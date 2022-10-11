Read full article on original website
Related
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash tumble as Biden administration proposes gig-worker rule that eases path to full employee
The proposed rule would base the determination of whether to classify a worker as a contractor or employee on a broad assessment.
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash react to Biden's gig worker rule
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash reacted Tuesday to the Department of Labor's proposed rule about classifying workers as employees versus independent contractors.
Biden's proposed gig worker rule could deal a major blow to small businesses
The Biden administration has proposed a new rule that could re-classify millions of gig workers as employees, a move that could deal a significant blow to small businesses across the country. The Labor Department on Tuesday unveiled a new proposal that would make it more difficult for companies to classify...
Labor Department to issue new rules on independent contractors
The U.S. Department of Labor will be issuing new rules to outline which workers are employees and which are independent contractors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Aldi could to forced to pay millions in compensation for making warehouse workers start 15 minutes early for safety checks and 'warm-up activities'
The Federal Court has found supermarket chain Aldi underpaid workers at one of its distribution centres by making them commence work before their rostered start. Aldi could be liable for millions of dollars in compensation after a Federal Court judge found the supermarket chain had underpaid warehouse workers in Sydney.
Employees are afraid they’ll be fired first in layoffs if they’re working remotely. They could be right
Nearly 80% of American workers fear remote workers will be laid off first if a recession leads to layoffs. For months, bosses have all but gone door to door preaching the good word of returning to the office. It was the only way, they said, to ease inflation and for workers to protect themselves from looming layoffs.
Tesla Employees Were Reportedly Asked to Leave Company If They Couldn't Move Closer to an Office
A new report showed that employee morale at the electric car company is low upon Elon Musk's strict return to office policy.
RELATED PEOPLE
Manager tells employees they can't leave work until he says so: 'Overtime is mandatory, not optional'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've held dozens of jobs since my first after-school stint as a grocery store cashier. In my early twenties, I spent several years working at a large retail secondhand shop that sold everything from gently used clothes and shoes to old vinyl records and furniture.
Amazon is reportedly encouraging their US call center employees to work from home indefinitely — so they can eventually close their offices
Amazon is asking some of its US-based call center employees to work from home indefinitely, according to Bloomberg. The request is part of a broader push by Amazon to shut down several call centers across the country. The move might also help Amazon recruit more call center workers across the...
Companies are losing the return to office battle because they refuse to see the office for what it is (empty)
Executives are pushing the benefits of in-person collaboration, but that's not getting workers back to the office. While more workers are in the office than they have been since the pandemic started, executives have yet to be successful in getting all of them back at their desks. That’s because bosses are marketing the office all wrong.
FedEx boss tells the US to brace for stagflation because there aren't enough workers to meet juiced-up demand
FedEx founder Fred Smith warned that labor shortages could lead to stagflation in the US. He told Fox Business that a lack of workers fueled the pandemic-era supply chain crisis. "You simply do not have the workers to meet the demand that's been juiced by the printing of money," Smith...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rental Car Worker Cheered for Refusing Service to Customer in Viral Video
A purported Enterprise Rent-A-Car employee in Atlanta denied service to a customer after she allegedly said she'd "beat [his] a**." The employee, Trey Knotts, posted about the experience on TikTok, writing: "Y'all come look at what I have to deal with at work." The video has amassed over 4.7 million views and more than 26,000 comments applauding Knotts's "professionalism." You can watch the full video here.
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
General Motors has told its corporate staff they'll soon need to work in the office 3 days a week, partly reversing CEO Mary Barra's flexible-working policy
GM is changing its remote-working policy as it prepares to launch as many as 22 electric vehicles by 2023.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Many Grams Are In An Eighth Of Weed - And Other Useful Cannabis Conversions
Similar to asking a flight attendant for a glass of alcohol, purchasing cannabis can be awkward when you don't know how to ask for the right amount for your purposes. If you've managed to reach adulthood unscathed by social anxiety, feel free to skip this article and make your way to a licensed dispensary where a budtender can walk you through the rest.
Pipeline boss says he's turned down $13 million in work because he can't find workers, even after boosting wages 22% and offering $5,000 retention bonuses
The Boudreau Pipeline Corp. president told WSJ he's turned down 22% of awarded work this year because the company doesn't have enough staff.
What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?
While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
105K+
Followers
22K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0