KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says the chilly front Friday will convey storm probabilities within the night and highs within the 60s this weekend.Jonathan says he is watching a small space throughout southern Oklahoma Friday night. It’s principally a danger for hail and wind, and the twister risk is low.Hail might be up to ping pong balls or golf balls. Jonathan additionally says Oklahoma might see damaging winds up to 70 mph.Storms will doubtless wrestle to hearth earlier than 5 p.m. however are attainable after 7 p.m. into the in a single day hours.Jonathan exhibits when you’ll be able to count on extreme storms in your space. Open the video participant above for the newest extreme climate timeline. Be certain to obtain the KOCO 5 App to obtain personalized climate alerts. You can watch our crew protection on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO