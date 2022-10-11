ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Patrice Bergeron Delivers Message To Bruins After Season-Opening Win

Patrice Bergeron delivered on and off the ice Wednesday night as the Boston Bruins started their 2022-23 season with a bang. The captain scored Boston’s first goal of the new campaign — a power-play tally assisted by David Pastrnak and David Krejci in the first period — and set the tempo as the Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 at Capital One Arena.
BOSTON, MA
MLive.com

Five keys to improvement for Detroit Red Wings in 2022-23

The Detroit Red Wings hired a new coach in Derek Lalonde and made a series of moves that addressed each position, seemingly strengthening every shortcoming. They enter the 2022-23 season with more optimism than they have had in several years. It’s Steve Yzerman’s fourth season as general manager, and while...
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

CHICLETS' BIZ GOES AT SIDNEY CROSBY MID-GAME

The Spittin Chiclets crew is in Pittsburgh this week in preparation for their live show on October 14. The boys arrived in the city early and decided to catch the Penguins' home-opener against the Arizona Coyotes. During a TV timeout, the arena media crew decided to interview Paul "Biz" Bissonnette...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas Unhappy News

Earlier this week, a commercial during the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians game caught everyone's attention. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon." Fans weren't...
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

3 best free agents Red Sox must target after missing 2022 MLB playoffs

The Boston Red Sox 2022 season was a pretty big disappointment. Aside from one hot stretch during the months of May and June, they looked lifeless for much of the season, and saw all the holes that the front office failed to address during the previous offseason pop up and kill them. The goal this offseason should be to not make the same mistakes made last offseason.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Meet the New Blackhawks: Jarred Tinordi

It’s hard to project what the Chicago Blackhawks will look like the next time they’re a competitive club. However, there probably won’t be many faces left from this year’s team. With a few exceptions, Chicago has a pretty veteran-heavy group and one that’s designed to lose...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Toews, Domi Score in Blackhawks' Season-Opening Loss to Avalanche

The Chicago Blackhawks lost 5-2 in their season opener Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche. The reigning Stanley Cup champions struck first after Blackhawks' forward Jujhar Khaira committed a costly turnover. His risky backhand pass missed its mark and resulted in a flurry of Colorado chances, the last of which Andrew Cogliano tipped home to open the scoring.
CHICAGO, IL
Power 102.9 NoCo

LOOK: Colorado Avalanche Unveil Ridiculously Big Stanley Cup Rings

It feels like we were just celebrating the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup win with that sweet parade through Downtown Denver in late June and come to think of it, it really wasn't that long ago but the hockey offseason is short and tonight, the Avalanche will start their defense of the Stanley Cup with an opening night matchup at Ball Arena against the Chicago Blackhawks.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

AVALANCHE CLAIM FORMER GOALTENDER OFF WAIVERS FROM ARIZONA

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Colorado Avalanche have claimed former netminder Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes. Johansson, 27, was placed on waivers on September 30th by the Avalanche after signing a one-year deal with them during the summer. He was then claimed by the Arizona Coyotes the next day.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

2022-23 NHL preview: Colorado Avalanche

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Avs raise Stanley Cup championship banner into Ball Arena rafters

The Colorado Avalanche have just raised their Stanley Cup championship banner into the rafters of Ball Arena.The banner was placed next to the Avs' other two banners from 1996 and 2001."We're all proud of what we did, but it's a new journey, a new chapter for us," Avs defenseman Erik Johnson said Wednesday afternoon. "It kinda puts the stamp on last season and then we're going to start fresh. Everyone has a clean slate from there."  Coach Jared Bednar said he's more focused on the game than the banner."I think that's just one little portion of what has to come...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team

The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Johnson joins Avs on ice for banner-raising ceremony

DENVER — The day before his return to Colorado, Jack Johnson had no idea whether or not he was going to be part of the Avalanche's banner-raising ceremony on Opening Night. He was going to be there anyway as a visiting member with the Blackhawks, but he wasn't exactly sure what the plans were.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Oilers Linked to Both Toews & Klingberg

As the Edmonton Oilers prepare to enter the 2022-23 season, general manager Ken Holland has done everything in his power to bolster his lineup for head coach Jay Woodcroft. Given their now tricky salary cap situation, most would expect the long-time general manager to be finished when it comes to making moves, though according to one highly credible insider, that may not be the case.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

LA Kings’ Todd McLellan not worried about Kevin Fiala’s slow start

Naturally, when a team acquires a forward still entering their prime, the expectations will be enormous, especially giving up a first-rounder and then signing him to a lucrative contract extension. However, the LA Kings have yet to see Kevin Fiala hit the score sheet in his first two games – at least positively.
LOS ANGELES, CA
markerzone.com

JETS' HEAD COACH TO MISS OPENING NIGHT AFTER TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID

The Winnipeg Jets announced today that head coach Rick Bowness will miss the team's contest tonight against the New York Rangers. Bowness tested positive for COVID this afternoon. Bowness is the second-eldest head coach in the NHL at 67 years age; a spry sixteen days younger than the Bruce Boudreau,...
