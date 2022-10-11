ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mullica Hill, NJ

94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town According To A New Report

New Jersey is a fun state, we are also an exciting state, and no one can question whether or not we are a cool state. We are. Cool states are full of cool towns, and we certainly have our share of cool towns in the Garden State. With everything from the most amazing beach towns, to gorgeous inland towns with great attractions, it doesn't get much cooler than New Jersey.
TRAVEL
purewow.com

7 Hidden Gems in New Jersey That We Bet You’ve Never Heard Of

Growing up in New Jersey is kind of like dating a sweet and sensitive guy with a rough exterior. You don’t need the rest of the world to understand your love, and in fact, that’s part of what makes it so special. When people have negative things to say about my boyfriend home state, I don’t pay much attention to it because I know that a bad rep helps maintain New Jersey’s best kept secrets.
TRAVEL
thedigestonline.com

New Jersey Vegan Food Festival 2022

The New Jersey Vegan Food Festival is making its way back to the Meadowlands Exposition Center on November 12 and 13. This two-day celebration will feature delicious plant-based meals, desserts, and treats from local spots around the tri-state area. If you’re looking for samples, meal inspiration, or some great food, this is the perfect event for you.
SECAUCUS, NJ
njgamblingsites.com

Biggest Slot Wins In New Jersey 2022

Players often find themselves asking “how much could I really win playing at online casinos in NJ?” While there’s no solid ceiling for a maximum win (that’s a good thing), we wanted to explore some of the biggest New Jersey online casino jackpot wins of 2022 to give you an idea of what’s possible.
GAMBLING
New Jersey 101.5

Why so many longtime NJ restaurants are closing (Opinion)

You already know about spots like The Avon Pavillion in Avon-by-the-sea, The Inkwell in Long Branch and a list of others at the shore or inland closing down. The reason is big government. Big government's hand in keeping places like these from maintaining, flourishing, or even starting up. Small mom-and-pop...
RESTAURANTS
94.3 The Point

The New Jersey Spot Named The Most Beautiful In The Entire State

There is one place in New Jersey that is the most beautiful spot in the entire state, at least according to one major website. There is no question that the website that made this decision knows a little something about beauty. As a matter of fact, it's been in the business of beauty for decades. We're talking about Cosmopolitan.
TRAVEL
NJ.com

Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion

The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shorelocalnews.com

Killcohook: A little piece of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river

To drive from New Jersey to Delaware, you don’t have to cross a bridge, or even take a ferry. Just go to Salem County, where seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge you’ll find Killcohook, an incorporated area of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river, that is if they’ll let you in.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS New York

Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

