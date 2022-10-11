Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Nearby residents say history being torn down as demolition on Charlotte St. continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The demolition of several homes along Charlotte Street in Asheville has raised the concern of local residents. The homes, located in the 100 block, were all built in the early 20th century and represented the architecture of the period. In recent years, the homes had...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
See Minerals Glow in the Dark at the Emerald Village Mine in Little Switzerland, NC
Did you know Emerald Village Mine has a cave where you can see minerals glow in the dark? If you’re looking for a bucket list adventure in Western North Carolina, the Black Light Tour at the Emerald Village mine near Little Switzerland, NC is it. Kidding Around’s Kristina took her kids for this unique experience and tells us about it.
Smoky Mountain News
Hopping right along: Waynesville brewery expands Frog Level footprint, opens Asheville location
Grabbing the last empty picnic table behind Frog Level Brewing in Waynesville one recent afternoon, Frank Bonomo gazed along the nearby Richland Creek, only to shift his attention to the buzz of people, conversation, and live music swirling around the vast patio area. “We’re trying to redevelop Frog Level to...
my40.tv
Construction of 120 town homes approved in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction of new town homes has been approved for the Avery's Creek area of South Buncombe County. The Board of Adjustment approved the 120-unit project at a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The homes will be located on property along Glenn Bridge Road.
WXII 12
Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!
BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
my40.tv
Blue Ridge Public Radio changing frequencies to bring more news to more people
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Blue Ridge Public Radio is set to make the big switch later this month. The station is preparing to swap frequencies on its two channels; BPR News and BPR Classic will make the switch overnight on Halloween. For those who listen to the radio, the...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Cider, Pumpkin Patches, Scarecrows, and Views Are All on These 5 Upstate, SC Fall Driving Routes!
If you’re overwhelmed by all the awesome things to do during fall in the Upstate, SC we’ve narrowed down five routes that include short hikes with amazing views, spots to get coffee and lunch, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes. Fall is an insanely busy time of year for...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Brevard NC & Transylvania County
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. In the two years since we launched this site, we’ve visited more than 30 Blue Ridge Mountain towns in the search for our future mountain home. From Blue Ridge and Blairsville GA...
thecentersquare.com
Incentives worth $1.3M spur electric boat company to relocate to North Carolina
(The Center Square) — The electric boat company Forza X1 announced Wednesday it’s moving into an industrial space in Old Fort in anticipation of a new factory slated for McDowell County. The signed lease agreement is the company’s first step toward relocating from Florida to North Carolina, where...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In North Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in North Carolina.
The Post and Courier
Greenville developer spends $2.7M for 12 acres along future Swamp Rabbit Trail
GREENVILLE — Twelve acres along the soon-to-come Swamp Rabbit Trail extension along Laurens Road has been sold to a Greenville-based developer. The plot of land at 2500 Woodlark Street is visible from Interstate 385 and is accessible from Laurens Road. The property borders the Holland Park development where businesses like Home Team BBQ, Double Stamp Brewery and Flying Rabbit Adventures reside.
livability.com
Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC
Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
travellemming.com
Where to Stay in Asheville in 2022 (Best Areas & Places)
I’m an Asheville local here to help you decide where to stay in Asheville while you enjoy all the fun things to do in Asheville. Asheville may be a small city, but each part of Asheville has something special to offer. No matter what activities you’re interested in, I’ll point you to the best area and hotel for you.
Sylva Herald
FOR RENT IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! 2 bedroom 1 bath apartments in a quiet community in Cullowhee off Little Savannah Drive
FOR RENT IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! 2 bedroom 1 bath apartments in a quiet community in Cullowhee off Little Savannah Drive. Electricity, internet, water, and trash included in monthly rent. Cats only! Email western@millhouseproperties.com or call/text 828.506.8816 $1250/mo $1200 deposit. 31-32e.
nctripping.com
How to Reach Wesser Bald Fire Tower in Franklin (+ Amazing Views at the Top!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Wesser Bald Fire Tower in Franklin (also near Bryson City) is a 30-foot tall decommissioned fire tower that you can reach via the Appalachian Trail or...
iheart.com
Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided
(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
WLOS.com
'Overreach:' NC retail group questions Asheville's authority to ban plastic bags
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Retail Merchants Association is pushing back on the city of Asheville’s plans to explore an ordinance banning single-use plastic bags at the point of sale. The Asheville City Council will discuss a phased approach during a meeting Tuesday night. The first...
asheville.com
Un-be-leaf-able: Buncombe’s Falloween at Lake Julian Park is Oct. 22nd
“Orange” you glad autumn is in the air? That means it’s time to turn over a new leaf at Buncombe County’s Falloween. The popular Lake Julian Park event is free and features a variety of classic fall activities for the whole family. From recreation to entertainment to the scarecrow contest, there’s bound to be something you’ll like a latte (pumpkin spice optional).
my40.tv
City leaders make proclamation in support of Cherokee-led effort to restore mountain name
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Tuesday night, Asheville City Council joined in the effort to restore the Cherokee name to the mountain currently known as Clingmans Dome. During Tuesday's meeting, council members made a proclamation in support of the Cherokee-led effort to restore the name to Kuwohi. Organizers from...
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Food Truck Boot Camp rolls into Cherokee
Have a brilliant idea for a food truck but no idea how to turn it into reality? The Food Truck Boot Camp, taking place Monday-Thursday, Nov. 7-10, in Cherokee, might be your launch pad. “The people who will be served by this are the dreamers with an idea who need...
