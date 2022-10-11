ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA Council faces uncertainty amid furor over racist remarks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Where does the Los Angeles City Council go from here?. Three of its members – including the former Council president – are facing calls from President Joe Biden to resign after a recording surfaced of them participating in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in Council districts.
Carjacking victim killed after being dragged by stolen vehicle during pursuit; suspect arrested

One person was killed Thursday evening during a wild pursuit in Inglewood, after that person was dragged from the back of their vehicle, which had just been stolen. Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident, which began at around 5 p.m. In an incident report they revealed that detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department's Gang and Narcotic Division were "conducting surveillance" on a murder suspect in the 5900 block of 7th Avenue when they saw him get into a vehicle and drive away. When they attempted to perform a traffic stop, the suspect failed to pull over, prompting...
Amazon Workers at California Air Hub Are Ready to Strike

Workers at KSBD, a major Amazon air hub in San Bernardino, California, announced on Tuesday that they plan to strike on Oct. 14. Workers say they gave Amazon until this past Monday to meet their demands, and that the company had instead responded with “intimidation, threats & retaliation.”. Rex...
