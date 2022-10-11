ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe storms return to Oklahoma on Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After extreme storms introduced heavy rain, tornadoes, and hail to Oklahoma on Monday, we’ll have one good day earlier than we brace for one more potential spherical of extreme climate. According to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service, Oklahoma skilled three tornadoes...
Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple

PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being […]
Oklahoma lawmakers consider 4-day school weeks to combat teacher shortage

Lawmakers Wednesday considered allowing school districts to return to 4-day school weeks, as a way to combat the teacher shortage in the state. In Wednesday's interim study meeting at the capitol the question was asked, are four-day school weeks harmful or innovative?. "There's certainly research to show that more instructional...
Cold front brings storm chance to Oklahoma

KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says the chilly front Friday will convey storm probabilities within the night and highs within the 60s this weekend.Jonathan says he is watching a small space throughout southern Oklahoma Friday night. It’s principally a danger for hail and wind, and the twister risk is low.Hail might be up to ping pong balls or golf balls. Jonathan additionally says Oklahoma might see damaging winds up to 70 mph.Storms will doubtless wrestle to hearth earlier than 5 p.m. however are attainable after 7 p.m. into the in a single day hours.Jonathan exhibits when you’ll be able to count on extreme storms in your space. Open the video participant above for the newest extreme climate timeline. Be certain to obtain the KOCO 5 App to obtain personalized climate alerts. You can watch our crew protection on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
Oklahoma lawmakers let Stitt vetoes stand on three pandemic relief bills

Oklahoma lawmakers will let Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoes of three pandemic relief bills stand and will wait until February to take care of any funding for approved projects, legislative leaders said Monday. House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said any possible veto overrides would have to include inflation relief, including...
When Oklahoma Will Get Its First Freeze

Fall has been both unpredictable and unusual for the last two years. So much so, looking up the almanac averages for first frosts and freezes seem out-of-touch with what could happen next in Oklahoma. Winter came on in the fall of 2020 with fury, dumping plenty of ice on us...
Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma

In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
Oklahoma: Native Americans must pay income taxes

(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Tax Commission said Wednesday in a decision that the McGirt decision does not exempt members of Oklahoma’s tribes from paying state income taxes. The decision is based on an appeal filed by a Muscogee (Creek) Nation member. Alicia Stroble, a member of the...
