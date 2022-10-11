ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

North Carolina State
Asheville, NC
WXII 12

Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!

BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
BANNER ELK, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Brevard NC & Transylvania County

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. In the two years since we launched this site, we’ve visited more than 30 Blue Ridge Mountain towns in the search for our future mountain home. From Blue Ridge and Blairsville GA...
BREVARD, NC
The Post and Courier

Greenville developer spends $2.7M for 12 acres along future Swamp Rabbit Trail

GREENVILLE — Twelve acres along the soon-to-come Swamp Rabbit Trail extension along Laurens Road has been sold to a Greenville-based developer. The plot of land at 2500 Woodlark Street is visible from Interstate 385 and is accessible from Laurens Road. The property borders the Holland Park development where businesses like Home Team BBQ, Double Stamp Brewery and Flying Rabbit Adventures reside.
GREENVILLE, SC
livability.com

Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC

Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
GREENVILLE, SC
travellemming.com

Where to Stay in Asheville in 2022 (Best Areas & Places)

I’m an Asheville local here to help you decide where to stay in Asheville while you enjoy all the fun things to do in Asheville. Asheville may be a small city, but each part of Asheville has something special to offer. No matter what activities you’re interested in, I’ll point you to the best area and hotel for you.
ASHEVILLE, NC
nctripping.com

How to Reach Wesser Bald Fire Tower in Franklin (+ Amazing Views at the Top!)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Wesser Bald Fire Tower in Franklin (also near Bryson City) is a 30-foot tall decommissioned fire tower that you can reach via the Appalachian Trail or...
FRANKLIN, NC
iheart.com

Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided

(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
MACON COUNTY, NC
asheville.com

Un-be-leaf-able: Buncombe’s Falloween at Lake Julian Park is Oct. 22nd

“Orange” you glad autumn is in the air? That means it’s time to turn over a new leaf at Buncombe County’s Falloween. The popular Lake Julian Park event is free and features a variety of classic fall activities for the whole family. From recreation to entertainment to the scarecrow contest, there’s bound to be something you’ll like a latte (pumpkin spice optional).
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

What’s new in food: Food Truck Boot Camp rolls into Cherokee

Have a brilliant idea for a food truck but no idea how to turn it into reality? The Food Truck Boot Camp, taking place Monday-Thursday, Nov. 7-10, in Cherokee, might be your launch pad. “The people who will be served by this are the dreamers with an idea who need...
CHEROKEE, NC

