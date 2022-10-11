Read full article on original website
Rogers County Sheriff named Oklahoma Sheriff of the Year
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff has been named Oklahoma’s Sheriff of the Year. Scott Walton was named at an awards ceremony in Oklahoma City where two of his deputies also won awards. He said the credit goes to his deputies and the community. “This one...
Oklahoma boy recovering months after horrific dog attack
He was only 1-year-old when he was attacked by a vicious pack of dogs. Months later, he's still standing and inspiring others.
Turkey shortage causes hefty prices for Oklahoma families ahead of holidays
With Thanksgiving around the corner, you might encounter an unexpected hiccup at the grocery store.
OU College Of Dentistry Offers Free Care To Oklahoma Veterans
The University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry, Oklahoma Dental Association, Oklahoma Dental Foundation and Henry Schein Dental will host the third annual Veteran’s Day Dental Clinic on Saturday, Nov. 12. The coordinated one-day event improves access to care and provides professional dental services at no cost to Oklahoma veterans....
Five tribes calling for repeal of HB 1775
On Monday, Tulsa's sixth annual celebration of the holiday will be at Dream Keepers Park. The day is meant to celebrate Indigenous people's contribution to our communities.
Oklahoma Issues Bird Flu Warning For Poultry Farms
The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has an "urgent" warning for poultry owners. Officials are encouraging people to keep their facilities clean to protect their flock from the bird flu. Health officials said the disease was recently detected in wild fowl here in Oklahoma, as well as in...
Yuengling to begin selling beer in Oklahoma
"America's oldest brewery" is coming to shelves in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma in early 2023.
Severe storms return to Oklahoma on Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After extreme storms introduced heavy rain, tornadoes, and hail to Oklahoma on Monday, we’ll have one good day earlier than we brace for one more potential spherical of extreme climate. According to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service, Oklahoma skilled three tornadoes...
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Oklahoma this week
If you've been looking for a new place to satisfy your craving for a juicy chicken sandwich or creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oklahoma this week. Read on to learn more.
Oklahoma class reintegrates by gender amid investigation of teacher's use of slur
TALIHINA, Okla. — An Oklahoma 5th-grade class is being reintegrated after being separated by gender. This comes about a month after an investigation was launched into the teacher's use of an anti-gay slur on a student. In September, Talihina parents Jonathon and Amber Stepp said a 5th-grade teacher encouraged...
Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple
PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being […]
Oklahoma lawmakers consider 4-day school weeks to combat teacher shortage
Lawmakers Wednesday considered allowing school districts to return to 4-day school weeks, as a way to combat the teacher shortage in the state. In Wednesday's interim study meeting at the capitol the question was asked, are four-day school weeks harmful or innovative?. "There's certainly research to show that more instructional...
Two Oklahoma residents killed in western Kansas crash
Two people from Oklahoma are dead following a crash in Pawnee County.
Cold front brings storm chance to Oklahoma
KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says the chilly front Friday will convey storm probabilities within the night and highs within the 60s this weekend.Jonathan says he is watching a small space throughout southern Oklahoma Friday night. It’s principally a danger for hail and wind, and the twister risk is low.Hail might be up to ping pong balls or golf balls. Jonathan additionally says Oklahoma might see damaging winds up to 70 mph.Storms will doubtless wrestle to hearth earlier than 5 p.m. however are attainable after 7 p.m. into the in a single day hours.Jonathan exhibits when you’ll be able to count on extreme storms in your space. Open the video participant above for the newest extreme climate timeline. Be certain to obtain the KOCO 5 App to obtain personalized climate alerts. You can watch our crew protection on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
What does small-town Oklahoma have to offer people wanting to live outside the city? Lots
If you're looking to move out of the big city and get into a new home, small-town Oklahoma has lots to offer for a lot less — lots and lots of vacant lots for sale for much less than lots in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and other not-so-small towns. The...
Oklahoma lawmakers let Stitt vetoes stand on three pandemic relief bills
Oklahoma lawmakers will let Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoes of three pandemic relief bills stand and will wait until February to take care of any funding for approved projects, legislative leaders said Monday. House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said any possible veto overrides would have to include inflation relief, including...
When Oklahoma Will Get Its First Freeze
Fall has been both unpredictable and unusual for the last two years. So much so, looking up the almanac averages for first frosts and freezes seem out-of-touch with what could happen next in Oklahoma. Winter came on in the fall of 2020 with fury, dumping plenty of ice on us...
Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma
In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
Voting in Oklahoma: What to know before the November 2022 election
Here's everything you need to know before voting in the 2022 Oklahoma general election. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and 5NEWS has everything you need to know before you vote in Arkansas and Oklahoma. There are a number of ways you can vote in the general election. For...
Oklahoma: Native Americans must pay income taxes
(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Tax Commission said Wednesday in a decision that the McGirt decision does not exempt members of Oklahoma’s tribes from paying state income taxes. The decision is based on an appeal filed by a Muscogee (Creek) Nation member. Alicia Stroble, a member of the...
