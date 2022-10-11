Julia Roberts Shares Why Acting Is Not Her End All, Be All: ‘Not My Only Dream Come True’

Julia Roberts is Hollywood royalty by every stretch of the imagination -- and she has the acclaim, box office receipts and accolades, to back that notion up. The Oscar winner has spent more than four decades entertaining the masses through film and TV. But despite being a decades-long presence in Hollywood, acting isn’t the main factor to Roberts. The Ticket to Paradise actress recently explained why acting is not her "only dream come true."

The Hollywood icon made the revelation while speaking with CBS Sunday Morning (via CBS News ). During the '90s and early 2000s, Roberts broke the glass ceiling as Hollywood’s highest-paid actress, as she had multiple hit films under her belt. But things changed for her when she met cinematographer Danny Moder, her husband of 20 years, while filming The Mexican . The Pretty Woman star stated during the recent interview that her career is still a priority but is not equal to her family. In her words:

It's just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true. But it is not my only dream come true.

It’s interesting to hear that the star doesn't place too much emphasis on her profession, especially considering just how successful she's been. But looking at her career since the 2000s, her output has been less frequent since she and her husband started building a family. The couple welcomed three children in the mid-2000s, which is around the time fans saw her career slow down. All in all, one can definitely understand why being a mother and wife became a higher priority for her.

Of course, like any human being, the Oscar winner has other things that she aspires to. And it appears being a mother and wife has been as fulfilling as her noteworthy acting career, if not moreso. Julia Roberts went on to say:

The life that I've built with my husband. The life that we've built with our children. And that's the best stuff, to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them.

Building a life outside of entertainment is clearly something Julia Roberts needed after years of taking part in the rat race. Despite her and her husband both working in Hollywood, they managed to do the one thing some stars have admitted to struggling with – a separation of personal and professional lives. And in a complex industry like this, that's something to be commended.

Part of her peace seems to come from her children not being in the spotlight, as keeping them out of it seems to have created another level of anonymity for the actress' private life. Many celebrities have taken measures to protect their kids, and it's seemingly no different with the Ocean's Eleven alum.

It does seem in does seem that in recent years, Julia Roberts’ career has picked up as she's taken on new and exciting film and TV roles. More recently, the 54-year-old actress just got back into the rom-com game with Ticket to Paradise , in a role that allowed her to be snarky to frequent co-star George Clooney . Even ahead of the romantic comedy's theatrical release in the U.S., the Roberts/Clooney-starrer has already hit a major milestone internationally. It's a solid accomplishment but, based on her comments, Roberts probably takes more pride in the accomplishments of her husband and their kids.

Ticket to Paradise , which has received mixed reviews , will hit U.S. theaters on October 21. In the meantime, you can ease your wait by watching some of Julia Roberts' best movies . Also, don't forget to check out the other big upcoming movies that are premiering in 2022.