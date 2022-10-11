Read full article on original website
NHL
Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch
Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
NHL
Crosby has three points, Penguins score six in win against Coyotes
PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby began his 18th NHL season with a goal and two assists, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins defeat the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 in the season opener for each team at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday. The 35-year-old's 18 seasons are the most in Penguins history, passing Mario Lemieux's...
Tempe schedules series of hearings on Arizona Coyotes arena project
The city of Tempe is getting closer to deciding whether or not to approve a major development proposed by the Arizona Coyotes.
Avs vs Blackhawks: 5 things to know for season opener in Denver
The Colorado Avalanche will start the journey to defending the Stanley Cup Championship on Wednesday night as they host the Chicago Blackhawks for the season opener at Ball Arena.
NHL
Evgeni Malkin Announces 'I'm Score for Kids' Initiative
The Program Benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. Pittsburgh Penguins alternate captain Evgeni Malkin has unveiled his 'I'm Score for Kids' initiative benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, it was announced today. Malkin has committed to donating $710 per each of his regular-season...
MLive.com
Five keys to improvement for Detroit Red Wings in 2022-23
The Detroit Red Wings hired a new coach in Derek Lalonde and made a series of moves that addressed each position, seemingly strengthening every shortcoming. They enter the 2022-23 season with more optimism than they have had in several years. It’s Steve Yzerman’s fourth season as general manager, and while...
WFAA
Two accolades in one night | Dallas Stars rookie receives heartwarming cheers after scoring in NHL debut
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — You'll never forget your first. First NHL game... first NHL goal. For Dallas Stars rookie Wyatt Johnston, the two accolades happened on the same night. Up 3-0 on the Nashville Predators in the season opener, the 19-year-old first-round pick from 2021 put his first puck in the back of the net in his professional career.
NHL
CHL notebook: Ducks defenseman prospect Mintyukov has game at next level
No. 10 pick in 2022 Draft leads OHL with 12 points for Saginaw. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
NHL
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Team Partnership With Ghost Energy
VEGAS (October 13, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 13, a multi-year partnership agreement with GHOST Energy, one of the fastest growing performance energy drinks on the market, that makes them the Official Energy Drink of the Vegas Golden Knights. "This partnership with GHOST Energy is an...
NHL
Wilson to be honored by Sharks for tenure as first captain, longtime GM
Hall of Fame defenseman, former exec 'has literally touched every corner of the franchise'. It had been 30 minutes and Jonathan Becher still couldn't talk down the disgruntled fan. The season-ticket holder was unhappy about something or other -- Becher, the president of the San Jose Sharks, can't remember what...
NHL
Wright Sort of History
ANAHEIM - For Kraken fans who couldn't wait for the start of Season 2, especially with all of the offseason roster improvements, think about Shane Wright and his parents, Tanya and Simon. An 18-year-old son's dream goes technicolor tonight not far from Hollywood and right out of a storybook. "I'm...
NHL
Lightning spoil Gaudreau's home debut with Blue Jackets
COLUMBUS -- The Tampa Bay Lightning spoiled Johnny Gaudreau's home debut for the Columbus Blue Jackets, winning 5-2 at Nationwide Arena on Friday. "We got off to a good start," said Gaudreau, who opened the scoring with his first goal for Columbus. "The second (period) they took it to us and we lost focus. Once we got down a couple of goals, we knew it was going to be a hard battle to get back there."
Yardbarker
Meet the New Blackhawks: Jarred Tinordi
It’s hard to project what the Chicago Blackhawks will look like the next time they’re a competitive club. However, there probably won’t be many faces left from this year’s team. With a few exceptions, Chicago has a pretty veteran-heavy group and one that’s designed to lose...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Oct. 13, 2022
The thrill and excitement of a proper Opening Knight has returned as the Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-0) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The game is presented by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 |...
NHL
Stars seek to get even better when they face Nashville again Saturday
The great thing about the NHL and its 82-game season is you don't have to linger on losses for long. The bad thing is you don't get time to celebrate wins, either. That will not be any less true on Saturday, when the Stars face the Nashville Predators for the second time in three days. Dallas took a 4-1 win at Bridgestone Arena Thursday and ruined the home opener for Predators fans. Now, they will face a team that will likely be pretty angry.
NHL
'NHL Saturday', 'NHL Sunday' schedule announced
41 games to air in primetime in Europe beginning Oct. 15. NEW YORK - For the fifth straight year, the National Hockey League and its international media partners will bring live game broadcasts in prime time to hockey fans in Europe during the 2022-23 season. A record 41 NHL Saturday presented by SAP and NHL Sunday presented by SAP games will be broadcast to fans this season in more than 30 countries and territories, starting with the October 15 regular-season contest between Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres and Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers. The full broadcast schedule is available here.
NHL・
NHL
Coach's Challenge: CBJ @ CAR - 12:37 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Columbus. Explanation: Video review determined that Columbus' Cole Sillinger preceded the puck into the offensive zone without possession and control and, therefore, was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL・
NHL
Recap: Lightning 5, Blue Jackets 2
After a back-and-forth start, the Bolts settle in and pick up their first win of the season. As Friday's game against Columbus wore on, the Lightning began to flex their offensive muscle, eventually pulling away from the Blue Jackets for a 5-2 victory at Nationwide Arena. It's Tampa Bay's first...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at American Airlines Center:. Game 1: Dallas Stars (1-0-0, 2 points) vs. Nashville Predators (2-1-0, 4 points) When: Saturday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX. TV: Bally Sports...
NHL
LA Kings Announce Changes to Hockey Operations Staff
Changes include promotions for Nelson Emerson and Glen Murray, longtime executives within the front office. The LA Kings have promoted Nelson Emerson (Assistant General Manager), Glen Murray (Senior Director of Player Personnel) and Derik Johnson (Skills Coach), along with the addition of Andy Johnson (U.S. Scout) to the amateur scouting staff, Shane Bennett (Data Engineer) to the research and development group, and Sara Hickmann as Director of Mental Performance and Clinical Services. In addition, Aaron Cooney has been named Manager of Hockey Communications and Justin Cummings is the Hockey Communications Specialist.
