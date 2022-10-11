ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phys.org

Stopping native forest logging key to getting to net zero in Australia

Leading researchers are calling for a cease to native forest logging if Australia wants to meet its net zero targets in coming decades. The researchers, from The Australian National University (ANU) and Griffith University, say only native forests can remove carbon from the atmosphere at the rapid rate required. The...
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine : The growing scope of lithium in Australia

Lithium is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after metals in the world- thanks to the growing demand for electric vehicles. Australia is the world's largest producer of this metal and is taking advantage of its skyrocketing demand. According to the chief economist's office's resource and energy quarterly repor Australia's resource and energy export earnings are forecast to reach $450 billion in 2022–23, surpassing last year's record of $422 billion.
pewtrusts.org

Study Explores New Funding Sources for Chile’s Protected Areas

Chilean Patagonia’s pristine remote parks are beloved for their majestic towering glaciers, rich biodiversity, and delicate beauty. In recent months, video media series such as “Our Great National Parks” and “Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World” have brought these stunning landscapes into living rooms around the world, raising awareness of just how precious these natural resources are.
