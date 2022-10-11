Read full article on original website
Earlier this week, Stanford head football coach David Shaw spoke about the upcoming matchup with Notre Dame in South Bend. The Fighting Irish and Cardinal will kickoff shortly after 7:30 pm ET inside Notre Dame Stadium. Here is what Shaw had to say this week. On the Notre Dame offense.
The Irish Illustrated Staff Picks is sponsored by:. The ultimate Gameday experience is yours! Whether you’re cheering on the home team or the visitors, make it the ultimate Gameday with tailgates, transportation, tickets, custom catering and more. Irish Illustrated subscribers can save 10% off their Gameday experience with promo code.
Portsmouth (Va.) Churchland high school three-star athlete Brandyn Hillman will take an official visit to Notre Dame this weekend. The 6-1, 191-pounder has seen his recruiting process take off in a big way over the past few weeks and the Fighting Irish coaching staff is hoping that things end with Hillman choosing to play ball in South Bend.
Irish Illustrated and 247Sports have learned that Notre Dame linebacker Bo Bauer will be lost for the season due to a knee injury. Head coach Marcus Freeman confirmed the news on Thursday during his weekly press conference. The 'Super Senior' and 2018 early enrollee was seven games from breaking Kurt Hinish's program record for games played (61).
