From Samsonite to American Tourister, These Luggage Deals Make It Easy to Replace Your Tired Travel Gear

By Nishka Dhawan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
With international travel slowly returning to normal, we’re all getting our old suitcases out of storage only to realize the zipper is broken or that budget hard shell suitcase you bought is just not durable enough.

To make things easier for you as you get ready to board your flight, we’ve rounded up all the best luggage deals available right now, with options for both, carry-on and checked suitcases.

What Are the Best Luggage Deals?

The best luggage deals are on trusted brands like Samsonite and American Tourister. If you look hard enough you can even find the popular DELSEY luggage on sale. We’ve rounded up a range of luggage deals right below (including luggage sets) so you can pick one that best suits your needs.

(Note: luggage sale prices were accurate as of this writing).

1. Samsonite Omni Three-Piece Set

If you’re unsure whether you need to stock up on carry-ons for a short trip or large checked luggage for your weeklong trek, you’ll want to take advantage of this Samsonite Omni luggage deal, which gets you a three-piece set for just $549 (a 10% discount).

A number one best-seller on Amazon, the suitcase deal will get you three pieces of luggage: a 20-inch carry-on, a medium 24-inch spinner and a large 28-inch spinner. Each suitcase has a hardshell polycarbonate exterior which the brand says is scratch-resistant and will protect your belongings from wear and tear during travel. There are even side-mounted TSA locks to keep your items safe.

Buy: Samsonite Omni Three-Piece Set $549.00

2. American Tourister Belle Voyage

For long travel, you’ll need some luggage that can hold your clothes, toiletries, shoes, jackets and more — the list goes on. If that sounds like you, buy the American Tourister Belle Voyage now on sale for $129 (originally $209.99) — almost 40% off.

This hardshell expandable luggage has a deep main compartment coupled with mesh pockets for added compartmentalization. There are also compression straps to hold all your bulky clothing in place. There are no TSA locks though, so make sure to add a custom lock in case you need the added protection.

Buy: American Tourister Belle Voyage $129.99

3. Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner

For carry-on luggage that will fit comfortably under your airline seat, go with the Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner, discounted to $116 from $145 — a 20% discount.

As its name suggests, this is a hybrid bag that features the ease of a spinning suitcase with the compact size of a backpack. It’s large enough to pack a ton of stuff but small enough to tuck under your seat so you won’t need overhead bin space.

This sleek, compact spinner suitcase features a built-in USB port letting you power up your devices on the go. There are multiple storage options too including a main center compartment, side pockets, a front pocket and even a mesh pocket on the interior for organizational purposes. Plus, you’ll get four credit card holders and two pen holders, making this a great option for that all-day business trip you’ve got coming up.

Buy: Samsonite Underseat Carry-On $116.00

4. COOLIFE Luggage 4-Piece Suitcase Set

This luggage deal gets you four hardshell suitcases in a pleasing sky blue color down from $299.99 to $209.99, 30% in savings. Plus, right now you can clip a $15 coupon on-page, which brings the price down even further to $194.99.

You’ll get four suitcases with this deal, ranging in size from 16-inches all the way to 28-inches. (if you don’t need four new suitcases and want to save a little bit of cash, go with the three-piece set instead). Each spinner has a TSA lock for safety and features an impact-resistant ABS (type of plastic in layman’s terms) hardshell exterior for durability. Like other travel gear on this list, these COOLIFE luggages also have zipped interior pockets to help you organize your essentials better.

Buy: COOLIFE Luggage Set $209.99

5. Rockland Melbourne Expandable Luggage

This two-piece luggage set gets you a 20-inch carry-on and one 28-inch checked-in luggage at a steep discount right now, down to just $128, a whopping 68% off (originally $216.01).

The exterior of these spinner suitcases is made from an ABS plastic material and is expandable, so you can add all the necessities you need without struggling to zip your new luggage. The mint/light pink color is unique too, so it’ll stand out when you’re waiting for your bags at the baggage carousel. Some customers did say these suitcases run a little heavy though, with the larger suitcase weighing about 10 pounds according to the manufacturer. But, at its low price, this is still in of the best luggage deals you can shop for right now.

Buy: Rockland Melbourne Expandable Luggage $128.47

6. DELSEY Paris Titanium Luggage

DELSEY luggage is rarely ever on sale, which is why this luggage deal is worth your money. Get the DELSEY Paris Titanium Hardside Expandable Luggage now for just $119.99 — 11% off.

This 25-inch graphite-toned spinner is made from a durable polycarbonate that the brand says is scratch-resistant. There’s a TSA accepted lock to protect your goods and an interior zippered side for extra privacy. Plus, the added front pocket which has a built-in padded sleeve can easily hold any laptop up to 15.6-inches or other electronics (most laptops run around 13-inches for context).

Buy: DELSEY Paris Titanium Luggage $119.84

#Carry On Luggage#Make It Easy#Beauty Fashion Deals#American#Delsey#Samsonite Omni#Tsa
Rolling Stone

Michelle Phillips Finally Reveals the Secret History of the Mamas and the Papas

There’s a modest home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Cheviot Hills, with a stucco roof, a jacaranda tree out front, and a 1989 Mercedes 560SL in perfect condition resting in the driveway. Beyond a front porch with wind chimes and a couch pillow that reads “This is our happy place,” past a kitchen with copper pots hanging above the sink, you’ll find a living room with a floral stained-glass lamp standing in a corner. It’s the very lamp that Michelle Phillips seized from her Bel Air mansion in 1969, when she decided to leave her husband behind. “I...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

White Supremacists Are Doing Backflips Over Kanye West’s Antisemitism

Online white supremacist forums and prominent reactionary figures are lauding rapper Kanye West’s turn to antisemitic conspiracy mongering with a barrage of memes, praise, and calls for escalation. Across Telegram, 4chan, and neo-Nazi forums, posts reviewed by Rolling Stone show that West’s statements have been received with nothing short of utter glee by the far-right’s most vitriolic figures.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

MAGA Senator Literally Begs Mitt Romney for Reelection Help

Sen. Mike Lee is in a tight reelection race in Utah against former independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin. Lee is a Republican, as is the state’s other senator, Mitt Romney. Now, normally, senators of the same party from the state would endorse each other, but Romney has yet to throw his weight behind Lee. Romney is one of the scant few Republicans who have yet to turn their souls over to former President Donald Trump, and Lee is very much … not that.
UTAH STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Rages at Jan. 6 Committee, Pelosi in Post-Hearing Posting Spree

The Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously in this Thursday’s public hearing to subpoena former President Donald Trump for testimony and documents related to his involvement in that day’s tumultuous events. Trump’s immediate reaction — as it so often is — was to flood his Truth Social account with memes, videos, links, and grievances. In the post that came closest to resembling an official statement, he angrily wondered why the “Unselect Committee” hadn’t asked him to testify earlier, calling the Jan. 6 hearings a “BUST” and “laughing stock all over the World.” The implication seemed to be that the panel was...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Says Rapper ‘Saved My Life’ Before He Was Killed: ‘I’m Not Supposed to Be Here’

PnB Rock saved his girlfriend before being killed during a robbery in Los Angeles last month. A month after the rapper (born Rakim Hasheem Allen) was shot multiple times, his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang is opening up for the first time about the grief she’s dealing with since the traumatic incident, sharing that the rapper saved her life moments before he was killed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

After Spending Billions on the Metaverse, Mark Zuckerberg Is Left Standing on Virtual Legs

Mark Zuckerberg’s dream of a truly immersive virtual landscape for work, play and socializing — “the metaverse” — has been plagued by technical challenges and criticism from the start. But that’s to be expected of what purports to be a game-changing Silicon Valley innovation. The corporate line seems to be that with enough time and effort, the doubters mocking every single metaverse update and rollout will be proven wrong, and everyone will happily plug in.  But another problem for Zuckerberg and his company, Meta, is becoming more urgent. That would be money. The people rooting against you wouldn’t matter so...
TECHNOLOGY
Rolling Stone

Pro-Trump Georgia Officials Plotted to Swipe Voting Data. We Caught Them

Weeks before President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Donald Trump’s legal team went to Georgia in a last-ditch effort to find election fraud. Led by lawyer Sidney Powell, the team copied data from voting machines in Coffee County. The effort represented a new front in the MAGA assault on elections, with Trump’s team colluding with friendly local election officials to pull sensitive data out of election equipment. That search has landed Trump’s team in court, with groups charging Powell and company of potentially compromising sensitive data in a failed, partisan effort to overturn the 2020 election. The illegal data breach in Coffee County is now being investigated by a district attorney looking into Republican attempts to overturn the election here. The Washington Post and CNN, among others, have reported extensively on the developments in Coffee County, which come with an undercurrent of the unknown about what exactly the purpose was for the illegal data breach.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
Rolling Stone

Gunna Denied Bond Release for Third Time in RICO Case: ‘A Miscarriage of Justice’

A judge denied Gunna’s release on bond from a Fulton County jail Thursday, after his attorneys filed a third bond motion for the Atlanta artist (born Sergio Kitchens) last month. “Although we must respect the Court’s ruling, we know it is wrong,” attorney Steve Sadow says in a statement to Rolling Stone. “Gunna is innocent of the charge against him and should not be in jail pending trial.” Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville had already twice denied Kitchens’ bond motions, expressing concerns that he would intimidate witnesses. He’s been in jail since May. “The prosecution has produced no evidence that...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

