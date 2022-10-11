Plans for the former site of the “Disco Kroger” — once arguably the most famous grocery store in Houston — have been finalized. Georgia-based developer Southeastern plans to turn the site of the former 24-hour Kroger — which for nearly 40 years was frequented mostly by late-night and early-morning shoppers leaving nearby Montrose neighborhood LGBTQ bars and clubs when they closed for the night — into a seven-story $68 million mid-rise apartment complex, with two parking garages.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO