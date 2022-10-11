From Samsonite to American Tourister, These Luggage Deals Make It Easy to Replace Your Tired Travel Gear

With international travel slowly returning to normal, we’re all getting our old suitcases out of storage only to realize the zipper is broken or that budget hard shell suitcase you bought is just not durable enough.

To make things easier for you as you get ready to board your flight, we’ve rounded up all the best luggage deals available right now, with options for both, carry-on and checked suitcases.

What Are the Best Luggage Deals?

The best luggage deals are on trusted brands like Samsonite and American Tourister. If you look hard enough you can even find the popular DELSEY luggage on sale. We’ve rounded up a range of luggage deals right below (including luggage sets) so you can pick one that best suits your needs.

(Note: luggage sale prices were accurate as of this writing).

1. Samsonite Omni Three-Piece Set

If you’re unsure whether you need to stock up on carry-ons for a short trip or large checked luggage for your weeklong trek, you’ll want to take advantage of this Samsonite Omni luggage deal, which gets you a three-piece set for just $549 (a 10% discount).

A number one best-seller on Amazon, the suitcase deal will get you three pieces of luggage: a 20-inch carry-on, a medium 24-inch spinner and a large 28-inch spinner. Each suitcase has a hardshell polycarbonate exterior which the brand says is scratch-resistant and will protect your belongings from wear and tear during travel. There are even side-mounted TSA locks to keep your items safe.

Buy: Samsonite Omni Three-Piece Set $549.00

2. American Tourister Belle Voyage

For long travel, you’ll need some luggage that can hold your clothes, toiletries, shoes, jackets and more — the list goes on. If that sounds like you, buy the American Tourister Belle Voyage now on sale for $129 (originally $209.99) — almost 40% off.

This hardshell expandable luggage has a deep main compartment coupled with mesh pockets for added compartmentalization. There are also compression straps to hold all your bulky clothing in place. There are no TSA locks though, so make sure to add a custom lock in case you need the added protection.

Buy: American Tourister Belle Voyage $129.99

3. Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner

For carry-on luggage that will fit comfortably under your airline seat, go with the Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner, discounted to $116 from $145 — a 20% discount.

As its name suggests, this is a hybrid bag that features the ease of a spinning suitcase with the compact size of a backpack. It’s large enough to pack a ton of stuff but small enough to tuck under your seat so you won’t need overhead bin space.

This sleek, compact spinner suitcase features a built-in USB port letting you power up your devices on the go. There are multiple storage options too including a main center compartment, side pockets, a front pocket and even a mesh pocket on the interior for organizational purposes. Plus, you’ll get four credit card holders and two pen holders, making this a great option for that all-day business trip you’ve got coming up.

Buy: Samsonite Underseat Carry-On $116.00

4. COOLIFE Luggage 4-Piece Suitcase Set

This luggage deal gets you four hardshell suitcases in a pleasing sky blue color down from $299.99 to $209.99, 30% in savings. Plus, right now you can clip a $15 coupon on-page, which brings the price down even further to $194.99.

You’ll get four suitcases with this deal, ranging in size from 16-inches all the way to 28-inches. (if you don’t need four new suitcases and want to save a little bit of cash, go with the three-piece set instead). Each spinner has a TSA lock for safety and features an impact-resistant ABS (type of plastic in layman’s terms) hardshell exterior for durability. Like other travel gear on this list, these COOLIFE luggages also have zipped interior pockets to help you organize your essentials better.

Buy: COOLIFE Luggage Set $209.99

5. Rockland Melbourne Expandable Luggage

This two-piece luggage set gets you a 20-inch carry-on and one 28-inch checked-in luggage at a steep discount right now, down to just $128, a whopping 68% off (originally $216.01).

The exterior of these spinner suitcases is made from an ABS plastic material and is expandable, so you can add all the necessities you need without struggling to zip your new luggage. The mint/light pink color is unique too, so it’ll stand out when you’re waiting for your bags at the baggage carousel. Some customers did say these suitcases run a little heavy though, with the larger suitcase weighing about 10 pounds according to the manufacturer. But, at its low price, this is still in of the best luggage deals you can shop for right now.

Buy: Rockland Melbourne Expandable Luggage $128.47

6. DELSEY Paris Titanium Luggage

DELSEY luggage is rarely ever on sale, which is why this luggage deal is worth your money. Get the DELSEY Paris Titanium Hardside Expandable Luggage now for just $119.99 — 11% off.

This 25-inch graphite-toned spinner is made from a durable polycarbonate that the brand says is scratch-resistant. There’s a TSA accepted lock to protect your goods and an interior zippered side for extra privacy. Plus, the added front pocket which has a built-in padded sleeve can easily hold any laptop up to 15.6-inches or other electronics (most laptops run around 13-inches for context).

Buy: DELSEY Paris Titanium Luggage $119.84