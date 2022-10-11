ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Julia Roberts Shares Why Acting Is Not Her End All, Be All: ‘Not My Only Dream Come True’

By Adreon Patterson
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jx4mB_0iUkcmSb00

Julia Roberts is Hollywood royalty by every stretch of the imagination -- and she has the acclaim, box office receipts and accolades, to back that notion up. The Oscar winner has spent more than four decades entertaining the masses through film and TV. But despite being a decades-long presence in Hollywood, acting isn’t the main factor to Roberts. The Ticket to Paradise actress recently explained why acting is not her "only dream come true."

The Hollywood icon made the revelation while speaking with CBS Sunday Morning (via CBS News ). During the '90s and early 2000s, Roberts broke the glass ceiling as Hollywood’s highest-paid actress, as she had multiple hit films under her belt. But things changed for her when she met cinematographer Danny Moder, her husband of 20 years, while filming The Mexican . The Pretty Woman star stated during the recent interview that her career is still a priority but is not equal to her family. In her words:

It's just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true. But it is not my only dream come true.

It’s interesting to hear that the star doesn't place too much emphasis on her profession, especially considering just how successful she's been. But looking at her career since the 2000s, her output has been less frequent since she and her husband started building a family. The couple welcomed three children in the mid-2000s, which is around the time fans saw her career slow down. All in all, one can definitely understand why being a mother and wife became a higher priority for her.

Of course, like any human being, the Oscar winner has other things that she aspires to. And it appears being a mother and wife has been as fulfilling as her noteworthy acting career, if not moreso. Julia Roberts went on to say:

The life that I've built with my husband. The life that we've built with our children. And that's the best stuff, to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them.

Building a life outside of entertainment is clearly something Julia Roberts needed after years of taking part in the rat race. Despite her and her husband both working in Hollywood, they managed to do the one thing some stars have admitted to struggling with – a separation of personal and professional lives. And in a complex industry like this, that's something to be commended.

Part of her peace seems to come from her children not being in the spotlight, as keeping them out of it seems to have created another level of anonymity for the actress' private life. Many celebrities have taken measures to protect their kids, and it's seemingly no different with the Ocean's Eleven alum.

It does seem in does seem that in recent years, Julia Roberts’ career has picked up as she's taken on new and exciting film and TV roles. More recently, the 54-year-old actress just got back into the rom-com game with Ticket to Paradise , in a role that allowed her to be snarky to frequent co-star George Clooney . Even ahead of the romantic comedy's theatrical release in the U.S., the Roberts/Clooney-starrer has already hit a major milestone internationally. It's a solid accomplishment but, based on her comments, Roberts probably takes more pride in the accomplishments of her husband and their kids.

Ticket to Paradise , which has received mixed reviews , will hit U.S. theaters on October 21. In the meantime, you can ease your wait by watching some of Julia Roberts' best movies . Also, don't forget to check out the other big upcoming movies that are premiering in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Harry Potter: Alan Rickman, Helen McCrory, and other actors who have passed away

J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World is one of the highest-grossing franchises in the world, which according to Buisnessinsider, raked in $9 million in profits worldwide. The success of the Harry Potter books and the consecutive movies spans 10 years and counting, with children as well as adults enjoying and engaging with 7 books and 8 films, and recently the spin-off movies Fantastic Beasts.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Clooney
Person
Julia Roberts
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
RadarOnline

Willie Nelson’s Sad Suicide Confession Sparks Concern From Pals Who Fear ‘He Could Be Driving Himself To The Edge’

Country icon Willie Nelson’s bombshell confession that he once attempted suicide has left shaken friends and family fearing he could be driving himself to the edge again with his grueling workload, RadarOnline.com has learned.In his new memoir, Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again singer reveals he was once at the end of his rope while trying to break in as a songwriter in Nashville.Depressed and knocking back bourbon at a bar, he recalled a tune by Lightnin’ Hopkins about “feeling so bad until he lay his head on some lonesome railroad...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life

With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#A Separation#Television#Cbs News#Mexican
HollywoodLife

David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College

“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Johnny Depp and his lawyer-turned-girlfriend Joelle Rich were hiding in plain sight

Johnny Depp and his newly revealed lawyer-turned-girlfriend, Joelle Rich, have been hiding in plain sight for months. Despite not having any official role in the movie star’s victorious defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year, Rich was photographed at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia nearly every day of the weeks-long trial that ran from April 11 to June 1.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Priscilla Presley Still Mourns the Death of Her Beloved Grandson

Being raised in the spotlight is rarely easy. Many believe being raised in a famous family is a fun and exciting thing, and it may be for some. It may be fun in many situations, to be honest. However, having the constant pressure of the world watch your every move, everything you do and say being dissected by every living human, and always being in the spotlight can take a toll. For Priscilla Presley’s grandchildren, being the grandchildren of the late, great Elvis Presley is often a burden. Being compared to the great legend himself is not always easy, and constantly being in the public eye can be difficult. Priscilla Presley’s grandchildren handle their secondhand fame in their own ways, but it is the shocking death of her grandson that has her still in mourning.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
158K+
Followers
38K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy