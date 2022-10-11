ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

rosevilletoday.com

Rocklin Harvest Festival at Quarry Park Adventures this weekend

Rocklin, Calif.- This weekend Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin will help kick off the holiday season with their Harvest Festival Family Weekend. This three day event will take place October 14 – 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Admission is FREE and Quarry Park Adventures is inviting everyone in the Sacramento region to attend.
ROCKLIN, CA
ABC10

Country music festival to debut at Discovery Park this weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Country fans can rejoice at a first-of-its-kind GoldenSky Country Music Festival in Discovery Park just a week after a record-breaking Aftershock. Danny Wimmer Presents, in partnership with Visit Sacramento, is holding the event Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. both days. The new country...
goldcountrymedia.com

100 years of FHS celebrated at Folsom History Museum

It was the second week of October in 1922 that Folsom High School welcomed its inaugural freshman class. As today’s community celebrates the school’s 100-year anniversary, the Folsom History Museum has officially opened a temporary exhibit dedicated to the milestone that residents will not want to miss. Titled,...
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Grazing with Gary: It's time for the Octoberfest menu

Just home from the PlacerGrown Farm and Barn tour, and I have to say what a fun day it was. Did not get to all the farms, but it was great seeing what we did. We are so lucky to live here in Placer County with so many farms willing to share.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Turning perils to pearls for 30 years: Folsom ministry hits a milestone

There was music, worship and dining under the stars in the Historic Folsom Plaza last Thursday night, all in celebration of a Folsom nonprofit that has dedicated countless hours to helping others. Thursday’s event was a special celebration to mark the 30th anniversary of Powerhouse Ministries in Folsom. The event...
FOLSOM, CA
bluedevilhub.com

Touring local thrift shops

Thrift stores are becoming increasingly more popular due to their pricing and reduced impact on the environment. However, the exploding resale market has caused thrift stores to have less desirable pieces for some and to increase the prices without a jump in quality. Davis’ environmentally conscious mindset has led to...
DAVIS, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom Police Foundation gala raises nearly $100K with Havana Nights theme

The Folsom Police Foundation held their second annual Fundraising Gala Saturday evening the Folsom Community Center. The theme of this year’s event was “Havana Nights,” where attendees enjoyed dining, dancing and participating in various fundraising activities throughout the evening to benefit the Folsom Police Foundation and their year round efforts to support the needs and events of the Folsom Police Department.
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Bluesman Mick Martin plans a special show for Auburn State Theatre

“I have the band of my dreams,” Mick Martin says, eager to discuss his upcoming performance at the Auburn State Theatre this Saturday, Oct. 15. He also has a new album, “Sure Cure for the Blues,” the latest in a library of more than 20 compiled by the legendary Sacramento bluesman and harmonica player.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Taking advantage of the area's local farms

I’ve been a vegetarian for 22 years. I used to enjoy chicken, hamburger and steak meals with my family and never expected to give up eating those meals. But I gave up those meals cold turkey. The defining moment was when I was watching TV with my Lhasa Apso...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

'Cheers for Charity' great for the community

The Placer County Association of REALTORS (PCAR) Masters Club Committee hosted their "Cheers for Charity" event on Sept. 29 at La Provence in Roseville. More than 100 of Placer County Association of REALTORS's Realtor members and affiliates attended this spirited event featuring great bites, sips and raffle prizes, with all proceeds benefiting Compassion Planet.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Economic plans the topic at next Gold Country Rotary meeting

Jonathan Wright, Auburn Economic/Planning Manager, will be the featured speaker at the next Auburn Gold Country Rotary meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Awful Annie’s, located at 13460 Lincoln Way. Auburn Gold Country Rotary meets every Thursday at noon. Wright will discuss Auburn and its current and future economic...
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

‘Dragons’ from around the world to be on display at the Sacramento Zoo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo will have dragon figures that are observed in regions around the world on display for several months starting in October. Zoo administrators announced that the Dragon Discovery event will begin on Oct. 28 and continue until early 2023. “From the fire-breathing dragons of Europe to the silent killers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt headline Sacramento's Goldensky Festival opening this Saturday

The following feature article is featured in the October issue of the Gold County Media Entertainer, a monthly publication focused on entertainment events throughout the greater Sacramento region and beyond, including Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado and Yuba counties. Check out the full print edition here. The biggest country music festival...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Cycling through Placer County

I usually have a theme of some sort for my “photo column.”. While it has begun to cool off in early October, September was quite warm, necessitating slightly shorter rides for many of us. Of course, the countryside is little more than various shades of brown and Camp Far...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights under investigation

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — No one was injured in a fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights on Wednesday morning. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the fire started around 7 a.m. and there was no one inside the restaurant at the time of the fire. Damages could cost thousands of dollars, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Lodi (CA)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Lodi, CA?. Lodi is a city situated in San Joaquin county, California. The population of people in Lodi in 2019 was estimated to be 67,568. Lodi is popular for wine production in the state. In 2015, it was...
LODI, CA
riffmagazine.com

AFTERSHOCK: Papa Roach proves you can come home again on day 3

SACRAMENTO — The third day of Aftershock Fest, on Saturday, was also a celebration of the artists who have been putting in the work for years, or in the case of headliners My Chemical Romance, have reunited after years apart. The emo band was playing its second NorCal show...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Sierra College is our community's college

On Sept. 21, 2022, I had the privilege of attending a breakfast hosted by Willy Duncan, superintendent/president of Sierra College. President Duncan brought together community leaders for his annual President’s Breakfast and community update. As I listened to President Duncan’s comments, I reflected on how Sierra College serves a unique and vital role within our community.
ROCKLIN, CA
KCRA.com

Family and friends react to shooting death of North Highlands man

The Sacramento County Sherriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning. The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. in the 5500 block of Sky Parkway, the sheriff's office said. Family and friends identified the victims as Keontay Mac. Camisha Wallace, Mac's long-time partner and the mother of his daughter,...
SACRAMENTO, CA

