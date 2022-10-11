ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

1470 WMBD

Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center

PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
PRINCETON, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

State cornhusking competition Saturday at Lewis Farm near Good Hope

GOOD HOPE — The Illinois State cornhusking Competition will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lewis Farm, 14241 N 1800th Rd, in Good Hope. The National Cornhusking Competition will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at the same location. Registration is at 8 a.m. and the competition starts at 9 a.m. both days.
GOOD HOPE, IL
977wmoi.com

M-R Buildings Getting a Facelift

At the recent Monmouth-Roseville Board of Education meeting, several projects were approved, including installation of air conditioning at the high school. Superintendent Ed Fletcher says the $3 million dollar project could take two years to complete:. “Over the past few years, we have put in air conditioning and new HVAC...
MONMOUTH, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Aldermen approve language regulating honeybees in Quincy

QUINCY — Aldermen voted during Monday night’s meeting of the Quincy City Council to approve an ordinance regulating how many honeybees or hives a homeowner could have. “Well, you know, we’ve got language in the city code about ducks and waterfowl and chickens,” said Chuck Bevelheimer, director of planning and development. “Honeybees? Who’d have thought?”
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

Blessing Health Systems Eliminates 150 Jobs

Blessing Health System eliminated about 150 positions on Tuesday. WGEM in Quincy reports that they obtained an email sent to Blessing employees on behalf of CEO Maureen Kahn announcing the move. The email says that approximately 88 of the 150 positions were vacant and will remain unfilled across the system....
QUINCY, IL
977wmoi.com

Manufacturing in Galesburg and Monmouth Accounts for 3,000 Jobs and $155 Million

Manufacturing month is celebrated throughout October nationwide, recognizing the importance impact the industry has on the economy and Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer shares manufacturing plays an important role providing for the local region:. “Manufacturing is really, really important to both Warren and Knox Counties; very, very important...
GALESBURG, IL
Pen City Current

Holtkamp's retirement leaves business in good hands

FORT MADISON - Sitting in one of the display furniture sets at Holtkamps Floors, Decors, & Furniture in Fort Madison, Sandy and Dave Holtkamp look around with a sigh of relief, and maybe sadness. But no regret. The two started Holtkamp's Flooring 34 years ago Oct. 11, and built a...
FORT MADISON, IA
1470 WMBD

Crews called to fire at UnityPoint Proctor

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called to UnityPoint Proctor Hospital around 5 a.m. Thursday on reports of a fire alarm going off. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found heavy, thick smoke in the first floor hallway with security in the building saying that there was a fire in the kitchen.
PEORIA, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 11, 2022

Alexandra J Shores (24) 609 S 14th for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at State & Glendale PTC 147. Michael C Cook (40) 1218 Madisom for Shoplifting at 1400 Harrison NTA 143. Paige S Brady (36) Homeless for Retail Theft at 837 Jefferson Lodged 147. Gary A Foreman...
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Eight arrested for retail theft; bad ballots in Schuyler County; Fort Massac Encampment this weekend

Retail theft investigation nets eight arrests, recovers $7m. Eight people, including some from Illinois, have been arrested and charged with taking part in what prosecutors call a sophisticated criminal enterprise. Twelve search warrants were executed in Chicago, Oak Lawn, Cicero and Bolingbrook and over $7 million was recovered. Police said...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Could an early season hard freeze be on the way for Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The first widespread freeze of the season occurred across Central Illinois this past weekend as many areas saw their thermometers drop to 32°, though Peoria managed to stay a few degrees warmer. Now, a series of cold fronts are bringing even cooler temperatures to the area and could leave the area with an early season hard freeze early next week.
PEORIA, IL
wgil.com

Have Some Fun At Farmgate Market!

Farmgate Market has your Fall family fun, including a corn maze, pumpkin patch petting zoo and more. Owner Tom Jones joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the venture. It’s easy to find, just south of Galva and east of Altona.
GALESBURG, IL

