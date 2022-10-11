ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

MySanAntonio

Netflix sets $7 monthly price for its ad-supported service

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Netflix next month will unveil the first version of its video streaming service with ads, giving cost-conscious viewers a chance to watch most of its shows at a steep discount in exchange for putting up with commercial interruptions. The ad-supported service is scheduled to...
MySanAntonio

Millennials and Gen Z are fueling a boom in the second-hand watch market

The pre-owned luxury watch segment will surge by 75% by the end of this decade, accounting for nearly half of the overall market, with younger buyers fueling the trend, according to a report. Annual sales of second-hand watches will jump to 35 billion Swiss francs ($35 billion) by 2030 from...
MySanAntonio

Kroger says it will buy Albertsons in bid to create grocery empire

The grocery chain Kroger announced plans Friday to buy competitor Albertsons for $24.6 billion, potentially creating a grocery empire spanning the United States. The combined company could pose a competitive threat to Walmart and Amazon, the retail and e-commerce giants that wield massive power in the grocery market. Kroger and Albertsons are two of the largest grocery store chains in the United States.
MySanAntonio

Kroger, Albertsons forge $24.6 billion grocery giant combination

Kroger Co. agreed to buy Albertsons Cos. in a deal with an enterprise value of $24.6 billion that would create a U.S. grocery giant with almost 5,000 stores and annual revenue of about $200 billion. Investors will receive $34.10 for each share in Albertsons, which includes a special dividend, the...
MySanAntonio

Delta sees business travel fueling fourth-quarter profit

Delta Air Lines sees profit in the final months of the year outpacing Wall Street's expectations, buoyed by a resurgence in international travel and the strongest recovery rates for corporate sales since the pandemic began. Adjusted earnings in the fourth quarter will be $1 to $1.25 a share, the Atlanta-based...
MySanAntonio

These are the top 5 most-booked Barbiecore vacation rentals, according to Expedia

If you’re a fan of Barbie, or just pink decor and apparel in general, you’re probably already familiar with the Barbiecore trend. Fuchsia couches, blush poufs, and rose-colored rugs are all over the internet. Actress Anne Hathaway practically broke it after stepping out in a hot pink sequin dress and platform shoes.
MySanAntonio

Samsung gets temporary OK on China chip facilities

Samsung Electronics has been granted an exception that will allow it to continue to at least temporarily maintain memory-chip production facilities in China, according to a Biden administration official, a week after the U.S. tightened export rules for China, limiting its ability to get advanced computing chips. The official, who...
