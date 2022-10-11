ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Magic 1470AM

Rain Finally in Forecast for South Louisiana

The weather in South Louisiana from late summer into the early months of fall has been a roller coaster of extremes. We've had days of extremely hot temperatures in the afternoon. We have had weeks where it rained almost every day. And, we've had almost a month, that's our most recent scenario, where there hasn't been any rain falling at all.
thelouisianaweekend.com

Our Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour Adventure

Gibson, Louisiana — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Our second stop on The Louisiana Weekend On The Road series is in Gibson, Louisiana for the Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour through the Atchafalaya Basin. On this tour, we saw Louisiana wildlife including, alligators, bald eagles, many more fish and birds. We experienced the marsh as well as the swamp. Also on this tour, we had a chance to feed the alligators.
KNOE TV8

Louisiana residents could see flood insurance discounts

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Residents in Northeast Louisiana can get discounts on their flood insurance through FEMA’s Community Rating System, or CRS, If their leaders take action. Community leaders met with FEMA officials to learn how to enroll in the program. “Your Parish or your city or your...
WWL

Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite

NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 7

Week 7 of the high school football season in South Louisiana is a big one, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from the important games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans. Scotlandville-Zachary, Madison Prep-U-High and John Curtis-Acadiana are among the big games taking...
wbrz.com

Louisiana man ticketed for illegal possession and release of invasive snails

ST. LANDRY PARISH - Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited a man for the alleged possession and release of invasive apple snails into his neighborhood pond. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it had received a call from a concerned homeowner who believed a man had released the snails into the pond. Agents investigated and found several egg bundles around the banks of the Townsouth Neighborhood community pond.
wgno.com

Changes on the way Wednesday!

Good Morning, New Orleans! Another gorgeous start to today out there as temperatures are in the 50s or 60s! Yesterday was stunning, I hope you fully enjoyed it! Dewpoints remain in the 50s or 60s across the area which means dry air and low humidity. This trend will stick around today before changes start tomorrow.
WWL-AMFM

More riverboat casinos abandoning ship

More Louisiana riverboat casinos are giving up the ship, so to speak, and expanding on to dry land. Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino will be the next to do this, when they break ground next week on a 47,000 square foot casino.
Highway 98.9

The 11 Scariest Sounding Town Names In Louisiana

There are some spooky things in Louisiana...like kale in gumbo, potholes on I-20, and politicians. But there are also some spooky sounding cities in the state too. But these aren't cities that people think are spooky, or scary. Cities like New Orleans and Shreveport are known for their hauntings. There are also cities that seem to attract natural disasters more than others (sorry Lake Charles), which is pretty scary too.
WDSU

Warm weekend ahead... big fall front next week!

We'll stay warm through this weekend, but a true push of all arrives next week!. A front did come through last night and today, but it's not that much cooler and we didn't get that much rain for everyone. What we will notice is the continual drop in humidity into Friday. So even with highs in the mid 80s, it's going to feel nicer than it did today. Saturday's humidity will stay low while temps will keep warm in the mid 80s. It's not until Sunday where higher humidity returns ahead of the next cold front. Almost similar to this recent cold front I don't see a ton of widespread rain with it, but what I do see is the first bout of true fall air behind it. Highs will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s across Southeast Louisiana by Tuesday and chilly fall air should last much of the week beyond then. Low temperatures could get as cold as the upper 30s over the Northshore, and if that's the case, we might find the first frosts of the season too! This is one of those forecasts I think everyone will like. If you like it warm, enjoy the weekend, and if you've been waiting for fall, enjoy most of next week! Have a great night!
