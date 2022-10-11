ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

duke.edu

A Durham Mural Becomes a Destination for the Heart-Sore

The newest mural in Durham is also one of the most photographed. Durham residents and visitors alike stop at 112 S. Duke St. to stand in front of words that speak to their pain and sorrow, but also their resilience and hopes. “Life is so beautiful. Life is so hard.”
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

Get Support to Develop or Redesign a Summer Session Course

Duke’s Office of Undergraduate Education and Office of Interdisciplinary Studies, in partnership with Duke Learning Innovation, are offering Summer Course Development Grants (SCDG) to schools, departments and other units that offer undergraduate curricula. These grants seek to foster the development or redesign of summer session courses that:. Align with...
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

Heavy Traffic Expected for Duke-UNC Home Football Game

With a large crowd expected for Duke’s home football showdown with the North Carolina Tar Heels, there will be traffic congestion and some restricted access on roads around West Campus the afternoon and evening of Saturday, Oct. 15. The Blue Devils (4-2) welcome the Tar Heels (5-1) to Brooks...
DURHAM, NC
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
duke.edu

All Flags Lowered on Campus in Honor of Victims of Shooting in Raleigh

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff in honor of the victims killed yesterday in East Raleigh. Five people were killed and two others injured during a shooting Thursday evening near the Heddingham neighborhood. "We mourn for the victims of this horrific...
RALEIGH, NC

