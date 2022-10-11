We'll stay warm through this weekend, but a true push of all arrives next week!. A front did come through last night and today, but it's not that much cooler and we didn't get that much rain for everyone. What we will notice is the continual drop in humidity into Friday. So even with highs in the mid 80s, it's going to feel nicer than it did today. Saturday's humidity will stay low while temps will keep warm in the mid 80s. It's not until Sunday where higher humidity returns ahead of the next cold front. Almost similar to this recent cold front I don't see a ton of widespread rain with it, but what I do see is the first bout of true fall air behind it. Highs will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s across Southeast Louisiana by Tuesday and chilly fall air should last much of the week beyond then. Low temperatures could get as cold as the upper 30s over the Northshore, and if that's the case, we might find the first frosts of the season too! This is one of those forecasts I think everyone will like. If you like it warm, enjoy the weekend, and if you've been waiting for fall, enjoy most of next week! Have a great night!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO