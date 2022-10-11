The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.

