Dodgers: Dave Roberts Explains Pinch Hitting Austin Barnes for Cody Bellinger
With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Dodgers had runners on first and second with Padres closer Josh Hader on the mound. Cody Bellinger’s spot in the lineup came up, and with the lefty killer Hader on the mound, L.A. manager Dave Roberts chose to pinch-hit for Bellinger.
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Bullpen Locks Down NLDS Game 1 Over Padres
The Dodgers beat the Padres, 5-3, in Game 1 of the National League Division Series behind just enough early offense and some outstanding relief pitching. Julio Urias pitched five innings for the victory, allowing four hits and three runs. Four relievers combined for four shutout innings, with Chris Martin locking things down in the ninth for the save.
Dodgers News: Bellinger Sits, Taylor Starts in Game 3 Against Lefty Snell
Chris Taylor hasn’t played a big-league game since September 30, missing the last week of the regular season with a neck issue. After a cortisone injection, the neck healed up well enough for him to take part in baseball activities during the five-day break after the season, and he was deemed healthy enough for the NLDS roster.
Dodgers Fans Turning to Secondary Market to Get Past Padres ‘LA Ban’
In an effort to prove they’re not just the Dodgers’ little brothers, the Padres have pulled the most little-brother crap ever, announcing last week that only fans from Padres Territory will be allowed to buy tickets to any NLDS games played at Petco Park. The goal is to keep Dodger fans from overrunning the stadium like they generally do when the two teams play in San Diego.
Where Can Dodgers Fans get Tickets in San Diego for the 2022 NLDS?
Okay, Dodger fans. The Boys in Blue are headed down the I-5 for two huge games in San Diego. They’re not going there up 2-0 in the NLDS like many of us hoped, so they have to win at least one game on the road to save their season.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Knows Game 1 Was Important to Win vs Streaking Padres
The Dodgers kept to there expectations and took down the Padres in game one of the NLDS. A win that will look to catapult them through the rest of the series against a formidable foe. The Padres battled hard in a Wild Card series with the Mets and took them...
Dodgers News: David Ortiz Talking About the Padres Daddy After Game 1 is Brutal
Big Papi out here wildin’! Media types have been quick to take one look at this Dodgers vs Padres NLDS matchup and point to the little brother complex down in San Diego. It’s well-documented how the Friars view the boys in blue. They want to beat them down...
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws a Little Jab at Walker Buehler
There’s nothing like some good ‘ole teammate trash talk, even if it’s for someone who has missed the greater part of the season. In this instance, it was the seasoned vet Clayton Kershaw, who is set to start game two of the NLDS, against his buddy Walker Buehler who has been out after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Dodgers News: Max Muncy Explains Turning a Double Into a Single
In the bottom of the sixth inning of last night’s NLDS Game 2, the Dodgers trailed the Padres, 4-3, but mounted a rally against San Diego starter Yu Darvish. Will Smith led off with an infield single up the middle, and Max Muncy followed with a single off the wall in right field to put runners on first and third.
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Makes Padres Profar Look Foolish with Record Low Curveball
You might have thought Jurickson Profar’s intentional catcher’s interference swing last year was the worst swing you’d ever see someone take against Clayton Kershaw. As it turns out, it wasn’t even the worst swing you’d ever see Profar take against Kershaw, thanks to this beauty last night:
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Chased Early as LA Turns to Heaney with Series in the Balance
When Dodgers manager Dave Roberts named Tony Gonsolin his Game 3 starter, the reasoning was clear: He wanted a full, rested bullpen knowing that Gonsolin wasn’t built up for more than about 75 pitches. But there had to have been a second, unstated reason Roberts wanted the whole bullpen...
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Continues to Torment Blake Snell
What do you see when you can’t sleep at night? Regrets from a long-lost relationship? The monster you imagine is under your bed? The evil wizard who murdered your parents and would have murdered you if not for the protective barrier cast by your mother’s love?. Blake Snell...
Column: Roaring, rowdy Petco Park bear-hugs Padres in NLDS Game 3 win over Dodgers
Padres fans roar in first playoff game in front of fans at Petco Park since 2006 during National League Division Series Game 3 against Dodgers
Dodgers vs Padres: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, How to Watch and More for October 14
We have ourselves a series. The Dodgers and Padres are now tied 1-1 as the Dodgers head to Petco Park in what is set up to be a hostile game three. Clayton Kershaw did not have his best pitching performance but the Dodgers batting unit also failed to capitalize more times than not with runners in scoring position. Costly mistakes that can completely alter the rest of the series, but the Dodgers will look to make some proper postseason adjustments to move forward.
Dodgers News: Analyst Believes LA Gets Through Snell and Beat Padres in 4
The Dodgers head into Game 3 of the National League Division Series in a 1-1 series tie with the Padres after the two teams swapped 5-3 victories in the first two games at Dodger Stadium. The series resumes on Friday evening at Petco Park in San Diego. Dodger insider David...
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Unable to Beat Padres With Most Famous Pitch
Clayton Kershaw put together a rocky outing on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The future Hall of Famer struggled to put away hitters, scattering 6 hits over 5 innings in the Dodgers’ loss. After the game, he spoke about his outing and assessed where he thinks things went a...
Dodgers NLDS: The Padres Go All-In On Rally Goose
In what turned into a truly eventful evening, the Padres came out on top in a narrow 5-3 victory to tie the series 1-1. Brusdar Graterol made an incredible play and the Dodgers struggled to score with runners in scoring position, but the story of the night belongs to the goose who crash landed in Dodgers Stadium.
Dodgers: 5 Keys For LA to Beat the San Diego Padres in the NLDS
The Dodgers and Padres are in the midst of an intense best-of-five series with a trip to the NLCS on the line. Despite the Dodgers dominating the regular season series, the NLDS has been just about even. However, the Dodgers haven’t exactly looked like themselves, and should be able to...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Shows The Love For Bullpen Coach Josh Bard
Julio Urias drew the start in game one of the NLDS and went a respectable five innings and gave up three earned runs while racking up six strikeouts. The Dodgers were up by two points when Urias checked out of the game and it was how much the Dodgers ended up winning by as they kept the Padres at bay the rest of the game.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Talks Craig Kimbrel Roster Decision
One of the biggest question marks surrounding the Dodgers’ NLDS roster was whether or not Craig Kimbrel would make the cut. After his rocky season, one that saw him get removed from his role as the team’s primary closer, Dave Roberts elected not to put him on there.
