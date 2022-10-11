ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson Development releases 1,600 lots to homebuilders

Diminished demand isn’t stopping Johnson Development from doing its thing. The Houston-based developer has announced it’s releasing more than 1,660 homesites on undisclosed terms to builders across six of its 15 South Texas communities between now and the end of the year, the Houston Business Journal reports. Jordan...
Site of Houston’s ‘Disco Kroger’ set for $68M mid-rise

Plans for the former site of the “Disco Kroger” — once arguably the most famous grocery store in Houston — have been finalized. Georgia-based developer Southeastern plans to turn the site of the former 24-hour Kroger — which for nearly 40 years was frequented mostly by late-night and early-morning shoppers leaving nearby Montrose neighborhood LGBTQ bars and clubs when they closed for the night — into a seven-story $68 million mid-rise apartment complex, with two parking garages.
Houston master planner aims to make waves with surf lagoon

McCord Development is going new wave with the latest amenity at its Generation Park development. Southern California-based Beach Street Development is set to begin construction on a 6-acre, man-made surf lagoon at the master-planned project in early 2023 with an expected opening date in fall 2024. The tubular project is part of the 4,200-acre master-planned community Generation Park in the northeast outskirts of Houston’s city limits— not far from Lake Houston.
