up
Genesis Energy held its ASM on Friday (14 October 2022) It upgraded its EBITDA guidance on the basis of Q1 performance. It expects an EBITDA of NZ$500 million, up from NZ$440 million last year. New Zealand-based utility company, Genesis Energy (NZX: GNE), has upgraded its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation,...
kalkinemedia.com
How are these travel stocks performing on NZX?
With all travel restrictions removed, the market participants are expecting the travel industry to rebound in FY23. The companies in this sector are gearing up for FY23. New Zealand on 13 September 2022 dropped all travel restrictions introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even the testing and vaccination requirements have been eased. According to the latest NZ government update, travelers arriving in the country do not need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test report to get past border control.
kalkinemedia.com
Can Bitcoin transactions be traced? Are they anonymous?
Bitcoin was created as ‘electronic cash’ for online payments without an intermediary, with elements of privacy and anonymity. Every Bitcoin transaction involves a wallet where the cryptocurrency is moved to, and the tracing of this wallet is not a complex process. The actual beneficiary behind any wallet can...
kalkinemedia.com
Wall Street rises after CPI report; DAL, TSM rally
Benchmark US indices closed the session higher on Thursday, October 13, as the market participants seemed to be putting their bets on the beaten-down prices of the stocks after stronger-than-anticipated inflation data cemented bets over further aggressive stances by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 rose 2.60 per cent to...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists five earnings to watch next week
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) touched its 52-week low on October 12, 2022. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) noted three per cent growth in its Q2 FY22 net sales. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is slated to provide its third-quarter financial updates on October 19. The third-quarter earnings season started...
kalkinemedia.com
Which 3 US stocks to explore in October? | Kalkine Media
Which 3 US stocks to explore in October? | Kalkine Media In this video we are going to talk about three US listed stocks to Explore in October. Before we do that don’t forget to hit the subscribe button and press the bell notification on. Watch out this video for more and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.
kalkinemedia.com
FTSE 100 moves higher after closing at an 18-month low last night
UK Market: The UK stock market was trading in the positive territory on Thursday, with the blue-chip FTSE100 index gaining around 0.6 per cent. This comes as traders get ready for higher volatility as US inflation figures may signal towards a huge rate hike by the Federal Reserve yet again. Headline CPI for September is projected to have slipped marginally from the earlier month’s annual rate of 8.3%, although a higher-than-expected rate would potentially drive the Fed to lift the interest rates further. Following strong declines in banking and housebuilding stocks, the FTSE 100 index closed at an 18-month low yesterday.
Comments / 0