Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
As has been a theme through this first month-and-change of the fantasy football season, the NFL schedule makers have been blessing us with some elite matchups. Few are as good or highly anticipated as the one we're getting this Monday night in Week 6, however. A rematch of one of the greatest playoff games in NFL history, and the next installment in what is shaping up to be a super exciting rivalry between two of the best young quarterbacks in the game

Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen. The Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Buffalo Bills.

It gets no better than that!

I'm sure we haven't forgotten about that aforementioned playoff game. The Bills ultimately fell, 42-36, but man, what a game it was. Allen threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns — all four of which went to Gabe Davis (that was when his legend was born and when his fantasy draft hype train really took off).

Of course, not to be outdone, Mahomes threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns himself in that legendary playoff game, and he's been back to his old tricks this season. Mahomes leads the league in passing touchdowns with 15, with Allen a close second at 14. Allen leads the league in passing yardage; Mahomes is currently fourth on the list.

So, yeah — you could say this matchup is set to have some fireworks. Here's to hoping all the major fantasy stars produce this coming Monday night!

As you look to bolster those lineups with waiver wire pickups, whether you're trying to figure out your flex spot or figure out which tight end or defense to stream — whatever your lineup woes for this game and all the other games ahead, our expert rankings below can help.

Check them out and good luck with your fantasy football matchups in Week 6!

