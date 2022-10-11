Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
aledotimesrecord.com
State cornhusking competition Saturday at Lewis Farm near Good Hope
GOOD HOPE — The Illinois State cornhusking Competition will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lewis Farm, 14241 N 1800th Rd, in Good Hope. The National Cornhusking Competition will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at the same location. Registration is at 8 a.m. and the competition starts at 9 a.m. both days.
977wmoi.com
M-R Buildings Getting a Facelift
At the recent Monmouth-Roseville Board of Education meeting, several projects were approved, including installation of air conditioning at the high school. Superintendent Ed Fletcher says the $3 million dollar project could take two years to complete:. “Over the past few years, we have put in air conditioning and new HVAC...
muddyrivernews.com
Aldermen approve language regulating honeybees in Quincy
QUINCY — Aldermen voted during Monday night’s meeting of the Quincy City Council to approve an ordinance regulating how many honeybees or hives a homeowner could have. “Well, you know, we’ve got language in the city code about ducks and waterfowl and chickens,” said Chuck Bevelheimer, director of planning and development. “Honeybees? Who’d have thought?”
wlds.com
Blessing Health Systems Eliminates 150 Jobs
Blessing Health System eliminated about 150 positions on Tuesday. WGEM in Quincy reports that they obtained an email sent to Blessing employees on behalf of CEO Maureen Kahn announcing the move. The email says that approximately 88 of the 150 positions were vacant and will remain unfilled across the system....
Knox County property transfers for Oct. 6-12, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Oct. 6-12, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
977wmoi.com
Manufacturing in Galesburg and Monmouth Accounts for 3,000 Jobs and $155 Million
Manufacturing month is celebrated throughout October nationwide, recognizing the importance impact the industry has on the economy and Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer shares manufacturing plays an important role providing for the local region:. “Manufacturing is really, really important to both Warren and Knox Counties; very, very important...
aledotimesrecord.com
Knox County candidates debate recruitment, race, voting security and their experience
GALESBURG — Candidates in the contested races for Knox County sheriff, clerk, treasurer and ninth judicial circuit court judge gathered for a debate Tuesday evening in the Galesburg Public Library ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The event drew at least 65 people in attendance and candidates answered...
aledotimesrecord.com
Knox County sheriff, judicial candidates weigh in on SAFE-T Act at forum
GALESBURG — Candidates in the four contested Knox County races for the upcoming Nov. 8 general election gathered for a debate Tuesday evening in the Galesburg Public Library. The event, which drew at least 65 people and was broadcast live on radio, allowed the two candidates in the county...
Central Illinois Proud
100-ton particle accelerator on way to new OSF Cancer Institute, traffic delays expected
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There will be traffic delays in Peoria for several days in anticipation for high tech equipment for the new OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute in Peoria. Shipped from Germany to Baltimore, a police-escorted 210-foot truck is transporting a 100-ton proton particle accelerator to Peoria by Tuesday.
Pen City Current
Holtkamp's retirement leaves business in good hands
FORT MADISON - Sitting in one of the display furniture sets at Holtkamps Floors, Decors, & Furniture in Fort Madison, Sandy and Dave Holtkamp look around with a sigh of relief, and maybe sadness. But no regret. The two started Holtkamp's Flooring 34 years ago Oct. 11, and built a...
1470 WMBD
Crews called to fire at UnityPoint Proctor
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called to UnityPoint Proctor Hospital around 5 a.m. Thursday on reports of a fire alarm going off. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found heavy, thick smoke in the first floor hallway with security in the building saying that there was a fire in the kitchen.
New Galesburg VA clinic will double in size, offer more services. Here’s where it is going
The Galesburg VA clinic has found a new home at the former Sandburg Mall. The Lane A. Evans VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic, currently located at 310 Home Blvd., will move to the former Bergner’s store in Sandburg Mall by the late fall of 2023. The move will allow...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 11, 2022
Alexandra J Shores (24) 609 S 14th for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at State & Glendale PTC 147. Michael C Cook (40) 1218 Madisom for Shoplifting at 1400 Harrison NTA 143. Paige S Brady (36) Homeless for Retail Theft at 837 Jefferson Lodged 147. Gary A Foreman...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Eight arrested for retail theft; bad ballots in Schuyler County; Fort Massac Encampment this weekend
Retail theft investigation nets eight arrests, recovers $7m. Eight people, including some from Illinois, have been arrested and charged with taking part in what prosecutors call a sophisticated criminal enterprise. Twelve search warrants were executed in Chicago, Oak Lawn, Cicero and Bolingbrook and over $7 million was recovered. Police said...
Central Illinois Proud
Could an early season hard freeze be on the way for Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The first widespread freeze of the season occurred across Central Illinois this past weekend as many areas saw their thermometers drop to 32°, though Peoria managed to stay a few degrees warmer. Now, a series of cold fronts are bringing even cooler temperatures to the area and could leave the area with an early season hard freeze early next week.
Forecasters Calling for a Very Wet Winter for Missouri & Illinois
This is one of those predictions I really hope is wrong since I'm not a fan of snow. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a very wet winter right now for the tri-state area and specifically in Missouri and Illinois. Out of curiosity, I checked the National Weather Service/NOAA...
wgil.com
Have Some Fun At Farmgate Market!
Farmgate Market has your Fall family fun, including a corn maze, pumpkin patch petting zoo and more. Owner Tom Jones joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the venture. It’s easy to find, just south of Galva and east of Altona.
wmay.com
Illinois U.S. Senate race: 45 early votes to be scrapped due to ‘printing error’
(The Center Square) – Several dozen voters in Schuyler County may have their early votes scrapped after a printing error led to the wrong name appearing for the Republican U.S. Senate candidate. The error was noticed earlier this week. It showed Peggy Hubbard as the Republican candidate for U.S....
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Hearing set in decomposed body case; Macomb police make meth arrests
A Maquon woman charged with felony concealment of death appeared via video conference on Wednesday in Knox County court. Marcy Oglesby, 50, was arrested on a warrant after human remains were found in a Maquon storage unit. Oglesby is represented by a public defender. A preliminary hearing in the case...
