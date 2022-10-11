Read full article on original website
Fields, Bears struggle in red zone in loss to Commanders
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears struggled on offense again, and there was plenty of blame to go around. Fresh off an encouraging second half at Minnesota, Fields and the Bears were shut down by Jonathan Allen and the Washington Commanders on national television. Chicago came up empty on three drives inside the Washington 10 during an ugly 12-7 loss. Led by Fields and Khalil Herbert, the Bears rushed for 238 yards and outgained the Commanders 392-214 overall. But Chicago still dropped its third straight game. Two more turnovers were costly for the Bears.
AP Source: Brady could be fined for apparent kick of Jarrett
The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league notifies players of fines on Friday. Fines for kicking are $10,500 for a first offense and $15,500 for a second. Jarrett, Atlanta’s defensive tackle, was flagged for slinging Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 win Sunday. Jarrett and Kansas City defensive end Chris Jones are automatically subject to fines for roughing penalties.
Jets rookie RB Hall off to impressive start after draft snub
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Breece Hall ran down the field, dragged a few defenders along the way and made some team history in the process. The New York Jets rookie running back had 197 total yards Sunday in the win over Miami. It was the most total yards by a Jets rookie since 1970. The second-rounder from Iowa State is quickly establishing himself as an exciting playmaker in the Jets’ offense. That’s after he was a first-round snub during the draft in April. Hall says he uses that as internal motivation every time he takes the field to prove he should’ve been one of the first 32 players selected.
Rams RB Akers not with team; McVay: ‘uncharted territory’
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Running back Cam Akers has abruptly departed the Los Angeles Rams. The team cited personal reasons for why their leading rusher won’t play Sunday against Carolina. Coach Sean McVay did not give further details Friday when asked about Akers’ circumstances, though he did say the running back was not injured. McVay says “we’re working through some different things right now” and characterized it as “uncharted territory.” McVay also says Akers is “going to be OK.” Akers practiced with the defending Super Bowl champions on Wednesday. He has 151 rushing yards and a touchdown this season for the Rams.
Bears get extra time to regroup following frustrating loss
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields vented following a frustrating 12-7 loss to the struggling Washington Commanders. The Bears missed some big scoring opportunities and Fields took a beating during the game. Chicago has a little extra time to heal and figure out how to stop a three-game losing streak before visiting New England for a Monday night matchup on Oct. 24. Coach Matt Eberflus says he and his coaches will be examining the scheme and the rotations. Players were also given a list of three things they’re doing well and three areas they need to improve.
High School Football Playoff Qualifiers Released, Pairings TBA
(Area) The Iowa High School Athletic Association has posted the list of playoff qualifiers for 8-Player, Class A, Class 1A, and Class 2A.
Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders over Bears 12-7
CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Brian Robinson midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Chicago Bears 12-7. The Commanders did just enough to come away with their first win since beating Jacksonville in the opener and handed the Bears (2-4) their third straight loss. Washington caught a huge break when it punted on fourth down at its 36. Jones had trouble tracking the ball, then let it hit off his arms. Holmes recovered it in a big pile at the 6, and Robinson scored two plays later.
Beech's Darius Johnson seeing his rushing yards skyrocket with late-season push
GALLATIN — If Beech senior Darius Johnson continues at the pace he's been on in the past four weeks, his frustrating recruiting process may be alleviated. While Johnson waits for more college football programs to take notice, he's been busy chewing up yards at an impressive clip, running for 699 yards in his...
Packers suffering reversal of fortune in turnover margin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers nearly always win whenever they force at least one turnover. The problem is they aren’t producing enough yet this season and they are off to their worst five-game start since coach Matt LaFleur’s arrival in 2019. The Packers will try to correct that problem Sunday when they host the New York Jets. Green Bay owns a 37-1 regular-season record under LaFleur when it produces at least one takeaway. The Packers’ plus-32 turnover margin from 2019-21 led all NFL teams during that stretch. The Packers have seven turnovers and four takeaways this season.
NFL says Deshaun Watson status unchanged despite new lawsuit
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The NFL says suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s status has not been affected by a new civil lawsuit filed by another woman alleging sexual misconduct by Watson. Watson is serving an 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct while he played for the Houston Texans. Two dozen women allege he was sexually inappropriate during massage therapy sessions. The most recent lawsuit was filed this week by a woman who says Watson pressured her into a sex act in 2020. Watson has settled 23 of 24 previous lawsuits filed against him. The league says it will monitor developments in the new litigation.
Rams want more creativity, elusiveness from running backs
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams don’t have the least productive running game in the NFL just because of their injury-plagued offensive line. The defending Super Bowl champions also need much better play from their running backs, who are struggling right along with the men blocking for them. Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson don’t have much room to run, but they’re also not doing enough with the chances they’re getting, according to their coaches. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen was the latest to demand more out of the Rams’ ball carriers Thursday.
Despite losses, Cherington believes Pirates making progress
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have had back-to-back seasons with 100 losses, but general manager Ben Cherington believes better days are ahead. Cherington said Friday during his season-ending press availability that the Pirates are making progress in their goal of building a long-term winner in Pittsburgh. The Pirates went 62-100 this year after finishing 61-101 last season. It marked the second time in franchise history the Pirates had back-to-back seasons with triple-digit losses. They also did so for three seasons in a row from 1952-54.
Cornerback J.C. Jackson still adjusting to Chargers’ defense
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — J.C. Jackson is still trying to get up to speed five games into his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers. The cornerback signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers after New England did not place the franchise tag on him. Jackson underwent surgery on his right ankle in late August, two weeks before the start of the regular season, and missed two of the first three games. He has played the past two weeks, but has struggled most of the time.
Guardians rally past Yankees 4-2 in 10 innings, tie ALDS 1-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar Gonzalez singled in the go-ahead run with Cleveland’s second straight bloop hit in the 10th inning, and the Guardians overcame a two-run deficit to beat the New York Yankees 4-2 and even their best-of-five AL Division Series at one game apiece. Game 3 is Saturday night in Cleveland. José Ramírez led off the 10th against Jameson Taillion with an opposite-field popup that dropped just in front of left fielder Oswaldo Cabrera for a double and Ramírez took advanced as third baseman Josh Donaldson threw the ball past second for an error. Gonzalez, followed with a soft flare into short right off Taillon. Josh Naylor added an RBI double.
