Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly talesRoger MarshChicago, IL
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
Related
Patrice Bergeron Delivers Message To Bruins After Season-Opening Win
Patrice Bergeron delivered on and off the ice Wednesday night as the Boston Bruins started their 2022-23 season with a bang. The captain scored Boston’s first goal of the new campaign — a power-play tally assisted by David Pastrnak and David Krejci in the first period — and set the tempo as the Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 at Capital One Arena.
MLive.com
Five keys to improvement for Detroit Red Wings in 2022-23
The Detroit Red Wings hired a new coach in Derek Lalonde and made a series of moves that addressed each position, seemingly strengthening every shortcoming. They enter the 2022-23 season with more optimism than they have had in several years. It’s Steve Yzerman’s fourth season as general manager, and while...
markerzone.com
CHICLETS' BIZ GOES AT SIDNEY CROSBY MID-GAME
The Spittin Chiclets crew is in Pittsburgh this week in preparation for their live show on October 14. The boys arrived in the city early and decided to catch the Penguins' home-opener against the Arizona Coyotes. During a TV timeout, the arena media crew decided to interview Paul "Biz" Bissonnette...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas Unhappy News
Earlier this week, a commercial during the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians game caught everyone's attention. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon." Fans weren't...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 best free agents Red Sox must target after missing 2022 MLB playoffs
The Boston Red Sox 2022 season was a pretty big disappointment. Aside from one hot stretch during the months of May and June, they looked lifeless for much of the season, and saw all the holes that the front office failed to address during the previous offseason pop up and kill them. The goal this offseason should be to not make the same mistakes made last offseason.
Video emerges of Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo yelling at autograph seeker after rude gesture
Future textbooks will include a video component just to show students this clip of Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo pulling out of the players’ parking lot on Monday night, the literal definition of f***ing around and finding out. Though the seven-second clip is extremely short and only shows “Part...
MLB・
Report: Joe Maddon to interview for 2 MLB manager jobs
Joe Maddon may not even need to take a gap year after being fired by the Los Angeles Angels a few months ago. Chicago MLB insider Mike Rodriguez reported this week that the veteran manager Maddon will interview with both the Chicago White Sox and the Miami Marlins for their managerial vacancies.
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy Gets Restitched After Taking Puck to Face Again
LAS VEGAS — If you think you might be having a tough week, Connor Murphy would like a word. On Tuesday, Murphy took a puck to the face on the practice before the Blackhawks' season-opener in Colorado and left the ice with a towel over his mouth. His lip busted open and he needed to get stitched up.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Meet the New Blackhawks: Jarred Tinordi
It’s hard to project what the Chicago Blackhawks will look like the next time they’re a competitive club. However, there probably won’t be many faces left from this year’s team. With a few exceptions, Chicago has a pretty veteran-heavy group and one that’s designed to lose...
Yardbarker
Toews, Domi Score in Blackhawks' Season-Opening Loss to Avalanche
The Chicago Blackhawks lost 5-2 in their season opener Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche. The reigning Stanley Cup champions struck first after Blackhawks' forward Jujhar Khaira committed a costly turnover. His risky backhand pass missed its mark and resulted in a flurry of Colorado chances, the last of which Andrew Cogliano tipped home to open the scoring.
LOOK: Colorado Avalanche Unveil Ridiculously Big Stanley Cup Rings
It feels like we were just celebrating the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup win with that sweet parade through Downtown Denver in late June and come to think of it, it really wasn't that long ago but the hockey offseason is short and tonight, the Avalanche will start their defense of the Stanley Cup with an opening night matchup at Ball Arena against the Chicago Blackhawks.
markerzone.com
AVALANCHE CLAIM FORMER GOALTENDER OFF WAIVERS FROM ARIZONA
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Colorado Avalanche have claimed former netminder Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes. Johansson, 27, was placed on waivers on September 30th by the Avalanche after signing a one-year deal with them during the summer. He was then claimed by the Arizona Coyotes the next day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: Colorado Avalanche
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
Avs raise Stanley Cup championship banner into Ball Arena rafters
The Colorado Avalanche have just raised their Stanley Cup championship banner into the rafters of Ball Arena.The banner was placed next to the Avs' other two banners from 1996 and 2001."We're all proud of what we did, but it's a new journey, a new chapter for us," Avs defenseman Erik Johnson said Wednesday afternoon. "It kinda puts the stamp on last season and then we're going to start fresh. Everyone has a clean slate from there." Coach Jared Bednar said he's more focused on the game than the banner."I think that's just one little portion of what has to come...
markerzone.com
CAREY PRICE RECEIVES MASSIVE OVATION DURING MONTREAL'S SEASON OPENING CEREMONY
Carey Price's career is in constant doubt, but his iconic career with the Montréal Canadiens has emblazoned him in the city's lore forever. Regardless how many more games Price can muster, he has paid his toll in order to be one of the city's greats. When he was introduced...
NHL・
atozsports.com
One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team
The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson joins Avs on ice for banner-raising ceremony
DENVER — The day before his return to Colorado, Jack Johnson had no idea whether or not he was going to be part of the Avalanche's banner-raising ceremony on Opening Night. He was going to be there anyway as a visiting member with the Blackhawks, but he wasn't exactly sure what the plans were.
Yardbarker
Oilers Linked to Both Toews & Klingberg
As the Edmonton Oilers prepare to enter the 2022-23 season, general manager Ken Holland has done everything in his power to bolster his lineup for head coach Jay Woodcroft. Given their now tricky salary cap situation, most would expect the long-time general manager to be finished when it comes to making moves, though according to one highly credible insider, that may not be the case.
Yardbarker
LA Kings’ Todd McLellan not worried about Kevin Fiala’s slow start
Naturally, when a team acquires a forward still entering their prime, the expectations will be enormous, especially giving up a first-rounder and then signing him to a lucrative contract extension. However, the LA Kings have yet to see Kevin Fiala hit the score sheet in his first two games – at least positively.
markerzone.com
JETS' HEAD COACH TO MISS OPENING NIGHT AFTER TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID
The Winnipeg Jets announced today that head coach Rick Bowness will miss the team's contest tonight against the New York Rangers. Bowness tested positive for COVID this afternoon. Bowness is the second-eldest head coach in the NHL at 67 years age; a spry sixteen days younger than the Bruce Boudreau,...
NHL・
Comments / 0