Three killed in three separate fatal accidents across Houston overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Fort Bend County prostitution arrest now looks like human traffickingCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Craving Mexican Food But Don't Want to Eat Meat? Check Out These Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Houston!Savannah AylinHouston, TX
More than meets the eye in Downtown HoustonB.KarlHouston, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC
HS Football: The War of the Woods; The Woodlands and College Park's Rivalry
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Another year another War of the Woods; The Woodlands Highlanders and College Park Cavaliers football rivalry. This time College Park hosted The Woodlands at Woodforest Bank Stadium. The Cavaliers are looking for a win after coming off a loss from Willis and The Woodlands looks to keep their win streak going after a tremendous win over Cleveland.
Woodlands Online& LLC
HS Football: New Caney Continues District Win Streak
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Grand Oaks Grizzlies hosted the New Caney Eagles at The Bank (Woodforest Bank Stadium), Thursday night. New Caney has been tearing through the 13-6A district and looks to add another win to their already perfect district season. Grand Oaks is still looking for a win after their former head coach’s departure.
Click2Houston.com
JOHNSON: On the Brink of a Big Decision
As Houston Christian’s star combo-guard Loghan Johnson prepares to make her college choice next week, the senior reflects on her basketball journey dating back over a decade. “I really started with tennis and soccer as a little kid,” she laughed. “Tennis really developed my hand-eye coordination and soccer helped...
Humble, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Robert E Lee High School football team will have a game with Kingwood Park High School on October 15, 2022, 16:00:00.
SWAC Basketball: Texas Southern predicted as favorite
Texas Southern, last season's SWAC basketball tournament winner, is expected to be the cream of the crop in 2022-2023. The post SWAC Basketball: Texas Southern predicted as favorite appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Paetow High School plays first football game since head coach resigned amid misconduct investigation
KATY, Texas — Katy ISD's Paetow High School had their first football game without their head coach since he resigned earlier this week amid a misconduct investigation. On the field Friday night, all eyes were on the game but in the stands, there are still questions. “I know what...
cw39.com
Astros giving out free donuts on Friday morning after ALDS win
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Do you want free donuts? Do you want to want to celebrate the Houston Astros win on Thursday?. Well, you can do both on Friday morning as the Astros are having a “Stro-Nut Giveaway” at the Shipley Do-Nuts shop at 2723 Yale Street in the Heights from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Klein ISD
All High School Bands Place at Marching Contests, Cain Crowned Regional Grand Champion
Our Klein ISD Bands competed at two marching bands contests this past weeked to great success. During the USBands Houston Regional Contest, 28 high school marching bands competed, and our Klein ISD bands showed up to showcase why Klein ISD remains a Best Community for Music Education for the 11th year in a row.
Is this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
The Houston Astros are swinging their bats, fighting to get past the Seattle Mariners to move on from the Divisional Series and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to beat the unbeaten rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night so, winning will be important. Good thing someone near Houston is getting the winning party started with a Texas lottery payday.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Livingston in Texas?
Lake Livingston reservoir can be found in the East Texas Piney Woods. Under a contract with the City of Houston, the Trinity River Authority (TRA) of Texas constructed, owns and operates Lake Livingston for water delivery purposes. This lake, the second-largest in Texas, is entirely contained inside the state (Sam Rayburn Reservoir is larger).
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Activists call out Katy ISD over football coach, no charges yet in Jacinto City incident, DACA’s fate again before judge
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. More allegations come out over former Paetow football coach. Activists are calling out Katy ISD over the resignation of former Paetow head football coach Lonnie Teagle. Earlier this week, there were reports...
theleadernews.com
Heritage Classical Academy leaders gear up for another attempt to secure charter
As the old adage goes, if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. At least, that seems to be the theme behind a controversial proposed charter school as they seek state authorization to open for the third time in four years. “The story of Heritage Classical Academy is...
Some of Houston’s fastest-growing suburbs are sinking, study finds
The growing suburbs of Houston are sinking faster than the city itself and that could lead to increased risks of flooding and shaking in those areas, according to researchers.
Eat of the Week: A popular Houston soul food restaurant's saucy oxtails
There's one dish you can't leave without ordering at Esther's Cajun Cafe in Garden Oaks.
Cold air invasion next week, 30s and 40s in Texas
Unseasonably warm weather lasts through Sunday, but a strong cold front arrives in Houston Monday, delivering much colder air next week.
Dutch Bros Planning Multiple Houston-Area Locations
More options will soon be available for those looking for coffee and energy drinks, smoothies, and more.
'Seemed to lose it' | Cyclist records dangerous encounter with enraged driver on Houston street
HOUSTON — A Houston cyclist is sharing a video of a close call on one of the city’s busiest roads to raise awareness of aggressive driving. Alex Maldonado and other cyclists told KHOU 11 News that they’re frustrated after seeing recent headlines about cyclists being hit, including one fatally on a group ride.
Community calls on Katy ISD to rescind former coach's resignation, fire him instead
KATY, Texas — The head football coach at Paetow High School has resigned as he faces a possible investigation into his conduct at the school. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Katy ISD is staying silent on allegations made against former...
Two Texas Cities Named Among Top 12 Best Food Cities in the South
I was born in the south (Georgia), but spent most of my youth closer to the west coast, so I never truly appreciated southern food 'till a bit later in life. Not like these fine people who landed TWO Texas cities, including Houston, TX, among the best for southern food in all the U.S.A.
Houston writer, Austin astrodynamicist among MacArthur Foundation ‘genius grant’ winners
Houston writer Kiese Laymon and University of Texas professor Moriba Jah are among the 25 recipients of the MacArthur Foundation “genius” award, announced today by the Chicago-based John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. This year the award comes with an unrestricted $800,000 prize, an increase over previous...
