Dubuque, IA

Eagle 102.3

Is the Mathias Ham House Haunted? Judge for Yourself

With Halloween just around the corner, there are plenty of things to scare you. For me, I'm scared of a few things but none of them are Halloween-related. I'm scared for the kind of world my grandkids will grow up in. And I'm scared of what crazy things Russian president Putin might do including using nuclear weapons.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Is The City of Dubuque, Iowa Going to the Dogs?

If you told someone your town was "going to the dogs", they would probably feel sorry for you. After all, the term "going to the dogs" doesn't sound much like a compliment or a positive message. But this time it does. The 2022 dockdogs World Championships officially gets underway today...
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Is Dubuque City Water Safe to Drink?

After a small water scare just over a month ago, residents may be asking themselves: Is Dubuque City water safe? The answer is YES! This release from the City of Dubuque (listed below) has a lot of technical info....but the bottom line is this: Dubuque's tap water continues to meet ALL federal and state standards for drinking water safety and customers may continue to drink tap water.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Looking for Safe Trick or Treating? The Dubuque Fairgrounds Has it

Each year the Dubuque County Fairgrounds and Event Center hosts a safe trick-or-treating event in their parking lot. It's call Trunk or Treat. This year's event is Thursday, October 20th from 5:30 to 7 pm. The concept is very simple. Youngsters can walk the fairgrounds parking lot collecting treats from vehicles staffed by area businesses and decorated for Halloween (these are known as "Trunkers")
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Eagle 102.3

Drive the Great River Road & Leaf the Cooking to the Firefighters

The Tri-States are heading toward peak leaf season. What better way to enjoy than including a road trip to a firefighter's breakfast or a chili cook-off fundraiser?. From Dubuque, head south on highway 52 to Bellevue. This 24-mile stretch of the Great River Road offers stunning rolling hills and tree-lined bluffs that are sure to provide a collection of spectacular fall colors.
BELLEVUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Galena Stars in Illinois Tourism Campaign

Emmy Award-winning comedy actress Jane Lynch was in Galena to produce commercials on behalf of the Illinois tourism campaign. Lynch is best known for her work on TV's Glee and Christopher Guest's comedy film Best in Show. The marketing campaign proclaims Illinois is in "the middle of everything." But, of...
GALENA, IL
Eagle 102.3

Hit The Road: Colorful Autumn Adventures Abound in the Tri-States

Fall leaf color season has progressed quite nicely throughout the Tri-States, and peak viewing is the week between Saturday, October 8 to Saturday, October 15. Stretch a little further beyond Dubuque and discover that the fall color in the area known as the Driftless region is as superb and magical as anywhere throughout North America. The bluffs are on the verge of bursting with orange, red, yellow, and splashes.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Dubuque Screw Products’ ONE GOAL Boosts Local Youth Hockey

The Dubuque Fighting Saints and Dubuque Screw Products announced a new initiative called ONE GOAL on Tuesday (10/11). According to the press release ONE GOAL was created to introduce the Dubuque community to the game of hockey, introduce the sport to those who have not played, instruct current players on the skills of the sport, and to be committed to the ONE GOAL to continue the growth of hockey within our local youth community.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Recapping Big Apple Bagels’ “Stocktober Fest:” Day 1

With early-morning sunshine and a gentle fall breeze in the air, it was a quiet, ideal morning for the first day of Big Apple Bagels' "Stocktober Fest" event to be underway. If you're not already aware, Big Apple Bagels is holding their "Stocktoberfest" event in collaboration with St. Stephens Food Bank from October 13th - 15th. Big Apple, located at 1675 John F. Kennedy Road in Dubuque, is collecting non-perishable food items at their shop with the goal to fill up a truck full of food for people in need just in time for the winter season. Resources Unite is also assisting with the event!
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Grant County Law Enforcement to host “Faith and Blue” Event

This weekend is National Faith and Blue weekend. Three Grant County Law Enforcement organizations are joining forces for a community outreach event Friday, October 7th. According to a press release, The Grant County Sheriff's Department and the Platteville and University of Wisconsin-Platteville police departments will participate in an event this Friday aimed at "engaging law enforcement officers along with local residents through the connections of faith-based organizations".
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Eagle 102.3

Hungry People Need Food – Are You In Need or Able to Help?

Inflation is up, and prices have been skyrocketing at the grocery store. While it may not always be evident, people need assistance when it comes to the necessities in life, such as food. Thankfully, the Dubuque and Tri-State community is generous in donating to area food drives. Additionally, those organizations...
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

