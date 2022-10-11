ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The Spun

Mickey Joseph Reacts To Nebraska Player's Transfer Decision

With Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, Nebraska's wide receiver room got a little bit smaller heading into Week 7. The junior wideout was reportedly unhappy with his role on the team, deciding to redshirt after the Oklahoma game. But Joseph still believes in the pass-catchers he does have.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout News

Despite Nebraska's football program falling on hard times, Huskers athletic department CFO Doug Ewald is keeping the faith that fans will continue to show up at the games. Per the AP's Eric Olson, "... Ewald expects sellout streak to be intact rest of year. 500-800 tickets left for each remaining home game. Ewald said one person stepped up to buy $21,000 worth of tickets -- which is 2,100 tickets at bulk rate of $10 each."
The Spun

Nebraska Wide Receiver Announces He's Decided To Transfer

One of Nebraska's wide receivers has decided to leave for greener pastures. On Tuesday, Huskers junior WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced that he has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Garcia-Castaneda started by thanking Husker Nation, the coaches and academic staff before sharing a bit of what...
earnthenecklace.com

Brisa Mendez Leaving KVAL-TV: Where’s the Oregon Meteorologist Going?

For almost two years, Eugene residents have turned to Brisa Mendez on KVAL-TV for the latest weather updates. Now, this young meteorologist is moving to the next step of her career. Brisa Mendez announced she is leaving KVAL-TV in Oregon in October 2022. Her viewers want to know where the weather anchor is going next and if her new job will also take her away from Oregon. They especially want to know if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Brisa Mendez said about leaving KVAL-TV here.
klkntv.com

Submit your Nebraska storm photos

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather rolled through Nebraska on Tuesday, arriving in Lincoln about 11 p.m. Heavy wind, rain and small hail were reported in several parts of the city. If you have any photos of the storm, or its aftermath, you can submit them here.
oregontoday.net

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
kezi.com

Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
klkntv.com

Two men arrested after leading Nebraska troopers on high-speed chase

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Omaha men were arrested Monday after leading troopers across three counties in a high-speed chase, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper then discovered...
The New West

One of my best meals ever on the Oregon Coast

Disclaimer: This is based on recollections of a true story. A few years back, I spent some time with my family on the coast. I was looking forward to the nice weather and good laughs. However, I got an unexpected surprise that made the trip even better!
KSNB Local4

Court documents outline Nebraska woman’s failed murder for hire plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents outline how undercover agents unearthed a plot they said was put together by a Nebraska woman to hire someone to kill five people, including children. A probable cause affidavit for 39-year-old Valerie Miller of Elwood describes how she allegedly made plans to meet...
LINCOLN, NE

